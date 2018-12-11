‘Black Panther’ Named Top Movie of 2018 by African American Film Critics Assn.

Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” has won three awards from members of the African American Film Critics Association, taking the trophies for best film, director, and song for “All the Stars.”

The AAFCA made the announcement Tuesday and will present the awards in ceremonies on Feb. 6 at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles.

“Selecting Disney’s ‘Black Panther’ as the year’s best film was a no-brainer,” said AAFCA co-founder Shawn Edwards. “Beyond its tremendous reviews and historic box office performance, the film changed the culture and became a defining moment for Black America. Finally, after years of painfully negative and blatantly harmful depictions of blacks on screen there was a movie full of positive images and characters that blacks could rally around. For many blacks the film’s release was like a national holiday.”

Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” won awards for best actor for John David Washington and for screenplay. “The Hate U Give” also won two trophies for supporting actor for Russell Hornsby and breakout performance for Amandla Stenberg. “If Beale Street Could Talk” won supporting actress for Regina King and top independent film. Regina Hall won best actress for “Support the Girls.”

See the full list of winners below.

Best Film: “Black Panther”

Best Director: Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”)

Best Screenplay: Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Best Actor: John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Best Actress: Regina Hall (“Support the Girls)”

Best Supporting Actor: Russell Hornsby (“The Hate U Give”)

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Best Breakout Performance: Amandla Stenberg (“The Hate U Give”)

Best Animated Film: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best Independent Film: “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best Foreign Film: “Roma”

Best Documentary: “Quincy”

Best Song: “All The Stars” (“Black Panther”)

Best New Media: “Red Table Talk”

Best TV Drama: “Queen Sugar”

Best TV Comedy: “Insecure”

AAFCA’s Top Ten List:

Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

The Hate U Give (20th Century Fox)

A Star is Born (Warner Bros. Studios)

Quincy (Netflix)

Roma (Netflix)

Blindspotting (Lionsgate)

The Favourite (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Sorry to Bother You (Annapurna Pictures)

Widows (20th Century Fox)