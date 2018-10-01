You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Zhang Yimou’s ‘Shadow’ Leads Golden Horse Nominations

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: BAIXIAOYAN, Courtesy of Perfect Village Ent.

Zhang Yimou’s moody, monochrome, action drama “Shadow” is the strong favorite in the annual Golden Horse Awards race. The awards, operated from Taiwan, celebrate the best films in Chinese language variants.

Shadow,” which premiered in prestigious slots in the Venice and Toronto film festivals last month, collected 12 nominations. These included nominations for best film and for best director.

Taiwanese drama, “Dear Ex” about the manipulations revealed by a man’s altered will, collected the second highest nominations total, with eight. The film premiered at the Udine festival in April and won several prizes at the Taipei festival in June. It is next set for festival play in Busan, and heads for commercial release next month. “Dying to Survive” collected seven nominations.

The five contenders for the best film prize are “Shadow,” “Dear Ex,” mainland Chinese hit “Dying to Survive,” “Long Day’s Journey into Night,” and “An Elephant Sitting Still,” which premiered in Berlin after the suicide of its director Hu Bo.

The best director nominees – all mainlanders – are Zhang (“Shadow”), Bi Gan (“Long Day’s Journey into Night”), Jiang Wen (“Hidden Man”), Pema Tseden (“Jinpa”), and Lou Ye (“The Shadow Play”).

Films with six nominations each included “The Looming Storm,” “Hidden Man,” and “Elephant Sitting Still.”

Debate will inevitably rage about these high-profile titles that received less recognition. Jia Zhangke’s Cannes competition film “Ash is Purest White” received only one (for best actress), Chen Kaige’s “The Legend of the Demon Cat” earned three, all in technical categories, while “Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings” earned only one, for best visual effects. Neither of the year’s two top grossing Chinese films “Operation Red Sea,” and “Detective Chinatown 2” received any nominations.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Film

  • Zhang Yimou's ‘Shadow' Leads Golden Horse

    Zhang Yimou's ‘Shadow' Leads Golden Horse Nominations

    Zhang Yimou’s moody, monochrome, action drama “Shadow” is the strong favorite in the annual Golden Horse Awards race. The awards, operated from Taiwan, celebrate the best films in Chinese language variants. “Shadow,” which premiered in prestigious slots in the Venice and Toronto film festivals last month, collected 12 nominations. These included nominations for best film […]

  • Cinema Epoch Acquires Tom Collins’ Irish

    Cinema Epoch Takes U.S. Rights to Tom Collins’ Irish Movie ‘Penance’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Zhang Yimou’s moody, monochrome, action drama “Shadow” is the strong favorite in the annual Golden Horse Awards race. The awards, operated from Taiwan, celebrate the best films in Chinese language variants. “Shadow,” which premiered in prestigious slots in the Venice and Toronto film festivals last month, collected 12 nominations. These included nominations for best film […]

  • Robert De Niro

    Robert De Niro to Be Celebrated at Marrakech Film Festival

    Zhang Yimou’s moody, monochrome, action drama “Shadow” is the strong favorite in the annual Golden Horse Awards race. The awards, operated from Taiwan, celebrate the best films in Chinese language variants. “Shadow,” which premiered in prestigious slots in the Venice and Toronto film festivals last month, collected 12 nominations. These included nominations for best film […]

  • The Innocent

    Film Review: 'The Innocent'

    Zhang Yimou’s moody, monochrome, action drama “Shadow” is the strong favorite in the annual Golden Horse Awards race. The awards, operated from Taiwan, celebrate the best films in Chinese language variants. “Shadow,” which premiered in prestigious slots in the Venice and Toronto film festivals last month, collected 12 nominations. These included nominations for best film […]

  • Sad daughter of unemployed Tennessee coal

    California Toughens Sexual Harassment Laws, Launches Gender Parity Push for Corporate Boards

    Zhang Yimou’s moody, monochrome, action drama “Shadow” is the strong favorite in the annual Golden Horse Awards race. The awards, operated from Taiwan, celebrate the best films in Chinese language variants. “Shadow,” which premiered in prestigious slots in the Venice and Toronto film festivals last month, collected 12 nominations. These included nominations for best film […]

  • China Box Office: Celina Jade's 'Mrs.

    China Box Office: Celina Jade's 'Mrs. Money' Wins Pre-Holiday Weekend

    Zhang Yimou’s moody, monochrome, action drama “Shadow” is the strong favorite in the annual Golden Horse Awards race. The awards, operated from Taiwan, celebrate the best films in Chinese language variants. “Shadow,” which premiered in prestigious slots in the Venice and Toronto film festivals last month, collected 12 nominations. These included nominations for best film […]

  • The Nun Movie

    'The Nun' Continues Heavenly Streak at Foreign Box Office With $16 Million

    Zhang Yimou’s moody, monochrome, action drama “Shadow” is the strong favorite in the annual Golden Horse Awards race. The awards, operated from Taiwan, celebrate the best films in Chinese language variants. “Shadow,” which premiered in prestigious slots in the Venice and Toronto film festivals last month, collected 12 nominations. These included nominations for best film […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad