Bradley Cooper to Receive Palm Springs Festival Honor for ‘A Star Is Born’

Dave McNary

Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere from Warner Bros. Pictures, in association with Live Nation Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures at the Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 24 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper has been selected as director of the year by the Palm Springs International Film Festival for “A Star Is Born.”

The honor will be presented at the festival’s awards gala on Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival, now in its 30th year, runs from Jan. 3 to Jan. 14.

Bradley Cooper makes a stunning directorial debut with ‘A Star Is Born,’” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. “Cooper captures authentic performances in this moving film that has emotionally resonated with audiences everywhere and is sure to be celebrated as one of the best pictures of the year. It is our honor to present the Director of the Year Award to Bradley Cooper.”

Past recipients of the director of the year award include Stephen Daldry, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Steve McQueen, Alexander Payne, Sean Penn, Jason Reitman, David O. Russell, and Robert Zemeckis. Cooper received the festival’s Desert Palm Achievement Award in 2013 for “Silver Linings Playbook” and the ensemble cast award in 2014 for “American Hustle.” Cooper received Academy Award acting nominations for those films along with two Oscar nominations for producing and acting in “American Sniper.”

Cooper directed Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born” in her first leading role in a major motion picture. Sam Elliott, Andrew Dice Clay, and Dave Chappelle also star. Production companies are Warner Bros. Pictures, Live Nation Productions, and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures.

Cooper was named this week as one of Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch.

  Kevin Hart

    Kevin Hart to Produce Remake of Korean Comedy-Drama 'Sunny'

  Michelle Yeoh

    Michelle Yeoh to Reunite With Henry Golding in Paul Feig's 'Last Christmas'

  Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper to Receive Palm Springs Festival Honor for 'A Star Is Born'

  Nomis

    Henry Cavill Thriller 'Nomis' Bought for U.S. by Saban Films

  Diversity and Gender Equality Top Whistler

    Diversity and Gender Equality Top Whistler Film Fest Mission

  Luc Besson

    Five More Women Accuse Luc Besson of Sexual Misconduct (Report)

  9/10/09Los Angeles, CAUSC School of Cinematic

    Peter Segal Goes Back to School to Support USC

