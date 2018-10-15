‘Free Solo’ Leads 2018 Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards Nominations

Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi’s “Free Solo,” which captured rock climber Alex Honnold’s hair-raising ascent of Yosemite National Park’s 3,000-foot El Capitan rock formation, led the nominations for the third annual Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards, it was revealed Monday. The film netted six nominations including best documentary and best director.

Close behind with five mentions each were “Minding the Gap” and “Wild Wild Country,” from Hulu and Netflix respectively.

Voted on by the Broadcast Film Critics and Television Journalists Assns., the awards will be presented at a gala event hosted by science educator and television personality Bill Nye on Saturday, Nov. 10 at BRIC in Brooklyn, New York.

The nominees are:

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Crime + Punishment” – Director: Stephen Maing (Hulu)

“Dark Money” – Director: Kimberly Reed (PBS)

“Free Solo” – Directors: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (National Geographic Documentary Films)

“Hal” – Director: Amy Scott (Oscilloscope)

“Hitler’s Hollywood” – Director: Rüdiger Suchsland (Kino Lorber)

“Minding the Gap” – Director: Bing Liu (Hulu)

“RBG” – Directors: Julie Cohen, Betsy West (Magnolia Pictures, Participant Media)

“Three Identical Strangers” – Director: Tim Wardle (Neon, CNN Films)

“Wild Wild Country” – Directors: Chapman Way, Maclain Way (Netflix)

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” – Director: Morgan Neville (Focus Features)

BEST LIMITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

“America to Me” (Starz)

“Dirty Money” (Netflix)

“Elvis Presley: The Searcher” (HBO Documentary Films, Sony Pictures Television)

“Flint Town” (Netflix)

“One Strange Rock” (National Geographic)

“The Fourth Estate” (Showtime Networks)

“The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling” (HBO)

“Wild Wild Country” (Netflix)

BEST ONGOING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

“30 for 30” (ESPN)

“American Masters” (PBS)

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (CNN)

“Frontline” (PBS)

“Independent Lens” (PBS)

“Making a Murderer” (Netflix)

“POV” (PBS)

“The History of Comedy” (CNN)

BEST DIRECTOR

Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi – “Free Solo” (National Geographic Documentary Film)

Bing Liu – “Minding the Gap” (Hulu)

Morgan Neville – “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” (Focus Features)

Kimberly Reed – “Dark Money” (PBS)

Rüdiger Suchsland – “Hitler’s Hollywood” (Kino Lorber)

Tim Wardle – “Three Identical Strangers” (Neon, CNN Films)

BEST FIRST TIME DIRECTOR

Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster – “Science Fair” (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Heather Lenz – “Kusama – Infinity” (Magnolia Pictures)

Bing Liu – “Minding the Gap” (Hulu)

Stephen Nomura Schible – “Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda” (MUBI)

Rudy Valdez – “The Sentence” (HBO Documentary Films)

Chapman Way and Maclain Way – “Wild Wild Country” (Netflix)

BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY

“RBG” – Directors: Julie Cohen, Betsy West (Magnolia Pictures, Participant Media)

“Dark Money” – Director: Kimberly Reed (PBS)

“Fahrenheit 11/9” – Director: Michael Moore (Briarcliff Entertainment)

“Flint Town” – Directors: Zackary Canepari, Drea Cooper, Jessica Dimmock (Netflix)

“Hitler’s Hollywood” – Director: Rüdiger Suchsland (Kino Lorber)

“John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls” – Directors: George Kunhardt, Peter W. Kunhardt, Teddy “Kunhardt” (HBO)

“The Fourth Estate” – Directors: Liz Garbus, Jenny Carchman (Showtime Networks)

BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY

“Andre the Giant” – Director: Jason Hehir (HBO)

“Being Serena” (HBO)

“Free Solo” – Directors: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (National Geographic Documentary Film)

“John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection” – Director: Julien Faraut (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

“Minding the Gap” – Director: Bing Liu (Hulu)

“The Workers Cup” – Director: Adam Sobel (Passion River)

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

“Bad Reputation” – Director: Kevin Kerslake (Magnolia Pictures)

“David Bowie: The Last Five Years” – Director: Francis Whately (HBO Documentary Films)

“Elvis Presley: The Searcher” – Director: Thom Zimny (HBO Documentary Films, Sony Pictures Television)

“Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow” – Director: Stephen Kijak (Showtime Networks)

“Quincy” – Directors: Alan Hicks, Rashida Jones (Netflix)

“Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda” – Director: Stephen Nomura Schible (MUBI)

“Whitney” – Director: Kevin Macdonald (Roadside Attractions, Miramax)

MOST COMPELLING LIVING SUBJECT OF A DOCUMENTARY

(ALL LISTED IN THE CATEGORY WILL BE HONORED AT THE EVENT)

Scotty Bowers – “Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood” (Greenwich Entertainment, Kino Lorber, Starz!)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – “RBG” (Magnolia Pictures, Participant Media)

Alex Honnold – “Free Solo” (National Geographic Documentary Film)

Joan Jett – “Bad Reputation” (Magnolia Pictures)

Quincy Jones – “Quincy” (Netflix)

David Kellman and Bobby Shafran – “Three Identical Strangers” (Neon, CNN Films)

John McEnroe – “John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Leon Vitali – “Filmworker” (Kino Lorber)

MOST INNOVATIVE DOCUMENTARY

“306 Hollywood” – Directors: Elan Bogarin, Jonathan Bogarin (PBS, El Tigre)

“Free Solo” – Directors: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (National Geographic Documentary Film)

“Hitler’s Hollywood” – Director: Rüdiger Suchsland (Kino Lorber)

“Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda” – Director: Stephen Nomura Schible (MUBI)

“Wild Wild Country” – Directors: Chapman Way, Maclain Way (Netflix)

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” – Director: Morgan Neville (Focus Features)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“306 Hollywood” – Cinematographers: Elan Bogarin, Jonathan Bogarin, Alejandro Mejía (PBS, El Tigre)

“The Dawn Wall” – Cinematographer: Brett Lowell (The Orchard)

“Free Solo” – Cinematographers: Jimmy Chin, Clair Popkin, Mikey Schaefer (National Geographic Documentary Film)

“Minding the Gap” – Cinematographer: Bing Liu (Hulu)

“Pandas” – Cinematographer: David Douglas (Warner Brothers)

“Wild Wild Country” – Cinematographer: Adam Stone (Netflix)

BEST EDITING

“Dark Money” – Editor: Jay Arthur Sterrenberg (PBS)

“Filmworker” – Editor: Tony Zierra (Kino Lorber)

“Free Solo” – Editor: Bob Eisenhardt (National Geographic Documentary Film)

“John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection” – Editor: Julien Faraut (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

“Three Identical Strangers” – Editor: Michael Harte (Neon, CNN Films)

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” – Editors: Jeff Malmberg, Aaron Wickenden (Focus Features)