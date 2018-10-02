You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Wildlife,’ ‘The Bangle Seller’ in Competition at Mumbai Film Festival

Wildlife Movie Sundance
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

Paul Dano’s directorial debut “Wildlife,” which has had considerable festival play including Sundance, Cannes and Toronto is among the titles in the international competition at the 20th Mumbai film festival.
The festival runs Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2018. U.S. director, Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan”) will give a masterclass.

Other international competition titles include deceased Chinese director Hu Bo’s “An Elephant Sitting Still” which won awards at Berlin and Hong Kong; “And Breathe Normally” which won Isold Uggadottir the directing award at Sundance; Tiago Melo’s “Azougue Nazare,” which won at Rotterdam; Gabrielle Brady’s “Island of the Hungry Ghosts,” which won prizes at Edinburgh and Tribeca; Dominic Sangma’s “Ma-Ama”; Phuttiphong Aroonpheng’s “Manta Ray” which won an award at Venice; Christina Coe’s “Nancy” which won the screenwriting prize at Sundance; Alireza Motamedi’s “Reza”; Etienne Kallos’ “The Harvesters”; Marcello Martinessi’s “The Heiresses,” which won awards at Berlin, San Sebastian and Jeonju; and, Adina Pintilie’s “Touch Me Not,” winner of Berlin’s Golden Bear.

Similarly, the India Gold competition features titles that have won acclaim across the world. They include Ere Gowda’s “The Bangle Seller,” which won the FIPRESCI award at Rotterdam; Rima Das’ Toronto and Busan title “Bulbul Can Sing”; Aditya Vikram Sengupta’s Rotterdam title “Jonaki”; and Ivan Ayr’s Venice title “Soni.” Ridham Janve’s “The Gold-Laden Sheep and The Sacred Mountain” gets a world premiere in the competition.

