You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tokyo Festival Jury Tackles Women’s Issues, Questions of Cinematic Language

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tokyo IFF,via Image Net

The jury of the Tokyo International Film Festival expressed warm greetings and happy feelings about a week of movie-watching in the Japanese capital. But the tone changed noticeably when confronted with the question of the position of women at film festivals, and what are festivals’ responsibilities towards women.

Comprised of Philippines director Brillante Mendoza, Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, U.S. producer Bryan Burk, Japanese actress Kaho Minami, and, Hong Kong director Stanley Kwan, the jury expressed their views at a press meeting on Friday, the first full day of TIFF activities.

“If we can call this a problem or an issue of women being the minority among filmmakers that is because women are the minority everywhere,” said Alidoosti.

Minami referenced Cate Blanchett, and the Women’s Day activities at Cannes this year, but it was unclear whether her comments about the Tokyo festival were criticism or encouragement. “This year (in Tokyo) we have two members of the jury, and maybe next year we might have three, and maybe the next year or in the future we might have a female jury president. We are proceeding with small steps, year by year.”

Related

“I’m just upset that we have to continue to get these questions, and I look forward to not having three female jurors, but having five female jurors represented, and not just for one year, but for many years,” said Burk.

Jury president, Mendoza tried to flash his feminist credentials, pointing to 10 of his 13 films as being about female empowerment, and suggesting that The Philippines counts as a matriarchal society, having has two female presidents. “But we decide (the competition prize winners on film, not on the gender,” he said.

Mendoza said that the jury had been briefed by festival’s selection committee and given judging guidelines. He contrasted that with his own sense of excitement at watching the 16 competition titles for the first time. “It is important that we don’t really follow rigid guidelines what a good film is about .At the end of the day it is not just about being moved by this film, but also about applying the cinematic language. This is a competition and we are not just watching like ordinary viewers.”

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Film

  • Impulso Morelia: Carlos Armella Pitches ‘Go

    Venice Golden Lion Winner Carlos Armella Pitches ‘Go Youth!’ at Morelia

    The jury of the Tokyo International Film Festival expressed warm greetings and happy feelings about a week of movie-watching in the Japanese capital. But the tone changed noticeably when confronted with the question of the position of women at film festivals, and what are festivals’ responsibilities towards women. Comprised of Philippines director Brillante Mendoza, Iranian […]

  • Francois Ozon to Make Sex-Abuse Drama

    Francois Ozon Set to Make Sexual-Abuse Drama 'By the Grace of God'

    The jury of the Tokyo International Film Festival expressed warm greetings and happy feelings about a week of movie-watching in the Japanese capital. But the tone changed noticeably when confronted with the question of the position of women at film festivals, and what are festivals’ responsibilities towards women. Comprised of Philippines director Brillante Mendoza, Iranian […]

  • German Audiences Look Away From 'Never

    German Audiences Look Away From 'Never Look Away'

    The jury of the Tokyo International Film Festival expressed warm greetings and happy feelings about a week of movie-watching in the Japanese capital. But the tone changed noticeably when confronted with the question of the position of women at film festivals, and what are festivals’ responsibilities towards women. Comprised of Philippines director Brillante Mendoza, Iranian […]

  • Roberto Benigni Premio Satira Award, Milan,

    Oscar-Winner Roberto Benigni to Play Geppetto in Matteo Garrone's 'Pinocchio'

    The jury of the Tokyo International Film Festival expressed warm greetings and happy feelings about a week of movie-watching in the Japanese capital. But the tone changed noticeably when confronted with the question of the position of women at film festivals, and what are festivals’ responsibilities towards women. Comprised of Philippines director Brillante Mendoza, Iranian […]

  • Life and Nothing More

    Film Review: 'Life and Nothing More'

    The jury of the Tokyo International Film Festival expressed warm greetings and happy feelings about a week of movie-watching in the Japanese capital. But the tone changed noticeably when confronted with the question of the position of women at film festivals, and what are festivals’ responsibilities towards women. Comprised of Philippines director Brillante Mendoza, Iranian […]

  • Ji.hlava Docu Festival Opens, Focuses on

    Ji.hlava Docu Festival Opens With Focus on Migration, Memory

    The jury of the Tokyo International Film Festival expressed warm greetings and happy feelings about a week of movie-watching in the Japanese capital. But the tone changed noticeably when confronted with the question of the position of women at film festivals, and what are festivals’ responsibilities towards women. Comprised of Philippines director Brillante Mendoza, Iranian […]

  • 'Indivisible' Review

    Film Review: 'Indivisible'

    The jury of the Tokyo International Film Festival expressed warm greetings and happy feelings about a week of movie-watching in the Japanese capital. But the tone changed noticeably when confronted with the question of the position of women at film festivals, and what are festivals’ responsibilities towards women. Comprised of Philippines director Brillante Mendoza, Iranian […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad