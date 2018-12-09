×
2018 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards Winners

Variety Staff

(L to R) Marco Graf as Pepe, Daniela Demesa as Sofi, Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marina De Tavira as Sofia, Diego Cortina Autrey as Toño, Carlos Peralta Jacobson as Paco in Roma, written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Photo by Carlos Somonte
CREDIT: Photo by Carlos Somonte

Members of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. are meeting today to vote on the year’s best cinema accomplishments. Recent winners of the group’s top prize include “Call Me by Your Name,” “Moonlight,” “Spotlight,” “Boyhood,” “Her”/”Gravity” and “Amour.”

List of winners below. Check back throughout the morning for updates.

Best Film:

Best Director:

Best Actor:

Best Actress:

Best Supporting Actor:

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Screenplay:

Best Animated Film:

Best Foreign Language Film:

Best Documentary:

Best Cinematography: “Roma” (Runner-up: “If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Best Editing:

Best Music Score: “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Runner-up: “First Man”)

Best Production Design:

Career Achievement Award: Hayao Miyazaki

    Members of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. are meeting today to vote on the year's best cinema accomplishments. Recent winners of the group's top prize include "Call Me by Your Name," "Moonlight," "Spotlight," "Boyhood," "Her"/"Gravity" and "Amour." List of winners below. Check back throughout the morning for updates. Best Film: Best Director: Best Actor: Best [...]

