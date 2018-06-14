Thai Animation ‘9 Satra’ Heads for China Release

China’s A Really Good Film Company has picked up rights to animated Thai feature ‘9 Satra: the Legend of Muay Thai.”

The film is set for a theatrical release later this month (June 29) in China, ahead of a roll out in other Asian territories in subsequent months.

The film, handled by M Pictures, part of leading Thai group Major Cineplex, is set for release in Australia and New Zealand on July 19 through Cine Asia, in Vietnam on July 20 through CGV, and on Aug. 29 in Indonesia through Inter Solusindo. Other sales deals were concluded in South America.

The film previously achieved major hit status in its domestic Thailand market scoring over $3.1 million (THB100 million) in theaters.

The film features an adventure of an ordinary young man who has to overcome a series of obstacles to become a hero aiming to save a dying kingdom.

“9 Satra” was produced at Exformat Films, which spent four years developing the story and visuals to international standards. It also employed a 90-piece orchestra for the original score.

M Pictures has high hopes that its next animated picture, “Krut: The Himmaphan Warriors,” will be able to capitalize on the breakthrough achieved by “9 Satra.” “Krut” releases in Thailand on July 19.