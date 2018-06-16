You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tencent Boards Zhang Yimou’s ‘Shadow’

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Village Roadshow Pictures Asia

China’s digital economy giant, Tencent has boarded “Shadow,” the upcoming film from Zhang Yimou. It joins Perfect Village Entertainment and Le Vision Pictures.

The action drama reimagines an epic story from the Three Kingdoms period, and is visualized in the style of a Chinese ink brush painting.

Deng Chao stars with twin roles as an ailing general and his body double. Other cast Include
Sun Li, Zheng Kai, Wang Qianyuan, Guan Xiaotong, Wu Lei, Hu Jun and Wang Jingchun.

A release date In Chinese theaters Is anticipated later this year, but has not yet neen announced. That points to a likely berth in a major autumn festival. Endeavor Content and Bloom are representing worldwide distribution rights for “Shadow” outside of China.

The announcement was made at Tencent’s annual film presentation In Shanghai. It Included the release of a new trailer and poster designs. Tencent’s participation Is expected to involve marketing and distribution support across traditional and social media platforms. Tencent Pictures has been involved in high profile global films including Universal’s “warcraft,” Warner Bros.’ “Kong: Skull Island,” and “Wonder Woman.”

Perfect Village was established this time last year as a partnership of Perfect World Pictures, Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, and WME | IMG China.

More Film

  • Tencent Boards Zhang Yimou’s ‘Shadow’

    Tencent Boards Zhang Yimou’s ‘Shadow’

    China’s digital economy giant, Tencent has boarded “Shadow,” the upcoming film from Zhang Yimou. It joins Perfect Village Entertainment and Le Vision Pictures. The action drama reimagines an epic story from the Three Kingdoms period, and is visualized in the style of a Chinese ink brush painting. Deng Chao stars with twin roles as an […]

  • Netflix, ‘Dragon 3,’ ‘Ralph,’ Great Female

    Netflix, ‘Dragon 3,’ ‘Ralph,’ Great Female Animators: 10 Takeaways from Annecy

    China’s digital economy giant, Tencent has boarded “Shadow,” the upcoming film from Zhang Yimou. It joins Perfect Village Entertainment and Le Vision Pictures. The action drama reimagines an epic story from the Three Kingdoms period, and is visualized in the style of a Chinese ink brush painting. Deng Chao stars with twin roles as an […]

  • Gkids Celebrates 10th Anniversary at Annecy

    Gkids Celebrates 10th Anniversary at Annecy

    China’s digital economy giant, Tencent has boarded “Shadow,” the upcoming film from Zhang Yimou. It joins Perfect Village Entertainment and Le Vision Pictures. The action drama reimagines an epic story from the Three Kingdoms period, and is visualized in the style of a Chinese ink brush painting. Deng Chao stars with twin roles as an […]

  • Mifa Special Events : "Building brands:

    Annecy: Creative Europe Media Program to Study, Strengthen Branding

    China’s digital economy giant, Tencent has boarded “Shadow,” the upcoming film from Zhang Yimou. It joins Perfect Village Entertainment and Le Vision Pictures. The action drama reimagines an epic story from the Three Kingdoms period, and is visualized in the style of a Chinese ink brush painting. Deng Chao stars with twin roles as an […]

  • shanghai skyline China Placeholder

    Shanghai Film Festival Retains Role as East-West Fulcrum

    China’s digital economy giant, Tencent has boarded “Shadow,” the upcoming film from Zhang Yimou. It joins Perfect Village Entertainment and Le Vision Pictures. The action drama reimagines an epic story from the Three Kingdoms period, and is visualized in the style of a Chinese ink brush painting. Deng Chao stars with twin roles as an […]

  • Annecy: Blue Sky Hosts ‘Spies in

    Blue Sky Lays out Mission for ‘Spies in Disguise’

    China’s digital economy giant, Tencent has boarded “Shadow,” the upcoming film from Zhang Yimou. It joins Perfect Village Entertainment and Le Vision Pictures. The action drama reimagines an epic story from the Three Kingdoms period, and is visualized in the style of a Chinese ink brush painting. Deng Chao stars with twin roles as an […]

  • Five Titles Illustrate Annecy TV Film

    Five Titles Illustrate Diversity in Annecy’s TV Films in Competition

    China’s digital economy giant, Tencent has boarded “Shadow,” the upcoming film from Zhang Yimou. It joins Perfect Village Entertainment and Le Vision Pictures. The action drama reimagines an epic story from the Three Kingdoms period, and is visualized in the style of a Chinese ink brush painting. Deng Chao stars with twin roles as an […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad