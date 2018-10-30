European Film Promotion Screens Oscar Hopefuls During AFM and Beyond

In order to give films from the continent a chance to stand out among the more than 80 foreign-language submissions, European Film Promotion is arranging for a series of screenings of 25 entries at the AFM. Starting Wednesday and running through Nov. 20, the screenings will be accompanied, in some cases, by Q&As with the filmmakers. The films will unspool at the Dick Clark Screening Room, 2900 Olympic Blvd. in Santa Monica, and Laemmle Monica Film Center.

The purpose of the screenings is to offer additional opportunities for Academy voters and AFM to see these foreign-language films in Los Angeles.

“We are delighted to present the thrilling diversity of European cinema with our L.A. screenings of 25 films out of the 38 European entries in the best foreign-language film category,” said Sonja Heinen, managing director of EFP, in a statement. “Many of the films won top national film awards in their home countries or have made a splash at festivals in Berlin, Cannes or Telluride. Thanks to the support of our member organizations, most of the filmmakers vying for this prestigious award will also be present in L.A. We are proud to support these outstanding productions and hope that the additional screenings and a new second location will serve the purpose well.”

The screenings include frontrunners such as Poland’s “Cold War” and Hungary’s “Sunset” and “Dogman” from Italy.

Visit https://www.efp-online.com/en/project_market/Screenings_of_Oscar_Submitted_Films_during_the_Ame.php for a complete list of screenings.