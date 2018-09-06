Film Farm Duo Win Canadian Producer Award

The Film Farm’s Simone Urdl and Jennifer Weiss (“Away From Her”) have won the Canadian Media Producers Assn.’s 2018 Established Producer Award, it was announced this afternoon at the Indiescreen Awards, the opening event of the Toronto film festival’s industry conference at Glenn Gould Studios.

The award comes with a CAN$10,000 ($7,585) cash prize.

The producers’ latest, Darlene Naponse’s “Falls Around Her,” which has its world premiere Sunday, is one of three Toronto titles featuring the beloved Metis actor Tantoo Cardinal.

The CMPA also announced Prowler Film’s Caitlin Grabham won newly dedicated Kevin Tierney Emerging Producer Award for her inspiring early-career accomplishments and bright future as an influential filmmaker. The award is named for the late Canadian film producer, best known for “Bon Cop Bad Cop.”

The award comes with a $5,000 cash prize.

“Firecrackers,” which Grabham produced through Telefilm’s Talent to Watch program, has its world premiere Saturday and is one of the most-talked about Canadian pics in this year’s mix.

“It’s an honor today to celebrate Simone and Jennifer’s inspiring 20-year production partnership, and the fresh, innovative work of Caitlin, one of Canada’s most impressive up-and-coming feature film producers,” said the CMPA’s president and CEO Reynolds Mastin. “The remarkable work of these three women showcases the best Canadian cinema has to offer.”

The CMPA is the country’s leading member-based advocacy organization for independent producers.

