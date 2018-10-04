You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tokyo Filmex Unveils Awards Heavy Competition Lineup

CREDIT: Venice Film Festival

Fall festival favorites including “Manta Ray,” Jinpa,” and “Cities of Last Things” will line up in the main competition of next month’s Tokyo Filmex festival. The event runs Nov. 17-25 at venues in the Hibiya and Yurakucho suburbs of Tokyo.

Directed by Phuttiphong Aroonpheng “Manta Ray” recently won the Horizons award at the Venice festival. Pema Tseden’s “Jinpa” won the best screenplay award in the same section. Ho Wi Ding’s “Cities” won the best film prize in the Platform section at Toronto.

Other films making up the ten title competition section include: “Sibel,” by Turkey’s Cagla Zenkirci and Guillaume Giovanetti; “Ayka,” by Russia’s Sergei Dvortsevoy; Yeo Siew Hua’s Locarno Golden Leopard winner “A Land Imagined”; “A Family Tour,” by Ying Liang; “Long Days Journey Into Night,” directed by China’s Bi Gan, which had its premiere in Un Certain regard at Cannes; “An Elephant Sitting Still,” by the late Chinese director Hu Bo; and “His Lost Name,” by Japan’s Hirose Nanako.

The competition jury is headed by Wayne Wang, with Indonesian director Mouly Surya, and Japanese artist Ed Tsuwaki. Two other jurors will be announced later.

The festival is also lining up special screenings that include Hong Sang-soo’s “Hotel by the River,” and Jia Zhangke’s “Ash is Purest White.” Others in the 16-title section include Rithy Vanh’s Vietnamese Oscar contender “Graves Without a Name,” and Stanley Kwan’s “First Night Nerves.”

Iranian-born director and screenwriter, Amir Naderi is the focus of a four-film tribute. The selection includes his directorial efforts “Harmonica” and “Waiting,” both from 1974, and this year’s “Magic Lantern.” It also includes “Fahrenheit 451,” his recent adaptation of the hit Ray Bradbury novel.

