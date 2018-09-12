CAA China Hires Industry Veteran Wei Hao as Motion Pictures Co-Head

Chinese film industry veteran Wei Hao has joined CAA China as co-head of its Motion Pictures group.

Hao comes to the agency from China Kingway Group, a talent management and consulting company she co-founded. In her new role, Hao will focus on driving the agency’s Chinese-language original content growth strategy and further enhancing in-market and cross-border opportunities for Chinese talent. She will be based in Beijing and jointly lead the group with Daniel Manwaring.

“We are excited that Wei is joining CAA China,” said Mary Gu, CEO of CAA China. “By building on the success of what Daniel and the team have already established, we are confident that her experience, knowledge and expertise will lead us to an even stronger position in the market.”

Hao has represented Tongsheng Han, Xuebing Wang, Qinqin Jiang, Ting Mei, Tao Yin, and Tim Yip, who won the Academy Award for art direction for his work on “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.” She has also served as an executive producer of “Love Is not Blind,” a micro-budget box office success, and “Mr. No Problem,” which received two Golden Horse Awards and was honored with the award for best artistic contribution at the Tokyo International Film Festival. Hao will remain a board member of China Kingway Group.

“CAA has built a tremendously successful film business in China and, in doing so, set an industry standard,” said Hao. “The Chinese entertainment marketplace is more robust than ever, and I am excited by the opportunity to combine my in-market experience with CAA’s global reach and resources to help scale our business and maximize opportunities for talent across multiple platforms.”

CAA’s Beijing office, established 13 years ago, represents Zhang Yimou, Jackie Chan, Chen Kaige, Lin Chi-ling, Tang Wei, Daniel Wu, and Donnie Yen. CAA China was launched last year. It has a talent department spanning film, TV, and digital media and has launched a new department, developing strategic campaigns and partnerships with brands on behalf of international musicians’ tours in China. CAA China has also formed a brand advisory and entertainment marketing department.