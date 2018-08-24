You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Toei Animation and Dandelion Studio Join Forces for Digital Push

By

Japan Correspondent

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
One Piece series from Toei Animation
CREDIT: Courtesy of Toei Animation

Toei Animation and Dandelion Animation Studio have tied up to produce and stream digital animation content to the world market, Japanese media sources revealed today.

The financial details of the partnership were not revealed. Both Dandelion and Toei will retain their corporate identities.

Both companies specialize in children’s content and are instrumental in shifting the Japanese animation industry from the traditional hand-drawn look to the full-CG style now standard in Hollywood and elsewhere.

Launched in 2007, Dandelion is engaged in production, licensing and branding. It has credits including the 2017 feature “Fireworks, Should We See It from the Side or the Bottom?” and the 2017 TV Tokyo series “Puzzle & Dragons X.”

Founded in 1956, Toei Animation has been an animation leader in Japan for more than six decades. It is credited with the “One Piece,” “Dragon Ball” and “Sailor Moon” series, among many others. The company has made 238 feature films, 218 TV series and a total of 12,479 TV episodes.

In a related move, Toei has announced that the long-awaited final installment in the rebooted “Evangelion” animation feature series will be released in 2020. Titled “Evangelion: 3.0+1.0,” the film is the fourth installment in a series that anime auteur Hideaki Anno launched in 2007. The series derives from the original “Evangelion” TV animation series that ran from 1995 to 1996 about teenage pilots of giant robots which battle world-destroying alien entities.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Film

  • One Piece series from Toei Animation

    Toei Animation and Dandelion Studio Join Forces for Digital Push

    Toei Animation and Dandelion Animation Studio have tied up to produce and stream digital animation content to the world market, Japanese media sources revealed today. The financial details of the partnership were not revealed. Both Dandelion and Toei will retain their corporate identities. Both companies specialize in children’s content and are instrumental in shifting the […]

  • Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy star

    Box Office: Melissa McCarthy's 'Happytime Murders' Slays $950,000 on Thursday Night

    Toei Animation and Dandelion Animation Studio have tied up to produce and stream digital animation content to the world market, Japanese media sources revealed today. The financial details of the partnership were not revealed. Both Dandelion and Toei will retain their corporate identities. Both companies specialize in children’s content and are instrumental in shifting the […]

  • Mia Goth as Sara and Dakota

    Luca Guadagnino's 'Suspiria' Picked Up by MUBI for U.K.

    Toei Animation and Dandelion Animation Studio have tied up to produce and stream digital animation content to the world market, Japanese media sources revealed today. The financial details of the partnership were not revealed. Both Dandelion and Toei will retain their corporate identities. Both companies specialize in children’s content and are instrumental in shifting the […]

  • Lili Hinstin Named New Locarno Festival

    Lili Hinstin Named New Locarno Festival Director

    Toei Animation and Dandelion Animation Studio have tied up to produce and stream digital animation content to the world market, Japanese media sources revealed today. The financial details of the partnership were not revealed. Both Dandelion and Toei will retain their corporate identities. Both companies specialize in children’s content and are instrumental in shifting the […]

  • phantom Thread

    Paul Thomas Anderson Wins Record Third Fipresci Prize With 'Phantom Thread'

    Toei Animation and Dandelion Animation Studio have tied up to produce and stream digital animation content to the world market, Japanese media sources revealed today. The financial details of the partnership were not revealed. Both Dandelion and Toei will retain their corporate identities. Both companies specialize in children’s content and are instrumental in shifting the […]

  • (L to R) MAHERSHALA ALI and

    Zurich Film Festival Sets Peter Farrelly's 'Green Book' for Opening Night

    Toei Animation and Dandelion Animation Studio have tied up to produce and stream digital animation content to the world market, Japanese media sources revealed today. The financial details of the partnership were not revealed. Both Dandelion and Toei will retain their corporate identities. Both companies specialize in children’s content and are instrumental in shifting the […]

  • 'Blue Iguana' Review

    Film Review: 'Blue Iguana'

    Toei Animation and Dandelion Animation Studio have tied up to produce and stream digital animation content to the world market, Japanese media sources revealed today. The financial details of the partnership were not revealed. Both Dandelion and Toei will retain their corporate identities. Both companies specialize in children’s content and are instrumental in shifting the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad