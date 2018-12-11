×
Wanda Cinema Upgrading China Theaters with RealD Screen Order

RealD 3D logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of RealD 3D

Wanda Cinema Line has placed an order for 100 RealD Ultimate Screens from visual tech specialist RealD. For RealD the deal, announced at the CineAsia convention in Hong Kong, is the largest order in its history from a single exhibition circuit.

The high-end equipment, which optimizes the 3D experience, will be installed in Wanda’s mainland Chinese theaters over the next two years. The first four will be rolled out in Beijing – Tongzhou, Beijing CBD, Tiantongyuan — and Nantong by March 2019.

The purchase agreement comes at a time when parent company Dalian Wanda has retrenched, from a strategy of global outreach to one that concentrates on its core businesses in China. Wanda Cinema Line is China’s largest cinema circuit.

“We have been a national or even global leader in introducing and promoting the latest projection technology and building an ultimate viewing environment. Developing Wanda’s own premium brand is an important part of our growth strategy and we are excited that RealD’s Ultimate Screen will be one pivotal part of that,” said Liu Xiaobin, VP of Wanda Film Group and executive president of Wanda Cinema Line.

Previously, RealD and Wanda signed the world’s largest 3D system installation agreement to install 4,000 RealD 3D systems over four years from 2016.

“Wanda’s development of premium screens mirrors the growth of the Chinese cinema business, particularly the need to upgrade the customer experience with more premium offerings,” said Edman Chan, VP and GM, Asia Pacific at RealD.

  • RealD 3D logo

