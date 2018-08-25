Toronto Festival: Wild Bunch to Sell ‘Cities of Last Things’

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Changhe Films

Sales agency, Wild Bunch has boarded “Cities of Last Things,” a mind-bending Asian drama that has its premiere next month at the Toronto Film Festival.

Written and directed by Malaysian-born, Taiwan-based Ho Wi Ding (“Pinoy Sunday”,) the film opens with the images of a man hurling himself to his death off a multi-story apartment building. It goes on to reveal the man’s experience of three eras, three seasons, three nights, compacted into one night in the same city, and told in reverse chronological order. TIFF director and CEO Piers Handling described the film as “a very twisting interior tale of a man trying to exorcise his demons.”

The film stars Lu Huang (aka Lulu Huang) (“Blind Mountain,” “She A Chinese”,) rising Chinese actor and Golden Horse winner Hong-Chi Lee (‘Thanatos Drunk,” “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”), seasoned Taiwanese actor Jack Kao (“Millennium Mambo,” ‘Time and Tide”,) and French actress Louise Grinberg (‘The Class,” ‘The Prayer).

Taiwan-based Changhe Films co-produced the film with China-based Hymn Pictures, Singapore’s MM2 Entertainment, the U.S.’s Ivanhoe Pictures (“Crazy Rich Asians”) and France’s Rumble Fish. Producers are Ho, Hu Chih-Hsin, Winnie Lau, Alexis Perrin and Ronan Wong.

Wild Bunch’s sales remit includes North America, Japan and most of Europe, but excludes France, Taiwan, China and some Asian territories. The Taiwan theatrical release is scheduled for Oct. 26. A Chinese release is expected in early November.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Film

  • Toronto: Wild Bunch to Sell 'Cities

    Toronto Festival: Wild Bunch to Sell 'Cities of Last Things'

    Sales agency, Wild Bunch has boarded “Cities of Last Things,” a mind-bending Asian drama that has its premiere next month at the Toronto Film Festival. Written and directed by Malaysian-born, Taiwan-based Ho Wi Ding (“Pinoy Sunday”,) the film opens with the images of a man hurling himself to his death off a multi-story apartment building. […]

  • 'Active Measures' Review: A Doc Colors

    Film Review: 'Active Measures'

    Sales agency, Wild Bunch has boarded “Cities of Last Things,” a mind-bending Asian drama that has its premiere next month at the Toronto Film Festival. Written and directed by Malaysian-born, Taiwan-based Ho Wi Ding (“Pinoy Sunday”,) the film opens with the images of a man hurling himself to his death off a multi-story apartment building. […]

  • Aquaman

    Film News Roundup: Women Moviegoers Show Support for 'Aquaman,' 'Venom'

    Sales agency, Wild Bunch has boarded “Cities of Last Things,” a mind-bending Asian drama that has its premiere next month at the Toronto Film Festival. Written and directed by Malaysian-born, Taiwan-based Ho Wi Ding (“Pinoy Sunday”,) the film opens with the images of a man hurling himself to his death off a multi-story apartment building. […]

  • Tendo Nagenda

    Netflix Set to Name Tendo Nagenda, Top Disney Exec, To Oversee Film Production

    Sales agency, Wild Bunch has boarded “Cities of Last Things,” a mind-bending Asian drama that has its premiere next month at the Toronto Film Festival. Written and directed by Malaysian-born, Taiwan-based Ho Wi Ding (“Pinoy Sunday”,) the film opens with the images of a man hurling himself to his death off a multi-story apartment building. […]

  • Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.

    'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Production on Temporary Hold

    Sales agency, Wild Bunch has boarded “Cities of Last Things,” a mind-bending Asian drama that has its premiere next month at the Toronto Film Festival. Written and directed by Malaysian-born, Taiwan-based Ho Wi Ding (“Pinoy Sunday”,) the film opens with the images of a man hurling himself to his death off a multi-story apartment building. […]

  • Moviepass

    Struggling MoviePass Converts Annual Subscriptions to Monthly Plans

    Sales agency, Wild Bunch has boarded “Cities of Last Things,” a mind-bending Asian drama that has its premiere next month at the Toronto Film Festival. Written and directed by Malaysian-born, Taiwan-based Ho Wi Ding (“Pinoy Sunday”,) the film opens with the images of a man hurling himself to his death off a multi-story apartment building. […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    Box Office: 'Crazy Rich Asians' to Deal Deadly Blow to 'Happytime Murders'

    Sales agency, Wild Bunch has boarded “Cities of Last Things,” a mind-bending Asian drama that has its premiere next month at the Toronto Film Festival. Written and directed by Malaysian-born, Taiwan-based Ho Wi Ding (“Pinoy Sunday”,) the film opens with the images of a man hurling himself to his death off a multi-story apartment building. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad