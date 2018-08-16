You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Wong Kar-wai Hires Virginia Leung for Film Sales Role

Virgina Leung - Block 2 Head of Intl Sales
CREDIT: Courtesy of Block 2 Distribution

Wong Kar-wai’s Block 2 Distribution has appointed Virginia Leung, a veteran of the Hong Kong movie business, for as its head of international sales.

The company has recently taken a sales role on Pema Tseden’s “Jinpa,” which has its world premiere in the Horizonte section at the Venice festival. That will be followed by a North American launch in Toronto.

The company is also handling international rights to the Jingle Ma-directed mainstream action film “Euro Raiders.” The film stars Tony Leung Chiu-wai (“In the Mood for Love,” “The Grandmaster”) who for decades was represented by Wong’s Jettone company. The film releases this week in China.

For the past nine years Leung had been head of sales at Distribution Workshop, She left earlier this year when the firm relocated from Hong Kong to Taiwan. In her new role, Leung will remain based in Hong Kong.

Prior to that, Leung began her sales career with Media Asia in 1995 and subsequently worked at Universe Films Distribution and Mandarin Films. “With her many years of experience and expertise, she will bring a new level of strength to our international sales activities,” said Jacky Pang, CEO of Block 2.

With offices in Hong Kong, Beijing and Taipei, Jettone produces films, TV series and commercials. In September last year, Wong committed to direct his first TV series, “Tong Wars,” for Amazon.

