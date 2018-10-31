You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China’s Wanda Completes Exit From Film Studios and Theme Parks

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
wanda Movie Metropolis Qingdao
CREDIT: WU HONG/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Dalian Wanda has completed its exit from the domestic Chinese theme park business by selling its parks management companies to property developer Sunac for $900 million (RMB6.28 billion). The deal includes operations managing the massive film and TV studios that Wanda constructed in Qingdao and 13 the.

The sale of Wanda Cultural Management comes less than three years after Wanda’s chairman Wang Jianlin warned Disney that it would launch a pack of Chinese tigers to defeat Shanghai Disneyland. And it comes barely a year after Wanda sold its theme park businesses and part of its hotel portfolio as part of a massive debt-reduction program.

Sunac last year paid RMB44 billion ($6.31 billion at current exchange rates) to buy the parks and studios. But it left operational control with Wanda Cultural Management.

“The transaction will further clarify the operation management aspect of the cultural and tourism projects acquired by the group and further improve our management efficiency,” Sunac said in a regulatory filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Sunac now has the right to rebrand the parks and studios.

Wanda has been forced into retreat across many of its business sectors. It was recently announced that U.S. finance firm Silverlake was to buy a substantial portion of Wanda’s stake in U.S. movie theater group AMC. It has also been reported that Wanda is negotiating to sell its stake in Legendary Entertainment, the Hollywood producer that it bought in 2016 for up to $3.5 billion.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Vietnam Film Business Comes of Age

    Vietnam Film Business Comes of Age With Action-Thriller 'Furie'

    Dalian Wanda has completed its exit from the domestic Chinese theme park business by selling its parks management companies to property developer Sunac for $900 million (RMB6.28 billion). The deal includes operations managing the massive film and TV studios that Wanda constructed in Qingdao and 13 the. The sale of Wanda Cultural Management comes less […]

  • wanda Movie Metropolis Qingdao

    China’s Wanda Completes Exit From Film Studios and Theme Parks

    Dalian Wanda has completed its exit from the domestic Chinese theme park business by selling its parks management companies to property developer Sunac for $900 million (RMB6.28 billion). The deal includes operations managing the massive film and TV studios that Wanda constructed in Qingdao and 13 the. The sale of Wanda Cultural Management comes less […]

  • Hugo Weaving FIRST LOOK STILL

    AFM: Hugo Weaving Stars in 'Hearts and Bones'

    Dalian Wanda has completed its exit from the domestic Chinese theme park business by selling its parks management companies to property developer Sunac for $900 million (RMB6.28 billion). The deal includes operations managing the massive film and TV studios that Wanda constructed in Qingdao and 13 the. The sale of Wanda Cultural Management comes less […]

  • AFM American Film Market Placeholder

    American Film Market Opens Amid Massive Uncertainty

    Dalian Wanda has completed its exit from the domestic Chinese theme park business by selling its parks management companies to property developer Sunac for $900 million (RMB6.28 billion). The deal includes operations managing the massive film and TV studios that Wanda constructed in Qingdao and 13 the. The sale of Wanda Cultural Management comes less […]

  • H. Scott Salinas and Annie Lennox

    Variety's Music for Screens Summit Tackles Diversity, Pay and Awards Contention

    Dalian Wanda has completed its exit from the domestic Chinese theme park business by selling its parks management companies to property developer Sunac for $900 million (RMB6.28 billion). The deal includes operations managing the massive film and TV studios that Wanda constructed in Qingdao and 13 the. The sale of Wanda Cultural Management comes less […]

  • Milt Barlow Asia Releasing Tangren acquisition

    Milt Barlow Appointed CEO of Australia's Tangren Cultural

    Dalian Wanda has completed its exit from the domestic Chinese theme park business by selling its parks management companies to property developer Sunac for $900 million (RMB6.28 billion). The deal includes operations managing the massive film and TV studios that Wanda constructed in Qingdao and 13 the. The sale of Wanda Cultural Management comes less […]

  • Peter Jackson’s ‘They Shall Not Grow

    Peter Jackson’s ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’ Gets Armistice Day TV Premiere on the BBC

    Dalian Wanda has completed its exit from the domestic Chinese theme park business by selling its parks management companies to property developer Sunac for $900 million (RMB6.28 billion). The deal includes operations managing the massive film and TV studios that Wanda constructed in Qingdao and 13 the. The sale of Wanda Cultural Management comes less […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad