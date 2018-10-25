Britannia Awards Honor Talent in Front of and Behind the Camera

BAFTA LA’s Britannia Awards will honor these showbiz luminaries on Oct. 26 at the Beverly Hilton.

Cate Blanchett

Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film

Blanchett has had a busy year in 2018. The Stanley Kubrick honoree headed the Cannes Film Festival jury, starred on the big screen in female-heist caper “Ocean’s 8,” as well as, “The House With a Clock in the Walls,” and made her Broadway debut in Chekhov’s “The Present,” for which she won a Tony nomination.

At Cannes, Blanchett led a gender equality march up the Palais steps with fellow juror Ava DuVernay, as well as Agnes Varda, Marion Cotillard, Patty Jenkins, Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux and Salma Hayek.

Meanwhile “Ocean’s 8,” in which she co-starred with marquee talent Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Awkwafina and Sarah Paulson, grossed $296.7 million worldwide in 15 weeks since its June 8 opening. “The House With a Clock in the Walls,” with Jack Black, has grossed $92.6 million since bowing Sept. 21. In 2019, Blanchett’s release slate includes “Where’d You Go Bernadette?”

“With an impressive and extensive repertoire of work on screen and stage, Cate’s award-winning talent is unprecedented, earning her international acclaim and numerous accolades,” says BAFTA Los Angeles chairman Kieran Breen. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate her brilliant work by honoring her with this year’s Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film.”

Jim Carrey

Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy

Lately he’s been poking fun at President Trump on Twitter, but Carrey, who is receiving the Charlie Chaplin comedy trophy, is also the star and executive producer of Showtime’s “Kidding,” which has been renewed for season two, and is working on Paramount’s live-action version of “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

Best known for the 1990s hits “Ace Ventura” and “The Truman Show,” Carrey ventured into more edgy fare such as Michel Gondry’s “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and Milos Forman’s “Man on the Moon,” for which he won a Golden Globe in 1991. Besides his acting career, Carrey has also pursued his passion for painting and last year released a documentary “I Needed Color” that showed off some of his works.

“Jim is a legend in the industry, bringing joy and laughter to audiences around the world through his unique award-winning performances,” Breen said in making the announcement.

Emilia Clarke

Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year

The Mother of the Dragons became internationally known when HBO’s “Game of Thrones” launched in 2011. Her three Emmy nominations and six SAG noms are a testament to the growth she and her character Daenerys Targaryen went through in the series from a scared young girl to a fierce female.

Clarke is not limited to just the small screen and has had big-screen lead roles as Sarah Connor in “Terminator Genisys,” the romantic drama “Me Before You” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in the past few years. Later this year “Above Suspicion,” directed by Phillip Noyce, will be released.

“Emilia is a force to be reckoned with and has brought us one of the most beloved female characters in TV history,” Breen said.

Kevin Feige

Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award

The Marvel supremo was behind some of the year’s biggest blockbusters, “Avengers: Infinity War,” which grossed more than $2 billion worldwide, and “Black Panther,” which broke the mold on superhero films and grossed $1.35 billion worldwide. Feige cut his teeth on the “X-Men” franchise, starting in 2000. He has worked as producer on dozens of superhero pics in the Marvel universe from “Spider-man” to “Guardians of the Galaxy” and of course, “Avengers.” Up next for Feige and Marvel are “Spider-man: Far From Home” and an untitled “Avengers” movie, which will release in 2019.

“Kevin has propelled the Marvel brand to new heights, harnessing the very best international talent, with an unprecedented track record of back-to-back success. We are honored to recognize him with this year’s Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment,” Breen said.

Damian Lewis

Britannia Award for Excellence in Television

Lewis may be forever known as Sgt. Nicholas Brody on “Homeland,” but the actor also played Henry VIII in “Wolf Hall,” and stars as hedge fund king Bobby Axelrod in Showtime’s “Billions.” He broke through in Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks’ WWII miniseries “Band of Brothers” as Major Dick Winters in 2002. Lewis has racked up Emmy and Golden Globe awards for his roles in “Homeland” and nominations for “Band of Brothers” and “Wolf Hall.”

Quentin Tarantino cast him in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” his take on the Manson murders, as actor Steve McQueen. It is slated to be released next year.

“Damian’s ability to completely transform himself into iconic characters on screen ranging from King Henry VIII to Bobby Axelrod is a testament to his genius,” Breen said. “With his unforgettable performances he consistently draws audiences in and takes us on a gripping journey deep into the human psyche.”

Steve McQueen

John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing

He’s won Oscars, BAFTAs and Golden Globes and now McQueen is being honored with the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing. He has taken on difficult subjects from period pic “12 Years a Slave,” to the Irish strike in “Hunger” and sex addiction in “Shame.” The Brit helmer this year tackled “Widows.” The usual heist caper gets a makeover as McQueen not only featured a gang of female robbers, led by Viola Davis, but also presented layer on layer in flashbacks and twists. The film also stars Liam Neeson, Michelle Rodriguez, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall and Carrie Coon. Davis will present his award at the Britannias. His next project has been announced as a documentary on slain rapper Tupac Shakur.