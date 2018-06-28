Warner’s Korean ‘Witch’ Picked up by Finecut

CREDIT: Courtesy of Finecut

South Korean independent sales house, Finecut has picked up international sales rights to “The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion.”

Warner Bros. Korea’s fifth local language production, “The Witch” is directed by Park Hoon-jung, who is best known for his 2013 crime drama “New World.” Finecut previously distributed Park’s two other films, “New World,” and “V.I.P.”

The revenge thriller with supernatural elements revolves around a school-girl-turned-TV-star who lost her memory when she broke out of a government facility ten years previously.

Starring Kim Da-mi in the heroine role along with high profile talents including Cho Min-soo (“Pieta”), Park Hee-soon (“The Age of Shadows”) and Choi Woo-shik (“Okja”), the film is set for a Jun. 27 release in South Korea and will receive an international premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival in its competition section.

