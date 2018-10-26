You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Yukihiko Tsutsumi Pitches ‘12 Suicidal Teens’ as Thoughtful Entertainment

By

Rob's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nippon TV

Accomplished Japanese director, Yukihiko Tsutsumi is in the final stages of editing “12 Suicidal Teens,” a work that explores the topic with a focus on young people. It’s scheduled for a January 2019 release in Japan. Rights were pitched this week at the TIFFCOM market by Nippon TV.

It is something of a swerve, for Tsutsumi who has directed big sci-fi thrillers, including 3 editions of the blockbuster franchise “20th Century Boys,” which all were number 1 at the Japanese box office. But he’s also taken on serious subjects, including Alzheimer’s disease in “Memories of Tomorrow.” The upcoming piece combines his interest in social issues with a desire to entertain.

The story starts with 12 teenagers who meet inside an abandoned hospital. They are apparently arranging a suicide pact but when they get to the meeting place they find the body of an unknown youth. As the tension builds, they must ask themselves if there is a murderer among them, and if they can go through with their pact.

“Suicide by minors is a societal issue in Japan. But instead of looking at it from that point of view, I decided to focus a bit more on entertainment and add an element of suspense. By doing this I may be able to attract more viewers and get young people to be more aware of the problem.”

While the director builds significant suspense in this closed room mystery, he stresses a serious approach to the theme underpins the presentation. “Suicide is never something that can be positive. The film will give people a chance to think about the pointlessness of suicide.”

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Film

  • Kaalan Walker

    'Superfly' Actor and Rapper Kaalan Walker Faces Nine Felony Sexual Assault Charges

    Accomplished Japanese director, Yukihiko Tsutsumi is in the final stages of editing “12 Suicidal Teens,” a work that explores the topic with a focus on young people. It’s scheduled for a January 2019 release in Japan. Rights were pitched this week at the TIFFCOM market by Nippon TV. It is something of a swerve, for […]

  • Hiroki Hasegawa Opening ceremony, Tokyo Film

    Tokyo Festival Star Hiroki Hasegawa on Getting in Touch With Different Experiences

    Accomplished Japanese director, Yukihiko Tsutsumi is in the final stages of editing “12 Suicidal Teens,” a work that explores the topic with a focus on young people. It’s scheduled for a January 2019 release in Japan. Rights were pitched this week at the TIFFCOM market by Nippon TV. It is something of a swerve, for […]

  • Yukihiko Tsutsumi: ‘12 Suicidal Teens’ as

    Yukihiko Tsutsumi Pitches ‘12 Suicidal Teens’ as Thoughtful Entertainment

    Accomplished Japanese director, Yukihiko Tsutsumi is in the final stages of editing “12 Suicidal Teens,” a work that explores the topic with a focus on young people. It’s scheduled for a January 2019 release in Japan. Rights were pitched this week at the TIFFCOM market by Nippon TV. It is something of a swerve, for […]

  • Shinobu TerajimaOpening ceremony, Tokyo Film Festival,

    Tokyo Festival Says it is Listening to Women

    Accomplished Japanese director, Yukihiko Tsutsumi is in the final stages of editing “12 Suicidal Teens,” a work that explores the topic with a focus on young people. It’s scheduled for a January 2019 release in Japan. Rights were pitched this week at the TIFFCOM market by Nippon TV. It is something of a swerve, for […]

  • Long Time No Sea Review

    Tokyo Film Review: ‘Long Time No Sea’

    Accomplished Japanese director, Yukihiko Tsutsumi is in the final stages of editing “12 Suicidal Teens,” a work that explores the topic with a focus on young people. It’s scheduled for a January 2019 release in Japan. Rights were pitched this week at the TIFFCOM market by Nippon TV. It is something of a swerve, for […]

  • Halloween

    'Halloween' to Stay on Top in Pre-Holiday Weekend With $32 Million

    Accomplished Japanese director, Yukihiko Tsutsumi is in the final stages of editing “12 Suicidal Teens,” a work that explores the topic with a focus on young people. It’s scheduled for a January 2019 release in Japan. Rights were pitched this week at the TIFFCOM market by Nippon TV. It is something of a swerve, for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad