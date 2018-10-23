You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TIFFCOM: Hot Japanese Titles at the Tokyo Film Market

By

Japan Correspondent

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Colorbird

The TIFFCOM market, a sales event adjacent to the Tokyo International Film Festival, always includes the latest film launches from Japan. This year the selection is especially varied and rich. Arranged by sales company, highlights include:

Kadokawa
“Chiwawa”
Scripted and directed by Ken Ninomiya, this mystery about a 20-year-old Instagram star who ends up dead in Tokyo Bay, is based on a popular comic. It features a cast that includes the internationally known Chiaki Kuriyama (“Kill Bill”) and Tadanobu Asano (“The Third Murder”).

“Hard-Core”
Festival favorite, Nobuhiro Yamashita (“Linda, Linda, Linda”) has adapted a cult hit comic about a pair of misfits who are inseparable friends. They encounter a retro-looking robot with astonishing powers, and together embark on a bizarre hunt for long-buried treasure.

“The Antique: Secret of the Old Books”
Yukiko Mishima, director of the acclaimed 2017 drama “Dear Etranger,” has returned with a literary mystery, based on En Mikami’s best-selling novel. A beautiful young bookstore owner with incredible expertise impresses a man who is selling a rare book belonging to his grandmother. He begins working at the store – and joins her in a battle with a menacing customer who has threatened and injured her. Haru Kuroki (“The Little House”) stars as the owner.

Related

Wowow
“How Do You Play?”
Masaaki Ito’s adaptation of an original story by veteran comedy writer and director Kankuro Kudo (“Too Young to Die”) involves the filming of a suspense drama. When reshoots are suddenly ordered, instead of rounding up the lead detective’s missing co-star, the film’s makers decide to cast various available actors in the part. Chaos and comedy ensues.

“The Miracle of Crybay Shottan”
Indie stalwart, Toshiaki Toyoda has put aside his signature violence and surrealism to direct a biopic of a young Japanese chess prodigy who fails to enter the pro ranks, but who makes a miraculous comeback on the verge of middle age. Ryuhei Matsuda (“Gohatto”) stars as the struggling hero.

“Stolen Face”
Masaharu Take and Shin Adaci – director and scriptwriter, respectively, of the 2014 hit boxing film “100 Yen Love” – have reteamed to make a thriller about a police investigator with a knack for remembering faces. One day he is startled to see a familiar face, that of a senior detective dead for four years.

Colorbird
“Every Day a Good Day”
A drama, based on a best-selling essay collection, about a woman’s 25-year association with the Japanese traditional tea ceremony. Tatsushi Omori (“Ravine of Goodbye”) directs much-lauded veteran Kirin Kiki (“Shoplifters”), playing the heroine’s teacher, in one of her last performances before her death this year at age 75.

“Just Only Love”
Indie sensation, Rikiya Imaizumi’s latest romantic drama is about a woman obsessed with a guy who treats her as disposable. Based on an award-winning novel, the film premieres in the Tokyo festival’s main competition.

Pony Canyon
“Confidence Man JP”
The film version of a hit Fuji TV series about a female trickster (Masami Nagasawa) who partners with two conmen (Masahiro Higashide and Fumiyo Kohinata) to scam the wealthy out of their ill-gotten gains. In the movie, the trio takes their act to Hong Kong.

Free Stone 
“Love’s Twisting Path”

84-year-old Sadao Nakajima returns to the screen after a 20-year-gap with a film in his signature Japanese sword-fighting (chanbara) genre. Kengo Kora stars as a low-ranking samurai who ends up facing off against a horde of the Shogun’s swordsmen.

Hakuhodo DY
“My Dad Is a Heel Wrestler”
Japanese pro wrestling headliner Hiroshi Tanahashi stars as a “heel” – a wrestler who plays the bad guy in the ring. He tries, and fails, to keep his dishonorable profession a secret from his nine-year-old son. The film is heavily populated with real pro wrestlers performing breakneck routines in the ring without stunt doubles or digital assistance.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • Hot Japanese Titles at the Tokyo

    TIFFCOM: Hot Japanese Titles at the Tokyo Film Market

    The TIFFCOM market, a sales event adjacent to the Tokyo International Film Festival, always includes the latest film launches from Japan. This year the selection is especially varied and rich. Arranged by sales company, highlights include: Kadokawa “Chiwawa” Scripted and directed by Ken Ninomiya, this mystery about a 20-year-old Instagram star who ends up dead […]

  • Ed Catmull

    Pixar Co-Founder Ed Catmull to Retire

    The TIFFCOM market, a sales event adjacent to the Tokyo International Film Festival, always includes the latest film launches from Japan. This year the selection is especially varied and rich. Arranged by sales company, highlights include: Kadokawa “Chiwawa” Scripted and directed by Ken Ninomiya, this mystery about a 20-year-old Instagram star who ends up dead […]

  • Shochiku Launches Fantasy Sequel Film 'Tokyo

    Shochiku Unveils Fantasy Sequel 'Tokyo Ghoul 2' 

    The TIFFCOM market, a sales event adjacent to the Tokyo International Film Festival, always includes the latest film launches from Japan. This year the selection is especially varied and rich. Arranged by sales company, highlights include: Kadokawa “Chiwawa” Scripted and directed by Ken Ninomiya, this mystery about a 20-year-old Instagram star who ends up dead […]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Pirates of the Caribbean' Reboot Being Explored by Disney With 'Deadpool' Writers

    The TIFFCOM market, a sales event adjacent to the Tokyo International Film Festival, always includes the latest film launches from Japan. This year the selection is especially varied and rich. Arranged by sales company, highlights include: Kadokawa “Chiwawa” Scripted and directed by Ken Ninomiya, this mystery about a 20-year-old Instagram star who ends up dead […]

  • Tokyo: 'Wushu Orphan' Strikes First Sales

    Tokyo: 'Wushu Orphan' Strikes First Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    The TIFFCOM market, a sales event adjacent to the Tokyo International Film Festival, always includes the latest film launches from Japan. This year the selection is especially varied and rich. Arranged by sales company, highlights include: Kadokawa “Chiwawa” Scripted and directed by Ken Ninomiya, this mystery about a 20-year-old Instagram star who ends up dead […]

  • Shochiku Pitching Two Keigo Higashino Adaptations

    TIFFCOM: Shochiku Doubles up on Keigo Higashino Adaptations

    The TIFFCOM market, a sales event adjacent to the Tokyo International Film Festival, always includes the latest film launches from Japan. This year the selection is especially varied and rich. Arranged by sales company, highlights include: Kadokawa “Chiwawa” Scripted and directed by Ken Ninomiya, this mystery about a 20-year-old Instagram star who ends up dead […]

  • TIFFCOM: Nikkatsu Unveils Youth-Driven Film Slate

    Nikkatsu Unveils Youth-Driven Slate at Tokyo Film Market

    The TIFFCOM market, a sales event adjacent to the Tokyo International Film Festival, always includes the latest film launches from Japan. This year the selection is especially varied and rich. Arranged by sales company, highlights include: Kadokawa “Chiwawa” Scripted and directed by Ken Ninomiya, this mystery about a 20-year-old Instagram star who ends up dead […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad