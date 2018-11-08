Oscars: A Guide to the 2018 Foreign-Language Entries Accepted by the Academy

Among the 87 entries this year, down five from 2017’s whopping 92, there are more documentaries than ever, plus two African countries submitting for the first time: Malawi and Niger. Here’s a guide to the films, including logline, sales, and production contact.
Afghanistan
“Rona, Azim’s Mother”
Director: Jamshid Mahmoudi
Logline: A touching drama set in the milieu of Afghan immigrants in Iran who lack full citizens’ rights, with laborer Azim struggling to care for his mother.
Key Cast: Mohsen Tanabandeh, Fatemeh Hosseini
Intl. Sales: Noori Pictures
Algeria
“Until the End of Time”
Director: Yasmine Chouikh
Logline: An elderly grave digger and a 60-something widow meet in the cemetery of Sidi Boulekbour and develop feelings for one another.
Key Cast: Djillali Boudjemaa, Djamila Arres
Intl. Sales: MakingOf Film
Argentina
“El Ángel”
Director: Luis Ortega
Logline: A portrait of the infamous teenage serial killer “The Angel of Death,” who took Argentina by storm in the 1970s and is still the longest-serving prisoner in Argentina’s history.
Key Cast: Lorenzo Ferro
Intl. Sales: Film Factory
Armenia
“Spitak”
Director: Alexander Kott
Logline: Set against the backdrop of Armenia’s devastating Dec. 7, 1988, earthquake, the drama tells the story of Gor, who returns home after the quake to find his family and everything he holds dear gone.
Key Cast: Lernik Harutyunyan, Hermine Stepanyan
Intl. Sales: Telestofilm
Australia
“Jirga”
Director: Benjamin Gilmour
Logline: A former Australian soldier returns to Afghanistan in search of a civilian family he wronged during the war.
Key Cast: Sam Smith
Intl. Sales: Felix Media
Austria
“The Waldheim Waltz”
Director: Ruth Beckermann
Logline: Uncovering former U.N. Secretary General Kurt Waldheim’s wartime past, this documentary is about truth and lies and how a dishonest man can rise to power.
U.S. Distributor: Menemsha Films
Bangladesh
“No Bed of Roses”
Director: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki
Logline: A celebrity filmmaker scandalizes middle-class Dhaka when he leaves his wife and kids and marries a classmate of his daughter.
Key Cast: Irrfan Khan
U.S. Distributor: Bioskope Films
Belarus
“Crystal Swan”
Director: Darya Zhuk
Logline: A bittersweet dramedy about a DJ desperately trying to obtain a U.S. visa.
Key Cast: Alina Nasibullina, Ivan Mulin
Intl. Sales: Loco Films
Belgium
“Girl”
Director: Lukas Dhont
Logline: With the support of her loving father, a 15-year-old transgender girl pursues her dream of becoming a professional ballerina.
Key Cast: Victor Polster
U.S. Distributor: Netflix
Bolivia
“The Goalkeeper”
Director: Rodrigo “Gory” Patiño
Logline: A past-his-prime soccer player becomes involved in human trafficking in order to save his own son, who requires an organ transplant.
Key Cast: Fernando Arze
Intl. Sales: Macondo Art
Bosnia and Herzegovina
“Never Leave Me”
Director: Aida Begić
Logline: A drama focusing on the fate of Syrian orphans and child refugees in Turkey.
Key Cast: Isa Demlakhi, Motaz Faez Basha
Intl. Sales: Film House
Brazil
“The Great Mystical Circus”
Director: Carlos Diegues
Logline: The story of five generations of the same family-owned circus.
Key Cast: Vincent Cassel, Bruna Linzmeyer
U.S. Distributor: Kino Lorber
Bulgaria
“Omnipresent”
Director: Ilian Djevelekov
Logline: A satirical comedy about a man obsessed with spying on friends, family and employees through hidden cameras.
Key Cast: Velislav Pavlov
Intl. Sales: Miramar Film
Cambodia
“Graves Without a Name”
Director: Rithy Panh
Logline: A personal documentary investigating the spiritual well-being of victims of the Khmer Rouge regime.
Intl. Sales: Playtime
Canada
“Family Ties”
Director: Sophie Dupuis
Logline: When a man starts to question his life as a career criminal, his uncomfortably close Québécois crime family threatens to come apart at the seams.
Key Cast: Jean-Simon Leduc, Théodore Pellerin
Intl. Sales: Bravo Charlie
Chile
“… And Suddenly the Dawn”
Director: Silvio Caiozzi
Logline: An aging celebrity columnist returns to his hometown in Chilean Patagonia after 40 years and finds the material for a great novel.
Key Cast: Julio Jung, Sergio Hernández,
Intl. Sales: Turn Key Films
China
“Hidden Man”
Director: Jiang Wen
Logline: A martial arts-infused spy thriller set in 1930s Beijing in which a young man gets revenge on bad guys who killed his family in his youth.
Key Cast: Eddie Peng, Liao Fan
Intl. Sales: Warner Bros. China
Colombia
“Birds of Passage”
Directors: Cristina Gallego, Ciro Guerra
Logline: The drug trade exacts a terrible toll on the indigenous community in this gripping drama.
Key Cast: Carmiña Martínez, Jose Acosta
U.S. Distributor: The Orchard
Costa Rica
“Medea”
Director: Alexandra Latishev
Logline: An emotionally disconnected university student has a secret.
Key Cast: Liliana Biamonte, Javier Montenegro
Intl. Sales: Patra Spanou Film Marketing & Consulting
Croatia
“The Eighth Commissioner”
Director: Ivan Salaj
Logline: Based on Renato Baretić’s 2003 bestseller about a disgraced politician tasked with organizing elections on a remote Croatian island.
Key Cast: Frano Maskovic, Borko Peric
Intl. Sales: Alka Film
Czech Republic
“Winter Flies”
Director: Olmo Omerzu
Logline: A bittersweet road movie about boyhood friendships and the irrepressible desire to experience something new.
Key Cast: Tomáš Mrvík, Jan František Uher
Intl. Sales: Cercamon
Denmark
“The Guilty”
Director: Gustav Möller
Logline: A skillfully made, high-concept, low-budget thriller about a cop demoted to police dispatcher.
Key Cast: Jakob Cedergren, Jessica Dinnage
U.S. Distributor: Magnolia Pictures
Dominican Republic
“Cocote”
Director: Nelson Carlo De Los Santos Arias
Logline: A kind-hearted gardener returns home to attend his father’s funeral and gets caught up in a crime fable.
Key Cast: Vicente Santos, Judith Rodríguez
Intl. Sales: Luxbox Films
Ecuador
“A Son of Man”
Directors: Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador, Pablo Agüero.
Logline: A son is invited to join his estranged father on a quest for lost Inca gold, but the pair cannot escape the family demons that are traveling with them.
Key Cast: Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador y Campodonico, Luis Felipe Fernández-Salvador y Bolona
Intl. Sales: Paracas Independent Films
Egypt
“Yomeddine”
Director: A.B. Shawky
Logline: A man cured of leprosy travels across Egypt in search of long-lost relatives.
Key Cast: Rady Gamal, Ahmed Abdelhafiz
U.S. Distributor: Strand Releasing
Estonia
“Take It or Leave It”
Director: Liina Trishkina-Vanhatalo
Logline: A 30-year-old construction worker raises the child born to his ex-girlfriend.
Key Cast: Reimo Sagor, Nora Altrov
Intl. Sales: AllFilm
Finland
“Euthanizer”
Director: Teemu Nikki
Logline: A provincial Finnish mechanic puts sick pets to sleep as a second job.
Key Cast: Matti Onnismaa, Jari Virman
U.S. Distributor: Uncork’d Entertainment
France
“Memoir of War”
Director: Emmanuel Finkiel
Logline: An adaptation of Marguerite Duras’s semi-autobiographical novel, which recounts an emotionally complex story of love, loss, and perseverance against a backdrop of wartime intrigue.
Key Cast: Mélanie Thierry, Benoît Magimel
U.S. Distributor: Music Box Films
Georgia
“Namme”
Director: Zaza Khalvashi
Logline: Ali’s family are the guardians of a healing spring, but when a hydro-power station is constructed nearby, the waters start to dry up.
Key Cast: Mariska Diasamidze, Aleko Abashidze
Intl. Sales: Alpha Violet
Germany
“Never Look Away”
Director: Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
Logline: An epic, intergenerational tale of love, tragedy and politics spanning decades of 20th-century German history.
Key Cast: Tom Schilling, Sebastian Koch
U.S. Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics
Greece
“Polyxeni”
Director: Dora Masklavanou
Logline: A 12-year-old orphan is adopted by a Greek family in 1970s Istanbul.
Key Cast: Katia Goulioni, Ozgur Emre Yildirim
Intl. Sales: Blonde Audiovisual Prodss.
Hong Kong
“Operation Red Sea”
Director: Dante Lam
Logline: When a terrorist plot to obtain nuclear materials is hidden under the cover of a violent coup, the Chinese Navy’s elite Jiaolong Assault Team has to handle the situation.
Key Cast: Zhang Yi, Huang Jingyu
U.S. Distributor: Well Go USA
Hungary
“Sunset”
Director: László Nemes
Logline: As World War I approaches in 1913 Budapest, a milliner in the capital undertakes a quest to find her connection to the shop that bears her name.
Key Cast: Julie Jakab, Vlad Ivanov
U.S. Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics
Iceland
“Woman at War”
Director: Benedikt Erlingsson
Logline: A middle-age Reykjavik choir conductor is also a secret eco-warrior, fighting to save the Icelandic countryside from industrial pollution.
Key Cast: Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir, Davíð Þór
U.S. Distributor: Magnolia Pictures
India
“Village Rockstars”
Director: Rima Das
Logline: In rural India, a young girl wants to start her own rock band, nevermind that she doesn’t own a guitar or knows how to play one. Helmer Das wrote, directed, edited, lensed, and worked on production design and costumes herself.
Key Cast: Bhanita Das, Basanti Das
Intl. Sales: Asian Shadows
Indonesia
“Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts”
Director: Mouly Surya
Logline: A young widow is raped and robbed for her cattle. To defend herself, she kills several men of the gang. Seeking justice, she goes on a journey for empowerment and redemption.
Key Cast: Marsha Timothy
U.S. Distributor: KimStim
Iran
“No Date, No Signature”
Director: Vahid Jalilvand
Logline: A seemingly minor traffic collision has far-reaching consequences for a well-meaning medical examiner haunted by the death of a child.
Key Cast: Navid Mohammadzadeh, Amir Agha’ee
U.S. Distributor: Distrib Films U.S.
Iraq
“The Journey”
Director: Mohamed Jabarah Al-Daradji
Logline: Baghdad, 2006. A woman enters Baghdad station with sinister intentions during the reopening ceremony. The female suicide bomber story premiered at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival.
Key Cast: Zahraa Gandour, Salam Ameer
Intl. Sales: Picture Tree Intl.
Israel
“The Cakemaker”
Director: Ofir Raul Graizer
Logline: A tender, delicate drama about a closeted love affair that unfolds through the eyes of a Berlin pastry chef who belatedly learns that his commuting Israeli lover died in a Jerusalem car accident.
Key Cast: Tim Kalkhof, Sarah Adler
U.S. Distributor: Strand Releasing
Italy
“Dogman”
Director: Matteo Garrone
Logline: A gentle dog groomer sees his life turned upside down when a brutish ex-con bullies him into becoming his criminal accomplice.
Key Cast: Marcello Fonte, Edoardo Pesce
U.S. Distributor: Magnolia Pictures
Japan
“Shoplifters”
Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda
Logline: The winner of Cannes’ top prize is an affecting, humanist, socially conscious drama about people living on the margins. While some may dub this “poverty porn,” the story examines what constitutes family, even among the needy.
Key Cast: Lily Franky, Sakura Ando
U.S. Distributor: Magnolia Pictures
Kazakhstan
“Ayka”
Director: Sergey Dvortsevoy
Logline: Ayka just gave birth. She can’t afford to raise a child, but it is difficult to suppress natural instincts.
Key Cast: Samal Yeslyamova
Intl. Sales: The Match Factory
Kenya
“Supa Modo”
Director: Likarion Wainaina
Logline: A terminally ill 9-year-old dreams of being a superhero, but time is not on her side.
Key Cast: Stycie Waweru, Marrianne Nungo
Intl. Sales: Rushlake Media
Kosovo
“The Marriage”
Director: Blerta Zeqiri
Logline: Anita and Bekim are adding the final touches to their wedding plans. But when Nol, Bekim’s secret former male lover, returns unexpectedly from aboard, the situation becomes complicated.
Key Cast: Alban Ukaj, Adriana Matoshi
Intl. Sales: Wide Management
Latvia
“To Be Continued”
Director: Ivars Seleckis
Logline: A documentary following seven children at the intersection of various historical, social and economic processes.
Intl. Sales: Mistrus Media
Lebanon
“Capernaum”
Director: Nadine Labaki
Logline: An impoverished Beirut boy rebels against the life imposed on him and launches a lawsuit against his parents for bringing him to the world.
Key Cast: Zain Al Rafeea, Nadine Labaki
U.S. Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics
Lithuania
“Wonderful Losers: A Different World”
Director: Arunas Matelis
Logline: The unseen world of professional cycling, centering on those sportsmen at the back of the pack who sacrifice their careers to support their team leader.
Intl. Sales: Deckert Distribution
Luxembourg
“Gutland”
Director: Govinda Van Maele
Logline: A German wanderer with a secret winds up in a Luxembourg village with secrets of its own.
Key Cast: Frederick Lau, Vicky Krieps
Intl. Sales: Stray Dogs
Macedonia
“Secret Ingredient”
Director: Gjorce Stavreski
Logline: A railway worker finds a marijuana stash and bakes some into a cake to help his ailing father. His father’s health miraculously improves, but neighbors demand the recipe and criminals want their missing drugs back.
Key Cast: Blagoj Veselinov, Anastas Tanovski
Intl. Sales: Wide Management
Malawi
“The Road to Sunrise”
Director: Shemu Joyah
Logline: Exploited by men and ridiculed by the world, two sex workers struggle to survive in the rough slums of Blantyre, Malawi.
Key Cast: Mirriam Phiri, Chantelle Phiri
Intl. Sales: FirstDawn Arts Films
Mexico
“Roma”
Director: Alfonso Cuarón
Logline: Director Cuarón draws on his own childhood to create a vivid and emotional portrait of domestic strife and social hierarchy amid the political turmoil of the 1970s.
Key Cast: Yalitza Aparacio, Marina de Tavira
U.S. Distributor: Netflix
Montenegro
“Iskra”
Director: Gojko Berkuljan
Logline: A young, ambitious journalist goes missing while investigating the politically fraught past in this suspenseful thriller.
Key Cast: Mirko Vlahović, Mladen Nelević
Intl. Sales: Trust Agency
Morocco
“Burnout”
Director: Nour-Eddine Lakhmari
Logline: A social-issues drama about the sacrifice and courage of ordinary people confronted with extraordinary situations, where social and economic problems intensify their distress.
Key Cast: Anas El Baz, Ilyass El Jihani
Intl. Sales: Filmhuset
Nepal
“Panchayat”
Director: Shivam Adhikari
Logline: A social-issues drama set during the autocratic panchayat regime, about a teen confronting the taboos surrounding menstruation.
Key Cast: Saroj Khanal, Nita Dhungana
Intl. Sales: Kalawati Films
Netherlands
“The Resistance Banker”
Director: Joram Lürsen
Logline: Risking his family and future, a banker in occupied Amsterdam slows the Nazi war machine by creating an underground bank to fund the resistance, based on a true story.
Key Cast: Barry Atsma, Jacob Derwig
U.S. Distributor: Netflix
New Zealand
“Yellow Is Forbidden”
Director: Pietra Brettkelly
Logline: This documentary focuses on designer Guo Pei, whose outfits have been worn by celebrities including Rihanna, and the unseen world of China’s ultra-rich.
Key Cast: Guo Pei, Philip Treacy
Intl. Sales: The Film Sales Co.
Niger
“The Wedding Ring”
Director: Rahmatou Keïta
Logline: Recently returned to her home in rural Niger after completing a degree abroad, a young woman suffering from the pain of a lost love finds renewal while awaiting the mystical promise of a new moon.
Key Cast: Magaajyia Silberfeld, Ali Nuhu
Intl. Sales: Sonrhay Empire Prods.
Norway
“What Will People Say”
Director: Iram Haq
Logline: A first-generation Norwegian teen clashes with the traditional values and expectations of her Pakistani émigré parents in this compelling coming-of-age drama.
Key Cast: Maria Mozhdah, Adil Hussain
U.S. Distributor: Kino Lorber
Pakistan
“Cake”
Director: Asim Abbasi
Logline: Set in Karachi, this drama centers on two sisters, one who lives overseas and the other who remains in the family home, caring for their parents.
Key Cast: Sanam Saeed, Aamina Sheikh
Intl. Sales: Indus Talkies
Palestine
“Ghost Hunting”
Director: Raed Andoni
Logline: In order to confront the ghosts that haunt him, director Andoni assembles an eclectic group of ex-prisoners to build a replica of Al-Moskobiya, Israel’s main interrogation center.
Key Cast: Ramzi Maqdisi, Raed Andoni
Intl. Sales: UDI
Panama
“Ruben Blades Is Not My Name”
Director: Abner Benaim
Logline: Panama’s iconic salsa singer, songwriter, actor and activist in concerts and other events in Panama City, New York, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Colombia.
Key Cast: Ruben Blades
U.S. Distributor: HBO
Paraguay
“The Heiresses”
Director: Marcelo Martinessi
Logline: Chela and Chiquita are both descended from wealthy families in Asunción, Paraguay, but when their debts lead to Chiquita’s imprisonment, Chela is forced to face a new reality.
Key Cast: Ana Brun, Margarita Irún
Intl. Sales: Luxbox Films
Peru
“Eternity”
Director: Oscar Catacora
Logline: An elderly couple living in a remote part of the Andes face the challenges of daily life with courage and determination as they wait for the return of their son, who went to the city.
Key Cast: Rosa Nina, Vincente Catacora
Intl. Sales: Quechua Films
Philippines
“Signal Rock”
Director: Chito S. Roño
Logline: On the island of Biri, a poor Filipino family aspires for a better life. One family member has left her loved ones to work in a foreign land and send her money back home.
Key Cast: Christian Bables, Daria Ramirez
Intl. Sales: CSR Films
Poland
“Cold War”
Director: Pawel Pawlikowski
Logline: A passionate love story between two people of different backgrounds and temperaments who are fatefully mismatched, yet unable to resist each other.
Key Cast: Joanna Kulig, Tomasz Kot
U.S. Distributor: Amazon Studios
Portugal
“Pilgrimage”
Director: João Botelho
Logline: A literary adventure story and a musical epic poem based on the writings of 16th century author Fernão Mendes Pinto.
Key Cast: Cláudio da Silva, Cassiano Carneiro
Intl. Sales: Ar de Filmes
Romania
“I Do Not Care if We Go Down in History as Barbarians”
Director: Radu Jude
Logline: A witty examination of the relationship between past and present.
Key Cast: Ioana Iacob, Alexandru Dabija
Intl. Sales: Beta Cinema
Russia
“Sobibor”
Director: Konstantin Khabensky
Logline: In only three weeks, captured Soviet officer Alexander Pechersky organized a daring revolt at the Sobibor camp, permitting a mass prisoner escape.
Key Cast: Konstantin Khabensky, Christopher Lambert
Intl. Sales: All Media Co.
Serbia
“Offenders”
Director: Dejan Zecevic
Logline: Guided by their maverick sociology professor, three students set up separate social experiments around Belgrade to prove that human nature inevitably deteriorates from order to anarchy.
Key Cast: Radovan Vujovic, Marta Bjelica
Intl. Sales: Biberche Prods.
Singapore
“Buffalo Boys”
Director: Mike Wiluan
Logline: Brothers raised in the Wild West journey to Dutch colonial Java to avenge their father’s murder in this period action film.
Key Cast: Yoshi Sudarso, Ario Bayu
Intl. Sales: XYZ Films
Slovakia
“The Interpreter”
Director: Martin Šulík
Logline: Oscillating between comedy and tragedy, road movie focuses on two men weighed down by unresolved conflicts.
Key Cast: Jiří Menzel, Peter Simonischek
U.S. Distributor: Menemsha Films
Slovenia
“Ivan”
Director: Janez Burger
Logline: After young Mara gives birth to Ivan, a chain of unexpected and nerve-wrecking events begins.
Key Cast: Maruša Majer, Matjaž Tribušon
Intl. Sales: Slingshot Films
South Africa
“Sew the Winter to My Skin”
Director: Jahmil X.T. Qubeka
Logline: A rousing, action-adventure-epic set in the early 1950s rural South Africa, chronicling the chase and capture of the native outlaw John Kepe.
Key Cast: Ezra Mabengeza, Kandyse McClure
Intl. Sales: Rushlake Media
South Korea
“Burning”
Director: Lee Chang-dong
Logline: Director Lee adapts author Haruki Murakami’s simmering mystery into a marvelous cinematic riddle centered on an ill-fated relationship triangle.
Key Cast: Yoo Ah-in, Steven Yeun
U.S. Distributor: Well Go USA
Spain
“Champions”
Director: Javier Fesser
Logline: A disgraced basketball coach is sentenced to community service working with Los Amigos, a group of intellectually disabled ball players.
Key Cast: Javier Gutierrez, Sergio Olmos
Intl. Sales: Latido
Sweden
“Border”
Director: Ali Abbasi
Logline: Idiosyncratic thriller centers on a Swedish customs officer with a special talent for detecting contraband who must ultimately choose between good and evil. The film mixes Nordic noir, social realism and supernatural horror elements.
Key Cast: Eva Melander, Eero Milonoff
U.S. Distributor: Neon Rated
Switzerland
“Eldorado”
Director: Markus Imhoof
Logline: Drawing inspiration from his encounter with the refugee child taken in by his family during World War II, this personal documentary tracks today’s African and Middle Eastern refugees on their dangerous journey to Europe.
Key Cast: Markus Imhoof
Intl. Sales: Films Boutique
Taiwan
“The Great Buddha+”
Director: Hsin-Yao Huang
Logline: Underlining the gap between the have-nots and the haves, this satire depicts a corrupt village with memorable style, heartfelt empathy, and whimsical humor using found footage from a car’s dash camera.
Key Cast: Cres Chuang, Bamboo Chu-Sheng Chen
U.S. Distributor: Cheng Cheng Films
Thailand
“Malila the Farewell Flower”
Director: Anucha Boonyawatana
Logline: Two former lovers try to revive their old romance through the fabrication of traditional Thai Bai Sri ornaments, which symbolize love and virtue.
Key Cast: Sukollawat Kanaros, Anuchyd Sapanphong
Intl. Sales: Reel Suspects
“Beauty and the Dogs”
Director: Kaouther Ben Hania
Logline: When a young Tunisian woman is raped by police officers, she faces a harrowing night in which she must fight for her rights.
Key Cast: Mariam Al Ferjani, Mohamed Akkari
U.S. Distributor: Oscilloscope Laboratories
Turkey
“The Wild Pear Tree”
Director: Nuri Bilge Ceylan
Logline: An aspiring writer returns home after university hoping to scrape together enough money to publish his first novel.
Key Cast: Aydin Doğu Demirko, Murat Cemcir
U.S. Distributor: Cinema Guild
Ukraine
“Donbass”
Director: Sergei Loznitsa
Logline: Told through a series of darkly comic vignettes, this macabre, social-realist portmanteau about the civil war in eastern Ukraine evokes the social breakdown in the Donbass region.
Key Cast: Tamara Yatsenko, Liudmila Smorodina
Intl. Sales: Pyramide Intl.
United Kingdom
“I Am Not a Witch”
Director: Rungano Nyoni
Logline: A satiric, feminist fairy-tale set in present-day Zambia, where a 9-year- old orphan is accused of witchcraft and exiled to a camp run by a corrupt and inept government official.
Key Cast: Maggie Mulubwa, Henry B.J. Phiri
U.S. Distributor: Film Movement
Uruguay
“A Twelve-Year Night”
Director: Álvaro Brechner
Logline: 1972. Three political prisoners are taken from their cells in a secret military operation that will last 12 years. Among them is Jose “Pepe” Mujica, the country’s future president.
Key Cast: Antonio de la Torre, Chino Darín,
Intl. Sales: Latido Films
Venezuela
“The Family”
Director: Gustavo Rondón Córdova
Logline: After a 12-year-old boy in the slums seriously injures another lad from a vengeful family in a rough game of play, his single father decides they must flee.
Key Cast: Giovanny Garcia, Reggie Reyes
Intl. Sales: Celluloid Dreams
Vietnam
“The Tailor”
Directors: Buu Loc Tran, Kay Nguyen
Logline: A romantic comedy set in the vibrant fashion world of Saigon, spanning the years 1969-2017.
Key Cast: Lan Ngoc Ninh Duong, Van Hong
Intl. Sales: Vietnam Media Corp.
Yemen
“10 Days Before the Wedding”
Director: Amr Gamal
Logline: A couple struggle to marry amid the war and its aftermath.
Key Cast: Sally Hamada
Intl. Sales: Adenium Prods.