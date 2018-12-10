‘The Favourite,’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘First Man’ Lead Critics’ Choice Movie Nominations

Fox Searchlight’s “The Favourite,” directed by rising art-house star Yorgos Lanthimos, led the field of film nominees for the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards, the Broadcast Film Critics Assn. announced Monday. The period comedy, a biting send-up of the court of Queen Anne, received 14 nominations including best picture, director, actress (Olivia Colman), supporting actress (Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz), best comedy and a host of craft category mentions.

A few paces behind was Disney’s “Black Panther” with 12 nominations and Universal’s “First Man” with 10. Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” Warner Bros.’ “A Star Is Born” and Annapurna’s “Vice” each earned nine nominations. Netflix’s “Roma” scored eight nominations while Universal’s “Green Book” picked up seven.

Those films joined Focus’ “BlacKkKlansman” and Annapurna’s “If Beale Street Could Talk” in the best picture field, historically a prognosticative snapshot of the motion picture Academy’s ultimate lineup.

In the BFCA’s genre categories (action, comedy and sci-fi/horror), films such as “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Game Night,” “Annihilation” and “A Quiet Place” all received recognition.

Winners will be revealed at the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards gala, broadcast on The CW Network on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.

BEST PICTURE

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“The Favourite”

“First Man”

“Green Book”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

“Vice”

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale – “Vice”

Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe – “At Eternity’s Gate”

Ryan Gosling – “First Man”

Ethan Hawke – “First Reformed”

Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen – “Green Book”

BEST ACTRESS

Yalitza Aparicio – “Roma”

Emily Blunt – “Mary Poppins Returns”

Glenn Close – “The Wife”

Toni Collette – “Hereditary”

Olivia Colman – “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga – “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali – “Green Book”

Timothée Chalamet – “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver – “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott – “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Michael B. Jordan – “Black Panther”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams – “Vice”

Claire Foy – “First Man”

Nicole Kidman – “Boy Erased”

Regina King – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone – “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz – “The Favourite”

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Elsie Fisher – “Eighth Grade”

Thomasin McKenzie – “Leave No Trace”

Ed Oxenbould – “Wildlife”

Millicent Simmonds – “A Quiet Place”

Amandla Stenberg – “The Hate U Give”

Sunny Suljic – “Mid90s”

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

“Black Panther”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Vice”

“Widows”

BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle – “First Man”

Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”

Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”

Peter Farrelly – “Green Book”

Yorgos Lanthimos – “The Favourite”

Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman”

Adam McKay – “Vice”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Bo Burnham – “Eighth Grade”

Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – “The Favourite”

Adam McKay – “Vice”

Paul Schrader – “First Reformed”

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – “Green Book”

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – “A Quiet Place”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – “Black Panther”

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Barry Jenkins – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – “A Star Is Born”

Josh Singer – “First Man”

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”

James Laxton – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Matthew Libatique – “A Star Is Born”

Rachel Morrison – “Black Panther”

Robbie Ryan – “The Favourite”

Linus Sandgren – “First Man”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – “Black Panther”

Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – “Roma”

Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – “Crazy Rich Asians”

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – “The Favourite”

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – “First Man”

John Myhre, Gordon Sim – “Mary Poppins Returns”

BEST EDITING

Jay Cassidy – “A Star Is Born”

Hank Corwin – “Vice”

Tom Cross – “First Man”

Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough – “Roma”

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – “The Favourite”

Joe Walker – “Widows”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Alexandra Byrne – “Mary Queen of Scots”

Ruth Carter – “Black Panther”

Julian Day – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Sandy Powell – “The Favourite”

Sandy Powell – “Mary Poppins Returns”

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

“Suspiria

“Vice”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Black Panther”

“First Man”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

“Ready Player One”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“The Grinch”

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

BEST ACTION MOVIE

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Black Panther”

“Deadpool 2”

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

“Ready Player One”

“Widows”

BEST COMEDY

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“Deadpool 2”

“The Death of Stalin”

“The Favourite”

“Game Night”

“Sorry to Bother You”

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Christian Bale – “Vice”

Jason Bateman – “Game Night”

Viggo Mortensen – “Green Book”

John C. Reilly – “Stan & Ollie”

Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool 2”

Lakeith Stanfield – “Sorry to Bother You”

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Emily Blunt – “Mary Poppins Returns”

Olivia Colman – “The Favourite”

Elsie Fisher – “Eighth Grade”

Rachel McAdams – “Game Night”

Charlize Theron – “Tully”

Constance Wu – “Crazy Rich Asians”

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

“Annihilation”

“Halloween”

“Hereditary”

“A Quiet Place”

“Suspiria”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Burning”

“Capernaum”

“Cold War”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

BEST SONG

All the Stars – “Black Panther”

Girl in the Movies – “Dumplin’”

I’ll Fight – “RBG”

The Place Where Lost Things Go – “Mary Poppins Returns”

Shallow – “A Star Is Born”

Trip a Little Light Fantastic – “Mary Poppins Returns”

BEST SCORE

Kris Bowers – “Green Book”

Nicholas Britell – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Alexandre Desplat – “Isle of Dogs”

Ludwig Göransson – “Black Panther”

Justin Hurwitz – “First Man”

Marc Shaiman – “Mary Poppins Returns”