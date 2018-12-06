×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Thailand’s Yongyoot Thongkongtoon on ‘Bad Genius’ and Digital Disruption

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Naman Ramachandran

Yongyoot Thongkongtoon, the Thai film director who enjoys a cult international following, says the film industry in his native Thailand is not in healthy condition. His critique emerged this week as part of a freewheeling in-conversation event at the Singapore International Film Festival.

“In Thailand, in terms of the movie business, it is not healthy enough,” said Thongkongtoon. “The cost of making movies every day is getting higher and higher, but the number of admissions, compared to the price, is getting lower. The size of the Thai market is not enough. We have to push Thai content to reach a global standard of storytelling to expand the market.”

Thongkongtoon said that good films will still survive the current period of digital disruption. “Because of the digital disrupt, people have changed their lifestyles, their habits. Now they want something fast, convenient, anytime, anywhere,” he said.  The filmmaker said that going to watch a movie nowadays requires planning and the whole process can get quite expensive, when coupled with the cost of meals and visits to the concession stands. “Netflix is the key issue,” Thongkongtoon said.

Related

“We have to give the audience a special experience that they can’t find on their mobile or at home, they have to go to the cinema,” Thongkongtoon said.

But he also gave one possible solution to the problem. Thongkongtoon is a director at GDH 559, a company that emerged in January 2016 after the dissolution of GTH, the country’s most successful studio of the preceding decade, and one that is known for favoring originality and strong scripts. GDH enjoyed local and international theatrical success with smash hit “Bad Genius” in 2017. The scale of the film’s following in China has now spawned a television series spinoff that will simulcast in Thailand and China.

Thongkongtoon also revealed that GDH is in advanced talks with Chinese studios for co-productions, but was not yet able to reveal details about the companies or projects. “We have several projects in discussions, we don’t know which one will start first,” said Thongkongtoon.

Earlier, Thongkongtoon regaled the audience with behind the scenes anecdotes about the making of his films, beginning with 2000’s “The Iron Ladies,” 2003’s “Iron Ladies 2,” 2004’s “Maid” and several more of the films he directed or produced.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • Nadine Labaki (Director, Co-Writer)New York Special

    'Capernaum' Director Nadine Labaki Responds to Globes Nomination

    Marking the first-ever nod for the Lebanese filmmaker and only the second for her home country, “Capernaum” director Nadine Labaki didn’t have much time to celebrate when she learned of her film’s Golden Globe nomination for foreign-language picture on Thursday. “I haven’t been able to talk with a lot people because we had interviews all [...]

  • The Bureau French TV Show

    'The Bureau' Director Laila Marrakchi Unveils New Feature Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

    High-profile Paris-based Moroccan filmmaker Laila Marrakchi (“Rock the Casbah,” “Marock”) is partnering up with Backup Films (“Donnybrook”) and Alexandre Aja (“The Hills Have Eyes”) on “My Sister Lives on the Mantelpiece,” her long-gestating English-language project based on Annabel Pitcher’s bestselling novel. The book has been translated into more than 20 languages and has earned many [...]

  • Thailand’s Yongyoot Thongkongtoon Talks ‘Bad Genius’

    Thailand’s Yongyoot Thongkongtoon on ‘Bad Genius’ and Digital Disruption

    Yongyoot Thongkongtoon, the Thai film director who enjoys a cult international following, says the film industry in his native Thailand is not in healthy condition. His critique emerged this week as part of a freewheeling in-conversation event at the Singapore International Film Festival. “In Thailand, in terms of the movie business, it is not healthy [...]

  • Globes Embrace Jason Blum Projects

    Jason Blum Earns Golden Globe Nods for 'BlacKkKlansman,' 'Sharp Objects'

    Jason Blum scored at the Golden Globe nominations on Thursday. The super producer’s projects picked up seven nominations, including a best motion picture, drama nod for “BlacKkKlansman” and a best limited series nod for HBO’s “Sharp Objects.” “It’s been a great morning for us,” Blum told Variety. “At Blumhouse, we focus on making relevant stories that [...]

  • Sales Agents Highlight Importance of Marrakech’s

    Sales Agents Highlight Importance of Marrakech’s Atlas Workshops

    Ten leading European sales agents attended the first edition of Marrakech Film Festival’s Atlas Workshops. In interviews with Variety the executives emphasized the importance of this new industry event, which will help leverage the importance of Marrakech as a key industry hub for Arab and African filmmakers. Films Boutique’s Gabor Greiner said that the workshops [...]

  • Maura Tierney Fashion

    'Beautiful Boy's' Maura Tierney Remembers Red Carpet Triumphs

    Before portraying the stepmom to a drug-addicted young man in “Beautiful Boy,” Maura Tierney asked the real Karen Barbour how she and her husband survived it. “She said, ‘Nobody freaked out at the same time,’” Tierney recalls. Relying on a partnership is how the Globe winner, a “basic dresser,” approaches fashion. “You get into a [...]

  • Netflix headquarters

    Fox Film Producer Kira Goldberg Headed to Netflix

    20th Century Fox Film producer Kira Goldberg is departing the West Los Angeles lot leading up to Disney’s upcoming takeover of the studio. Goldberg, who has a long-standing relationship with departing Fox Film CEO Stacey Snider, is moving to a production role in Netflix’s original film group, two individuals familiar with the transition told Variety. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad