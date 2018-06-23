Tony Leung Breaks With Wong Kar-wai’s Jettone (Reports)

Leading Hong Kong actor, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Jettone, the Wong Kar-wai-owned company that has represented him for the past 28 years, have gone their separate ways.

According to reports in Apple Daily, Carina Lau, Leung’s wife and major star in her own right, will temporarily act as his manager. Jettone did not respond to inquiries by Variety. In North America, Leung is represented by WME.

Leung has been the star of numerous films by Wong Kar-wai, including “Happy Together,” “In The Mood for Love,” and “The Grandmaster,” all of which were produced by Jettone. The company also produced the ill-fated comedy “See You Tomorrow,” in which Leung starred and where Wong was required to take a significant behind the scenes directing role in support of first timer Zhang Jiajia.

Leung was also recently involved in “Monster Hunt 2,” another film that failed to live up to expectations. Although the film grossed over $350 million, it faded quickly at the box office after a Chinese New Year release. Critics suggested that the director had been dazzled by Leung’s star-power and failed to deliver an expansion of the friendly monster universe from the first film.

He is next to be seen in action drama “Europe Raiders,” on which Jettone is a producer, and Mei Ah’s Hong Kong crime thriller “Theory of Ambitions,” directed by Philip Yung.