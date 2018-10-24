Film Academy Reveals 25 Animated Features Submitted for 2018 Oscar Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 25 animated features submitted for consideration in this year’s Oscar race. Among the entries is Pixar’s box office hit “Incredibles 2,” Wes Anderson’s stop-motion “Isle of Dogs” and Sony’s upcoming “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Also in play are a number of films from indie distributor GKIDS, which has a strong record of landing nominations alongside the major Hollywood distributors. Among them are “Fireworks,” “Lu Over the Wall,” “MFKZ,” “Mirai of the Future” and “The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl.”

Several of the films have not yet had their required Los Angeles qualifying run. Submitted features must fulfill the theatrical release requirements and comply with all of the category’s other qualifying rules before they can advance in the voting process. Sixteen or more films must qualify for the maximum of five nominees to be voted.

Last year’s Oscar went to Pixar’s “Coco.” The other nominees were “The Boss Baby,” “The Breadwinner,” “Ferdinand” and “Loving Vincent.”

Oscar nominations will be unveiled on Jan. 22, 2019. The 91st annual Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 24, 2019.

Full list of animated feature submissions below.

“Ana y Bruno”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”

“Early Man”

“Fireworks”

“Have a Nice Day”

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“The Laws of the Universe – Part I”

“Liz and the Blue Bird”

“Lu over the Wall”

“MFKZ”

“Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms”

“Mirai”

“The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl”

“On Happiness Road”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Ruben Brandt, Collector”

“Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero”

“Sherlock Gnomes”

“Smallfoot”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“Tall Tales”

“Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”

“Tito and the Birds”