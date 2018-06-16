Tencent Boards Zhang Yimou’s ‘Shadow’

China’s digital economy giant, Tencent has boarded “Shadow,” the upcoming film from Zhang Yimou. It joins Perfect Village Entertainment and Le Vision Pictures.

The action drama reimagines an epic story from the Three Kingdoms period, and is visualized in the style of a Chinese ink brush painting.

Deng Chao stars with twin roles as an ailing general and his body double. Other cast Include

Sun Li, Zheng Kai, Wang Qianyuan, Guan Xiaotong, Wu Lei, Hu Jun and Wang Jingchun.

A release date In Chinese theaters Is anticipated later this year, but has not yet neen announced. That points to a likely berth in a major autumn festival. Endeavor Content and Bloom are representing worldwide distribution rights for “Shadow” outside of China.

The announcement was made at Tencent’s annual film presentation In Shanghai. It Included the release of a new trailer and poster designs. Tencent’s participation Is expected to involve marketing and distribution support across traditional and social media platforms. Tencent Pictures has been involved in high profile global films including Universal’s “warcraft,” Warner Bros.’ “Kong: Skull Island,” and “Wonder Woman.”

Perfect Village was established this time last year as a partnership of Perfect World Pictures, Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, and WME | IMG China.