‘Your Name’ Director Makoto Shinkai Readies ‘Weathering’

Three years after the animation “Your Name” began its long triumphant reign over the Japanese and international box office, its director Makoto Shinkai has announced his next animated feature. Titled “Weathering With You,” the film will arrive in theaters in Japan on July 19 of next year, with Toho distributing.

Set in a world where the weather is out of whack, the film tells the story of a boy who runs away from home to Tokyo where he meets a psychically super-powered girl who has the ability to make the skies blue. Newcomers Kotaro Daigo and Nana Mori will voice the male and female leads, respectively.

In a statement Shinkai said that he decided on weather as a theme since it is something “we ourselves worry about. Even though the sky is so distant.”

Shinkai’s fantasy romance “Your Name” was released in 2016. It earned a global total of $358 million, a record for a Japanese film.