×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Academy Cancels Red Carpet Interviews at Governors Awards Due to Wildfires

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oscars Oscar Academy Awards Placeholder
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shut
California’s wildfires have resulted in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences scaling back Sunday’s red carpet at its Governors Awards event to a photos-only event.
In light of the tragic wildfires burning through California, we have decided to scale back our red carpet at the Governors Awards this year, making it exclusively photos only,” AMPAS announced Friday evening. “The dinner and ceremony will continue in order to honor the achievements of these artists and filmmakers that are so deserving. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause for your coverage planning and hope to see you at the next Academy event.
The Governors Awards takes place at the Grand Ballroom of the Hollywood and Highland Center in Hollywood. Academy Honorary Award will be given to Cicely Tyson, Lalo Schifrin and Marvin Levy. The Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award will be presented to Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall.
The massive wildfires have caused the cancellation of half a dozen red carpets during the past week at the AFI Fest for “Widows,” “Destroyer,” “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” “Bird Box,” and the closing night film “Mary Queen of Scots.”  Paramount canceled the red carpet for “Instant Family”; Amazon Studios canceled the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “The Romanoffs” and MNetflix scrubbed the red carpet for “Narcos: Mexico.” The red carpet was also cancelled for Friday night’s premiere of “The Favourite” in West Los Angeles.

Additionally, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle canceled the red carpet and party that had been planned as part of a news conference to reveal the 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador in Los Angeles.

The death toll in Northern California’s Camp Fire rose to 63 and those reported missing has risen to more than 600. The Woolsey Fire in Southern California has claimed three lives and destroyed 548 structures in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to Cal Fire, the state’s forestry and fire protection agency.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Film

  • Oscars Oscar Academy Awards Placeholder

    Academy Cancels Red Carpet Interviews at Governors Awards Due to Wildfires

    California’s wildfires have resulted in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences scaling back Sunday’s red carpet at its Governors Awards event to a photos-only event. “In light of the tragic wildfires burning through California, we have decided to scale back our red carpet at the Governors Awards this year, making it exclusively photos […]

  • Diego Luna Inclusion

    6 Takeaways From Variety’s 2018 Inclusion Summit

    California’s wildfires have resulted in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences scaling back Sunday’s red carpet at its Governors Awards event to a photos-only event. “In light of the tragic wildfires burning through California, we have decided to scale back our red carpet at the Governors Awards this year, making it exclusively photos […]

  • MLB Doping Scandal Documentary 'Screwball' Set

    Film News Roundup: MLB Doping Scandal Documentary 'Screwball' Set for Spring Release

    California’s wildfires have resulted in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences scaling back Sunday’s red carpet at its Governors Awards event to a photos-only event. “In light of the tragic wildfires burning through California, we have decided to scale back our red carpet at the Governors Awards this year, making it exclusively photos […]

  • Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

    'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' Heading to $75 Million Opening

    California’s wildfires have resulted in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences scaling back Sunday’s red carpet at its Governors Awards event to a photos-only event. “In light of the tragic wildfires burning through California, we have decided to scale back our red carpet at the Governors Awards this year, making it exclusively photos […]

  • William Goldman Dead

    William Goldman's Best Lines

    California’s wildfires have resulted in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences scaling back Sunday’s red carpet at its Governors Awards event to a photos-only event. “In light of the tragic wildfires burning through California, we have decided to scale back our red carpet at the Governors Awards this year, making it exclusively photos […]

  • Chris Pratt. Jurassic World, Fallen Kingdom'

    Chris Pratt in Early Talks to Star in 'The Saint' Movie Reboot

    California’s wildfires have resulted in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences scaling back Sunday’s red carpet at its Governors Awards event to a photos-only event. “In light of the tragic wildfires burning through California, we have decided to scale back our red carpet at the Governors Awards this year, making it exclusively photos […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad