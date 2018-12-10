Ventana Sur: ‘El Negro,’ ‘Continente,’ ‘Mussolini’ at Filmar – Doc Factory Pitching Sessions

Mauricio Fernando Minotti’s “El Negro,” Alejo Franzetti’s “El último continente” and Toia Bonino’s “Mussolini mi ha detto” figure among the 18 feature documentary projects selected for pitching at Ventana Sur’s Filmar – Doc Factory section.

The event marks the final stage of Argentina’s INCAA Film Institute’s Incubadora, a six-month work process to develop documentary projects aimed to generate productions from different local regions which will lure the interest of international partners. The projects are receive mentorship from Europe, the U.S. and Latin America, as well as strategic support from EAVE, the European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs producers training program.

The Incubadora focuses on director-producers who have previously produced and had exhibited at least one feature film, a four-episode TV series or two short films.

The 18 projects playing at Doc Factory embrace a wide range of issues, covering the battle of Carolina, a young transgender in an small Argentine town who tries to overcome social ostracism, as portrayed in Fernando Rocca’s “Soltar,” to the pioneering high-performance sport training system described in Abalén Najle’s “Bahia Basket.”

Ámparo Aguilar’s “La Tara” claims to be the first and only surrealist movie produced to date in Argentina. Leonora Kievsky’s “Pasa La Bola” tells how a group of Argentine students try to relaunch an emblematic magazine which served as an voice against the ’70s dictatorship.

Produced by María Eugenia Ferrer at Córdoba-Santa Fe-based Tr3smares, “El Negro” focus on legendary Argentine boxer Carlos Monzón, portraying standout moments of his tragic and intense life through the testimony of friends, family and rivals. The boxer’s life has also attracted the interest of Pampa Films, producer of upcoming biographical drama series “Monzón” for Disney Media Distribution Latin America.

A production by Melanie Schapiro at Trapecio Cine, co-founded by Argentine auteur Matías Piñeiro (“La Princesa de Francia,” “Hermia & Helena”), “El último continente” follows Konstantin, a young German scientist who reaches the Carlini Base, in subarctic Argentina, to investigate some bacteria that can be key to understanding global warming. However, the lab suddenly decides to interrupt its investigations, forcing Konstantin to move to the Esperanza Base, opening the door to new research.

In “Mussolini mi ha detto,” Bonino tells how her grandfather Antonio was secretary for the Italian Fascist Party, and how a last- minute countermand saved him from being hanged next to Mussolini, in the Milan Square. At the time Antonio’s wife did not know about the stay of execution, and went to the square to look for him amid the dead bodies. Four years later, they migrated to Argentina. The documentary searches for a secret past, undoing the knot that ties what is familiar from what is sinister. Alejandra Grinschpun at Gema Films produces.

At Filmar, a jury will award ten of the 18 projects, supporting directors-producers to attend documentary festivals and markets around the world, looking for financing to produce their features. Also, INCAA will grant 50% financing on up to five of the selected projects that cover the remaining amount, according to the contest rules. The amount to be awarded by the institute for each documentary may not exceed the sum of $1,150,000 pesos ($30,744 USD).

The event will host pitching sessions, one-to-one meetings, business rounds and a work-in-progress with first cuts that will be part of Cannes’ Doc Corner next year. It will also take in projects from the Raymundo Gleyzer contest, for Argentine first features.

The 18 documentary projects selected for Filmar–Doc Factory are:

-“Bahia Basket,” directed by Abalén Najle, produced by Mariano Kohan at Navajo Films. Región Centro Norte.

-“Bilbao,” directed by Pedro Speroni, produced by Ignacio Sarchi at 188 Cine. Región Metropolitana.

-“Ciar del Río,” directed by Patricio Artero, produced by Renán Aparicio. Región NOA.

-“Cuando fuimos valientes,” directed by Fermín Eloy Acosta, produced by Laura Beatríz Durán. Región Metropolitana.

-“Cuidadoras,” directed by Gabriela Uassouf, Martina Matzkin; produced by Rocio Pichirili at Groncho. Región Metropolitana.

-“Desentierros,” directed by María Julia Blanco, produced b y Pamela Carlino, Agustín del Carpio at Prometeo Contenidos Audiovisuales. Región Centro Norte.

-“El Negro,” directed by Mauricio Fernando Minotti, produced by María Eugenia Ferrer at Tr3smares. Región Centro Norte.

-“El último continente,” directed by Alejo Franzetti, produced by Melanie Schapiro at Trapecio Cine. Región Metropolitana.

-“Espejo Dosquince,” directed by Pablo Chehebar, produced by Nicolás Lacouzzi at Metiche Films. Región Metropolitana.

-“Guru, lo que no se puede filmar,” directed by Paula Scharorodosky, produced by Victoria Comune at Dream Big Pictures. Región Metropolitana.

-“La alegoría de la cueva,” directed by Maximiliano Wendler, José David Apel; produced by Paula V. Rodríguez. Región Centro Norte.

-“La Tara,” directed by Amparo Aguilar, produced by Carolina Álvarez. Región Metropolitana.

-“Las palabras de la tierra,” directed by Alejandrina Groisman, produced by Jimena Baima. Región Cuyo.

-“Mussolini mi ha detto,” directed by Toia Bonino, produced by Alejandra Grinschpun at Gema Films. Región Metropolitana.

-“Pasa la bola,” directed by Leonora Kievsky, produced by Gabriela Guerschanik. Región Metropolitana.

-“Soltar,” directed by María Laura Mó, produced by Fernanda Rocca. Región Centro Norte.