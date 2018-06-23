Tony Leung Breaks With Wong Kar-wai’s Jettone (Reports)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Leung Chiu-wai
CREDIT: Photo by Unimedia Images/REX/Shutterstock

Leading Hong Kong actor, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Jettone, the Wong Kar-wai-owned company that has represented him for the past 28 years, have gone their separate ways.

According to reports in Apple Daily, Carina Lau, Leung’s wife and major star in her own right, will temporarily act as his manager. Jettone did not respond to inquiries by Variety. In North America, Leung is represented by WME.

Leung has been the star of numerous films by Wong Kar-wai, including “Happy Together,” “In The Mood for Love,” and “The Grandmaster,” all of which were produced by Jettone. The company also produced the ill-fated comedy “See You Tomorrow,” in which Leung starred and where Wong was required to take a significant behind the scenes directing role in support of first timer Zhang Jiajia.

Leung was also recently involved in “Monster Hunt 2,” another film that failed to live up to expectations. Although the film grossed over $350 million, it faded quickly at the box office after a Chinese New Year release. Critics suggested that the director had been dazzled by Leung’s star-power and failed to deliver an expansion of the friendly monster universe from the first film.

He is next to be seen in action drama “Europe Raiders,” on which Jettone is a producer, and Mei Ah’s Hong Kong crime thriller “Theory of Ambitions,” directed by Philip Yung.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Leung Chiu-wai

    Tony Leung Breaks With Wong Kar-wai’s Jettone (Reports)

    Leading Hong Kong actor, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Jettone, the Wong Kar-wai-owned company that has represented him for the past 28 years, have gone their separate ways. According to reports in Apple Daily, Carina Lau, Leung’s wife and major star in her own right, will temporarily act as his manager. Jettone did not respond to […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    ‘Jurassic World’ Holds off ‘Incredibles 2’ in China

    Leading Hong Kong actor, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Jettone, the Wong Kar-wai-owned company that has represented him for the past 28 years, have gone their separate ways. According to reports in Apple Daily, Carina Lau, Leung’s wife and major star in her own right, will temporarily act as his manager. Jettone did not respond to […]

  • shanghai skyline China Placeholder

    Regulators Keep Chinese Film Industry in Suspense

    Leading Hong Kong actor, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Jettone, the Wong Kar-wai-owned company that has represented him for the past 28 years, have gone their separate ways. According to reports in Apple Daily, Carina Lau, Leung’s wife and major star in her own right, will temporarily act as his manager. Jettone did not respond to […]

  • Matt Damon Boston Marathon documentary

    Matt Damon-Christian Bale's Ford vs. Ferrari Movie Set for Summer 2019

    Leading Hong Kong actor, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Jettone, the Wong Kar-wai-owned company that has represented him for the past 28 years, have gone their separate ways. According to reports in Apple Daily, Carina Lau, Leung’s wife and major star in her own right, will temporarily act as his manager. Jettone did not respond to […]

  • Shia LaBeouf Toronto Film Festival

    Film News Roundup: Shia LaBeouf to Star in David Ayer's Thriller 'Tax Collector'

    Leading Hong Kong actor, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Jettone, the Wong Kar-wai-owned company that has represented him for the past 28 years, have gone their separate ways. According to reports in Apple Daily, Carina Lau, Leung’s wife and major star in her own right, will temporarily act as his manager. Jettone did not respond to […]

  • Benicio Del Toro Sicario 2

    'Sicario: Day of the Soldado' Reviews: What the Critics Are Saying

    Leading Hong Kong actor, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Jettone, the Wong Kar-wai-owned company that has represented him for the past 28 years, have gone their separate ways. According to reports in Apple Daily, Carina Lau, Leung’s wife and major star in her own right, will temporarily act as his manager. Jettone did not respond to […]

  • Silk movie

    Spider-Man's 'Silk,' a Korean-American Superhero, Gets Her Own Movie

    Leading Hong Kong actor, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Jettone, the Wong Kar-wai-owned company that has represented him for the past 28 years, have gone their separate ways. According to reports in Apple Daily, Carina Lau, Leung’s wife and major star in her own right, will temporarily act as his manager. Jettone did not respond to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad