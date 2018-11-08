Oscars: A Guide to the 2018 Foreign-Language Entries Accepted by the Academy

Among the 87 entries this year, down five from 2017’s whopping 92, there are more documentaries than ever, plus two African countries submitting for the first time: Malawi and Niger. Here’s a guide to the films, including logline, sales, and production contact.

CREDIT: Busan Film Festival

Afghanistan

“Rona, Azim’s Mother”

Director: Jamshid Mahmoudi

Logline: A touching drama set in the milieu of Afghan immigrants in Iran who lack full citizens’ rights, with laborer Azim struggling to care for his mother.

Key Cast: Mohsen Tanabandeh, Fatemeh Hosseini

Intl. Sales: Noori Pictures

Algeria

“Until the End of Time”

Director: Yasmine Chouikh

Logline: An elderly grave digger and a 60-something widow meet in the cemetery of Sidi Boulekbour and develop feelings for one another.

Key Cast: Djillali Boudjemaa, Djamila Arres

Intl. Sales: MakingOf Film

CREDIT: Marcos Ludevid

Argentina

“El Ángel”

Director: Luis Ortega

Logline: A portrait of the infamous teenage serial killer “The Angel of Death,” who took Argentina by storm in the 1970s and is still the longest-serving prisoner in Argentina’s history.

Key Cast: Lorenzo Ferro

Intl. Sales: Film Factory

Armenia

“Spitak”

Director: Alexander Kott

Logline: Set against the backdrop of Armenia’s devastating Dec. 7, 1988, earthquake, the drama tells the story of Gor, who returns home after the quake to find his family and everything he holds dear gone.

Key Cast: Lernik Harutyunyan, Hermine Stepanyan

Intl. Sales: Telestofilm

Australia

“Jirga”

Director: Benjamin Gilmour

Logline: A former Australian soldier returns to Afghanistan in search of a civilian family he wronged during the war.

Key Cast: Sam Smith

Intl. Sales: Felix Media

Austria

“The Waldheim Waltz”

Director: Ruth Beckermann

Logline: Uncovering former U.N. Secretary General Kurt Waldheim’s wartime past, this documentary is about truth and lies and how a dishonest man can rise to power.

U.S. Distributor: Menemsha Films

CREDIT: Courtesy of Jazz Multimedia

Bangladesh

“No Bed of Roses”

Director: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

Logline: A celebrity filmmaker scandalizes middle-class Dhaka when he leaves his wife and kids and marries a classmate of his daughter.

Key Cast: Irrfan Khan

U.S. Distributor: Bioskope Films

Belarus

“Crystal Swan”

Director: Darya Zhuk

Logline: A bittersweet dramedy about a DJ desperately trying to obtain a U.S. visa.

Key Cast: Alina Nasibullina, Ivan Mulin

Intl. Sales: Loco Films

Belgium

“Girl”

Director: Lukas Dhont

Logline: With the support of her loving father, a 15-year-old transgender girl pursues her dream of becoming a professional ballerina.

Key Cast: Victor Polster

U.S. Distributor: Netflix

Bolivia

“The Goalkeeper”

Director: Rodrigo “Gory” Patiño

Logline: A past-his-prime soccer player becomes involved in human trafficking in order to save his own son, who requires an organ transplant.

Key Cast: Fernando Arze

Intl. Sales: Macondo Art

Bosnia and Herzegovina

“Never Leave Me”

Director: Aida Begić

Logline: A drama focusing on the fate of Syrian orphans and child refugees in Turkey.

Key Cast: Isa Demlakhi, Motaz Faez Basha

Intl. Sales: Film House

Brazil

“The Great Mystical Circus”

Director: Carlos Diegues

Logline: The story of five generations of the same family-owned circus.

Key Cast: Vincent Cassel, Bruna Linzmeyer

U.S. Distributor: Kino Lorber

Bulgaria

“Omnipresent”

Director: Ilian Djevelekov

Logline: A satirical comedy about a man obsessed with spying on friends, family and employees through hidden cameras.

Key Cast: Velislav Pavlov

Intl. Sales: Miramar Film

Cambodia

“Graves Without a Name”

Director: Rithy Panh

Logline: A personal documentary investigating the spiritual well-being of victims of the Khmer Rouge regime.

Intl. Sales: Playtime

Canada

“Family Ties”

Director: Sophie Dupuis

Logline: When a man starts to question his life as a career criminal, his uncomfortably close Québécois crime family threatens to come apart at the seams.

Key Cast: Jean-Simon Leduc, Théodore Pellerin

Intl. Sales: Bravo Charlie

Chile

“… And Suddenly the Dawn”

Director: Silvio Caiozzi

Logline: An aging celebrity columnist returns to his hometown in Chilean Patagonia after 40 years and finds the material for a great novel.

Key Cast: Julio Jung, Sergio Hernández,

Intl. Sales: Turn Key Films

China

“Hidden Man”

Director: Jiang Wen

Logline: A martial arts-infused spy thriller set in 1930s Beijing in which a young man gets revenge on bad guys who killed his family in his youth.

Key Cast: Eddie Peng, Liao Fan

Intl. Sales: Warner Bros. China

CREDIT: Courtesy of Films Boutique

Colombia

“Birds of Passage”

Directors: Cristina Gallego, Ciro Guerra

Logline: The drug trade exacts a terrible toll on the indigenous community in this gripping drama.

Key Cast: Carmiña Martínez, Jose Acosta

U.S. Distributor: The Orchard

Costa Rica

“Medea”

Director: Alexandra Latishev

Logline: An emotionally disconnected university student has a secret.

Key Cast: Liliana Biamonte, Javier Montenegro

Intl. Sales: Patra Spanou Film Marketing & Consulting

Croatia

“The Eighth Commissioner”

Director: Ivan Salaj

Logline: Based on Renato Baretić’s 2003 bestseller about a disgraced politician tasked with organizing elections on a remote Croatian island.

Key Cast: Frano Maskovic, Borko Peric

Intl. Sales: Alka Film

CREDIT: KVIFF

Czech Republic

“Winter Flies”

Director: Olmo Omerzu

Logline: A bittersweet road movie about boyhood friendships and the irrepressible desire to experience something new.

Key Cast: Tomáš Mrvík, Jan František Uher

Intl. Sales: Cercamon

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

Denmark

“The Guilty”

Director: Gustav Möller

Logline: A skillfully made, high-concept, low-budget thriller about a cop demoted to police dispatcher.

Key Cast: Jakob Cedergren, Jessica Dinnage

U.S. Distributor: Magnolia Pictures

Dominican Republic

“Cocote”

Director: Nelson Carlo De Los Santos Arias

Logline: A kind-hearted gardener returns home to attend his father’s funeral and gets caught up in a crime fable.

Key Cast: Vicente Santos, Judith Rodríguez

Intl. Sales: Luxbox Films

Ecuador

“A Son of Man”

Directors: Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador, Pablo Agüero.

Logline: A son is invited to join his estranged father on a quest for lost Inca gold, but the pair cannot escape the family demons that are traveling with them.

Key Cast: Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador y Campodonico, Luis Felipe Fernández-Salvador y Bolona

Intl. Sales: Paracas Independent Films

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

Egypt

“Yomeddine”

Director: A.B. Shawky

Logline: A man cured of leprosy travels across Egypt in search of long-lost relatives.

Key Cast: Rady Gamal, Ahmed Abdelhafiz

U.S. Distributor: Strand Releasing

Estonia

“Take It or Leave It”

Director: Liina Trishkina-Vanhatalo

Logline: A 30-year-old construction worker raises the child born to his ex-girlfriend.

Key Cast: Reimo Sagor, Nora Altrov

Intl. Sales: AllFilm

CREDIT: Courtesy of TIFF

Finland

“Euthanizer”

Director: Teemu Nikki

Logline: A provincial Finnish mechanic puts sick pets to sleep as a second job.

Key Cast: Matti Onnismaa, Jari Virman

U.S. Distributor: Uncork’d Entertainment

CREDIT: COURTESY SAN SEBASTIAN INTL. FILM FESTIVAL

France

“Memoir of War”

Director: Emmanuel Finkiel

Logline: An adaptation of Marguerite Duras’s semi-autobiographical novel, which recounts an emotionally complex story of love, loss, and perseverance against a backdrop of wartime intrigue.

Key Cast: Mélanie Thierry, Benoît Magimel

U.S. Distributor: Music Box Films

Georgia

“Namme”

Director: Zaza Khalvashi

Logline: Ali’s family are the guardians of a healing spring, but when a hydro-power station is constructed nearby, the waters start to dry up.

Key Cast: Mariska Diasamidze, Aleko Abashidze

Intl. Sales: Alpha Violet

CREDIT: Beta Cinema

Germany

“Never Look Away”

Director: Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

Logline: An epic, intergenerational tale of love, tragedy and politics spanning decades of 20th-century German history.

Key Cast: Tom Schilling, Sebastian Koch

U.S. Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics

Greece

“Polyxeni”

Director: Dora Masklavanou

Logline: A 12-year-old orphan is adopted by a Greek family in 1970s Istanbul.

Key Cast: Katia Goulioni, Ozgur Emre Yildirim

Intl. Sales: Blonde Audiovisual Prodss.

CREDIT: T.NOR

Hong Kong

“Operation Red Sea”

Director: Dante Lam

Logline: When a terrorist plot to obtain nuclear materials is hidden under the cover of a violent coup, the Chinese Navy’s elite Jiaolong Assault Team has to handle the situation.

Key Cast: Zhang Yi, Huang Jingyu

U.S. Distributor: Well Go USA

Hungary

“Sunset”

Director: László Nemes

Logline: As World War I approaches in 1913 Budapest, a milliner in the capital undertakes a quest to find her connection to the shop that bears her name.

Key Cast: Julie Jakab, Vlad Ivanov

U.S. Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics

Iceland

“Woman at War”

Director: Benedikt Erlingsson

Logline: A middle-age Reykjavik choir conductor is also a secret eco-warrior, fighting to save the Icelandic countryside from industrial pollution.

Key Cast: Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir, Davíð Þór

U.S. Distributor: Magnolia Pictures

CREDIT: Courtesy of TIFF

India

“Village Rockstars”

Director: Rima Das

Logline: In rural India, a young girl wants to start her own rock band, nevermind that she doesn’t own a guitar or knows how to play one. Helmer Das wrote, directed, edited, lensed, and worked on production design and costumes herself.

Key Cast: Bhanita Das, Basanti Das

Intl. Sales: Asian Shadows

CREDIT: Courtesy of EJ

Indonesia

“Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts”

Director: Mouly Surya

Logline: A young widow is raped and robbed for her cattle. To defend herself, she kills several men of the gang. Seeking justice, she goes on a journey for empowerment and redemption.

Key Cast: Marsha Timothy

U.S. Distributor: KimStim

Iran

“No Date, No Signature”

Director: Vahid Jalilvand

Logline: A seemingly minor traffic collision has far-reaching consequences for a well-meaning medical examiner haunted by the death of a child.

Key Cast: Navid Mohammadzadeh, Amir Agha’ee

U.S. Distributor: Distrib Films U.S.

Iraq

“The Journey”

Director: Mohamed Jabarah Al-Daradji

Logline: Baghdad, 2006. A woman enters Baghdad station with sinister intentions during the reopening ceremony. The female suicide bomber story premiered at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival.

Key Cast: Zahraa Gandour, Salam Ameer

Intl. Sales: Picture Tree Intl.

Israel

“The Cakemaker”

Director: Ofir Raul Graizer

Logline: A tender, delicate drama about a closeted love affair that unfolds through the eyes of a Berlin pastry chef who belatedly learns that his commuting Israeli lover died in a Jerusalem car accident.

Key Cast: Tim Kalkhof, Sarah Adler

U.S. Distributor: Strand Releasing

CREDIT: Photographer: regine de lazzaris aka greta de lazzaris

Italy

“Dogman”

Director: Matteo Garrone

Logline: A gentle dog groomer sees his life turned upside down when a brutish ex-con bullies him into becoming his criminal accomplice.

Key Cast: Marcello Fonte, Edoardo Pesce

U.S. Distributor: Magnolia Pictures

CREDIT: Courtesy of Gaga Communications

Japan

“Shoplifters”

Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda

Logline: The winner of Cannes’ top prize is an affecting, humanist, socially conscious drama about people living on the margins. While some may dub this “poverty porn,” the story examines what constitutes family, even among the needy.

Key Cast: Lily Franky, Sakura Ando

U.S. Distributor: Magnolia Pictures

Kazakhstan

“Ayka”

Director: Sergey Dvortsevoy

Logline: Ayka just gave birth. She can’t afford to raise a child, but it is difficult to suppress natural instincts.

Key Cast: Samal Yeslyamova

Intl. Sales: The Match Factory

Kenya

“Supa Modo”

Director: Likarion Wainaina

Logline: A terminally ill 9-year-old dreams of being a superhero, but time is not on her side.

Key Cast: Stycie Waweru, Marrianne Nungo

Intl. Sales: Rushlake Media

Kosovo

“The Marriage”

Director: Blerta Zeqiri

Logline: Anita and Bekim are adding the final touches to their wedding plans. But when Nol, Bekim’s secret former male lover, returns unexpectedly from aboard, the situation becomes complicated.

Key Cast: Alban Ukaj, Adriana Matoshi

Intl. Sales: Wide Management

Latvia

“To Be Continued”

Director: Ivars Seleckis

Logline: A documentary following seven children at the intersection of various historical, social and economic processes.

Intl. Sales: Mistrus Media

CREDIT: Fares Sokhon

Lebanon

“Capernaum”

Director: Nadine Labaki

Logline: An impoverished Beirut boy rebels against the life imposed on him and launches a lawsuit against his parents for bringing him to the world.

Key Cast: Zain Al Rafeea, Nadine Labaki

U.S. Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics

Lithuania

“Wonderful Losers: A Different World”

Director: Arunas Matelis

Logline: The unseen world of professional cycling, centering on those sportsmen at the back of the pack who sacrifice their careers to support their team leader.

Intl. Sales: Deckert Distribution

Luxembourg

“Gutland”

Director: Govinda Van Maele

Logline: A German wanderer with a secret winds up in a Luxembourg village with secrets of its own.

Key Cast: Frederick Lau, Vicky Krieps

Intl. Sales: Stray Dogs

Macedonia

“Secret Ingredient”

Director: Gjorce Stavreski

Logline: A railway worker finds a marijuana stash and bakes some into a cake to help his ailing father. His father’s health miraculously improves, but neighbors demand the recipe and criminals want their missing drugs back.

Key Cast: Blagoj Veselinov, Anastas Tanovski

Intl. Sales: Wide Management

Malawi

“The Road to Sunrise”

Director: Shemu Joyah

Logline: Exploited by men and ridiculed by the world, two sex workers struggle to survive in the rough slums of Blantyre, Malawi.

Key Cast: Mirriam Phiri, Chantelle Phiri

Intl. Sales: FirstDawn Arts Films

CREDIT: Netflix

Mexico

“Roma”

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Logline: Director Cuarón draws on his own childhood to create a vivid and emotional portrait of domestic strife and social hierarchy amid the political turmoil of the 1970s.

Key Cast: Yalitza Aparacio, Marina de Tavira

U.S. Distributor: Netflix

Montenegro

“Iskra”

Director: Gojko Berkuljan

Logline: A young, ambitious journalist goes missing while investigating the politically fraught past in this suspenseful thriller.

Key Cast: Mirko Vlahović, Mladen Nelević

Intl. Sales: Trust Agency

Morocco

“Burnout”

Director: Nour-Eddine Lakhmari

Logline: A social-issues drama about the sacrifice and courage of ordinary people confronted with extraordinary situations, where social and economic problems intensify their distress.

Key Cast: Anas El Baz, Ilyass El Jihani

Intl. Sales: Filmhuset

Nepal

“Panchayat”

Director: Shivam Adhikari

Logline: A social-issues drama set during the autocratic panchayat regime, about a teen confronting the taboos surrounding menstruation.

Key Cast: Saroj Khanal, Nita Dhungana

Intl. Sales: Kalawati Films

Netherlands

“The Resistance Banker”

Director: Joram Lürsen

Logline: Risking his family and future, a banker in occupied Amsterdam slows the Nazi war machine by creating an underground bank to fund the resistance, based on a true story.

Key Cast: Barry Atsma, Jacob Derwig

U.S. Distributor: Netflix

New Zealand

“Yellow Is Forbidden”

Director: Pietra Brettkelly

Logline: This documentary focuses on designer Guo Pei, whose outfits have been worn by celebrities including Rihanna, and the unseen world of China’s ultra-rich.

Key Cast: Guo Pei, Philip Treacy

Intl. Sales: The Film Sales Co.

Niger

“The Wedding Ring”

Director: Rahmatou Keïta

Logline: Recently returned to her home in rural Niger after completing a degree abroad, a young woman suffering from the pain of a lost love finds renewal while awaiting the mystical promise of a new moon.

Key Cast: Magaajyia Silberfeld, Ali Nuhu

Intl. Sales: Sonrhay Empire Prods.

CREDIT: TIFF

Norway

“What Will People Say”

Director: Iram Haq

Logline: A first-generation Norwegian teen clashes with the traditional values and expectations of her Pakistani émigré parents in this compelling coming-of-age drama.

Key Cast: Maria Mozhdah, Adil Hussain

U.S. Distributor: Kino Lorber

CREDIT: courtesy Asim Abbasi

Pakistan

“Cake”

Director: Asim Abbasi

Logline: Set in Karachi, this drama centers on two sisters, one who lives overseas and the other who remains in the family home, caring for their parents.

Key Cast: Sanam Saeed, Aamina Sheikh

Intl. Sales: Indus Talkies

Palestine

“Ghost Hunting”

Director: Raed Andoni

Logline: In order to confront the ghosts that haunt him, director Andoni assembles an eclectic group of ex-prisoners to build a replica of Al-Moskobiya, Israel’s main interrogation center.

Key Cast: Ramzi Maqdisi, Raed Andoni

Intl. Sales: UDI

Panama

“Ruben Blades Is Not My Name”

Director: Abner Benaim

Logline: Panama’s iconic salsa singer, songwriter, actor and activist in concerts and other events in Panama City, New York, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Colombia.

Key Cast: Ruben Blades

U.S. Distributor: HBO

CREDIT: Courtesy of lababosacine

Paraguay

“The Heiresses”

Director: Marcelo Martinessi

Logline: Chela and Chiquita are both descended from wealthy families in Asunción, Paraguay, but when their debts lead to Chiquita’s imprisonment, Chela is forced to face a new reality.

Key Cast: Ana Brun, Margarita Irún

Intl. Sales: Luxbox Films

Peru

“Eternity”

Director: Oscar Catacora

Logline: An elderly couple living in a remote part of the Andes face the challenges of daily life with courage and determination as they wait for the return of their son, who went to the city.

Key Cast: Rosa Nina, Vincente Catacora

Intl. Sales: Quechua Films

Philippines

“Signal Rock”

Director: Chito S. Roño

Logline: On the island of Biri, a poor Filipino family aspires for a better life. One family member has left her loved ones to work in a foreign land and send her money back home.

Key Cast: Christian Bables, Daria Ramirez

Intl. Sales: CSR Films

CREDIT: Courtesy of TIFF

Poland

“Cold War”

Director: Pawel Pawlikowski

Logline: A passionate love story between two people of different backgrounds and temperaments who are fatefully mismatched, yet unable to resist each other.

Key Cast: Joanna Kulig, Tomasz Kot

U.S. Distributor: Amazon Studios

Portugal

“Pilgrimage”

Director: João Botelho

Logline: A literary adventure story and a musical epic poem based on the writings of 16th century author Fernão Mendes Pinto.

Key Cast: Cláudio da Silva, Cassiano Carneiro

Intl. Sales: Ar de Filmes

Romania

“I Do Not Care if We Go Down in History as Barbarians”

Director: Radu Jude

Logline: A witty examination of the relationship between past and present.

Key Cast: Ioana Iacob, Alexandru Dabija

Intl. Sales: Beta Cinema

Russia

“Sobibor”

Director: Konstantin Khabensky

Logline: In only three weeks, captured Soviet officer Alexander Pechersky organized a daring revolt at the Sobibor camp, permitting a mass prisoner escape.

Key Cast: Konstantin Khabensky, Christopher Lambert

Intl. Sales: All Media Co.

Serbia

“Offenders”

Director: Dejan Zecevic

Logline: Guided by their maverick sociology professor, three students set up separate social experiments around Belgrade to prove that human nature inevitably deteriorates from order to anarchy.

Key Cast: Radovan Vujovic, Marta Bjelica

Intl. Sales: Biberche Prods.

Singapore

“Buffalo Boys”

Director: Mike Wiluan

Logline: Brothers raised in the Wild West journey to Dutch colonial Java to avenge their father’s murder in this period action film.

Key Cast: Yoshi Sudarso, Ario Bayu

Intl. Sales: XYZ Films

CREDIT: Courtesy of Titanic, InFilm, Coop 99 / Barbara Jancarova

Slovakia

“The Interpreter”

Director: Martin Šulík

Logline: Oscillating between comedy and tragedy, road movie focuses on two men weighed down by unresolved conflicts.

Key Cast: Jiří Menzel, Peter Simonischek

U.S. Distributor: Menemsha Films

Slovenia

“Ivan”

Director: Janez Burger

Logline: After young Mara gives birth to Ivan, a chain of unexpected and nerve-wrecking events begins.

Key Cast: Maruša Majer, Matjaž Tribušon

Intl. Sales: Slingshot Films

CREDIT: Courtesy of Indigenous Film Distribution

South Africa

“Sew the Winter to My Skin”

Director: Jahmil X.T. Qubeka

Logline: A rousing, action-adventure-epic set in the early 1950s rural South Africa, chronicling the chase and capture of the native outlaw John Kepe.

Key Cast: Ezra Mabengeza, Kandyse McClure

Intl. Sales: Rushlake Media

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

South Korea

“Burning”

Director: Lee Chang-dong

Logline: Director Lee adapts author Haruki Murakami’s simmering mystery into a marvelous cinematic riddle centered on an ill-fated relationship triangle.

Key Cast: Yoo Ah-in, Steven Yeun

U.S. Distributor: Well Go USA

Spain

“Champions”

Director: Javier Fesser

Logline: A disgraced basketball coach is sentenced to community service working with Los Amigos, a group of intellectually disabled ball players.

Key Cast: Javier Gutierrez, Sergio Olmos

Intl. Sales: Latido

Sweden

“Border”

Director: Ali Abbasi

Logline: Idiosyncratic thriller centers on a Swedish customs officer with a special talent for detecting contraband who must ultimately choose between good and evil. The film mixes Nordic noir, social realism and supernatural horror elements.

Key Cast: Eva Melander, Eero Milonoff

U.S. Distributor: Neon Rated

CREDIT: Courtesy of Majestic/zero one film / Peter Indergand

Switzerland

“Eldorado”

Director: Markus Imhoof

Logline: Drawing inspiration from his encounter with the refugee child taken in by his family during World War II, this personal documentary tracks today’s African and Middle Eastern refugees on their dangerous journey to Europe.

Key Cast: Markus Imhoof

Intl. Sales: Films Boutique

Taiwan

“The Great Buddha+”

Director: Hsin-Yao Huang

Logline: Underlining the gap between the have-nots and the haves, this satire depicts a corrupt village with memorable style, heartfelt empathy, and whimsical humor using found footage from a car’s dash camera.

Key Cast: Cres Chuang, Bamboo Chu-Sheng Chen

U.S. Distributor: Cheng Cheng Films

Thailand

“Malila the Farewell Flower”

Director: Anucha Boonyawatana

Logline: Two former lovers try to revive their old romance through the fabrication of traditional Thai Bai Sri ornaments, which symbolize love and virtue.

Key Cast: Sukollawat Kanaros, Anuchyd Sapanphong

Intl. Sales: Reel Suspects

“Beauty and the Dogs”

Director: Kaouther Ben Hania

Logline: When a young Tunisian woman is raped by police officers, she faces a harrowing night in which she must fight for her rights.

Key Cast: Mariam Al Ferjani, Mohamed Akkari

U.S. Distributor: Oscilloscope Laboratories

Turkey

“The Wild Pear Tree”

Director: Nuri Bilge Ceylan

Logline: An aspiring writer returns home after university hoping to scrape together enough money to publish his first novel.

Key Cast: Aydin Doğu Demirko, Murat Cemcir

U.S. Distributor: Cinema Guild

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

Ukraine

“Donbass”

Director: Sergei Loznitsa

Logline: Told through a series of darkly comic vignettes, this macabre, social-realist portmanteau about the civil war in eastern Ukraine evokes the social breakdown in the Donbass region.

Key Cast: Tamara Yatsenko, Liudmila Smorodina

Intl. Sales: Pyramide Intl.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cineurope

United Kingdom

“I Am Not a Witch”

Director: Rungano Nyoni

Logline: A satiric, feminist fairy-tale set in present-day Zambia, where a 9-year- old orphan is accused of witchcraft and exiled to a camp run by a corrupt and inept government official.

Key Cast: Maggie Mulubwa, Henry B.J. Phiri

U.S. Distributor: Film Movement

CREDIT: Courtesy of trigon-film

Uruguay

“A Twelve-Year Night”

Director: Álvaro Brechner

Logline: 1972. Three political prisoners are taken from their cells in a secret military operation that will last 12 years. Among them is Jose “Pepe” Mujica, the country’s future president.

Key Cast: Antonio de la Torre, Chino Darín,

Intl. Sales: Latido Films

Venezuela

“The Family”

Director: Gustavo Rondón Córdova

Logline: After a 12-year-old boy in the slums seriously injures another lad from a vengeful family in a rough game of play, his single father decides they must flee.

Key Cast: Giovanny Garcia, Reggie Reyes

Intl. Sales: Celluloid Dreams

Vietnam

“The Tailor”

Directors: Buu Loc Tran, Kay Nguyen

Logline: A romantic comedy set in the vibrant fashion world of Saigon, spanning the years 1969-2017.

Key Cast: Lan Ngoc Ninh Duong, Van Hong

Intl. Sales: Vietnam Media Corp.

Yemen

“10 Days Before the Wedding”

Director: Amr Gamal

Logline: A couple struggle to marry amid the war and its aftermath.

Key Cast: Sally Hamada

Intl. Sales: Adenium Prods.