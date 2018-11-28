Bradley Cooper to Receive Palm Springs Festival Honor for ‘A Star Is Born’

Bradley Cooper has been selected as director of the year by the Palm Springs International Film Festival for “A Star Is Born.”

The honor will be presented at the festival’s awards gala on Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival, now in its 30th year, runs from Jan. 3 to Jan. 14.

“Bradley Cooper makes a stunning directorial debut with ‘A Star Is Born,’” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. “Cooper captures authentic performances in this moving film that has emotionally resonated with audiences everywhere and is sure to be celebrated as one of the best pictures of the year. It is our honor to present the Director of the Year Award to Bradley Cooper.”

Past recipients of the director of the year award include Stephen Daldry, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Steve McQueen, Alexander Payne, Sean Penn, Jason Reitman, David O. Russell, and Robert Zemeckis. Cooper received the festival’s Desert Palm Achievement Award in 2013 for “Silver Linings Playbook” and the ensemble cast award in 2014 for “American Hustle.” Cooper received Academy Award acting nominations for those films along with two Oscar nominations for producing and acting in “American Sniper.”

Cooper directed Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born” in her first leading role in a major motion picture. Sam Elliott, Andrew Dice Clay, and Dave Chappelle also star. Production companies are Warner Bros. Pictures, Live Nation Productions, and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures.

Cooper was named this week as one of Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch.