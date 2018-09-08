‘The Witch’ Sold to CJ, Culture Entertainment for Asia, Japan

Korean revenge thriller “The Witch” was acquired across multiple Asian territories by CJ E&M Hong Kong, an offshoot of CJ Entertainment. The film is set for a private screening on Monday at the Toronto Film Festival.

The CJ group has various exhibition, distribution and production interests across Southeast Asia including the CJ-CGV multiplex businesses in Indonesia and Vietnam. It licensed rights to the film in Hong Kong and Macau, Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei, Indonesia and Thailand from sales agent Finecut.

Other deals struck by Finecut included sales to Culture Entertainment for Japan, Eagle Intl. for Taiwan and Octoarts Films for The Philippines.

Starring Kim Da-mi as a kick-ass action heroine, “Witch” revolves around a school girl-turned-TV-star who loses her memory after she breaks out of a government detention facility.

The film was one of the top films of the summer in Korea, earning $24 million at the box office, where it was presented by Warner Bros. and released under the title “The Witch Part 1: The Subversion.”

Production was through director Park Hoon-jung’s Gold Moon Film shingle, with Peppermint & Company as co-producer. The film is the fifth Korean title to be backed by the local production office of Warner.

The film began its career with a premiere at the Fantasia festival in Canada in July. It won the silver audience award for best action film.