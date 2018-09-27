You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tang Wei Stars in Major China-Australia Co-Production ‘The Whistleblower’

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tang Wei Chinese actress Tang Wei smiles before a press conference during the Busan International Film Festival in Busan, South KoreaSouth Korea Busan Film Festival Tang Wei, Busan, South Korea
CREDIT: Ahn Young-joon/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Production is under way on “The Whistleblower,” one of the biggest Australian-Chinese co-production movies ever made. The film is a thriller about a Chinese expatriate who discovers a conspiracy at the firm he is working for.

The film is directed by Chinese woman director Xue Xiaolu, who achieved a critical breakthrough in 2010 by putting Jet Li in a drama role in “Ocean Heaven.”She achieved commercial success with 2013 romance “Finding Mr Right.”

The cast is headed by Lei Jiayin (“Guns and Roses”) and “Lust, Caution” and “Finding Mr Right” star Tang Wei, with Xi Qi and John Batchelor (“Red Dog”). Dialog is in Mandarin and English.

The official co-production film has a gross budget of some $39 (A$55 million) before rebates and incentives. At least $28.5 million (A$40 million) is being spent in the state of Victoria, where the Dockyards Studios are being used. Filming continues through October.

Production is by Australia-Chinese joint venture company Perfect Village, Bill Kong’s Edko Films and Beijing Carving Films. Finance comes from the Australian federal government through Screen Australia, Creative Victoria, and Film Victoria. Roadshow Films is set as the theatrical distributor in Australia. Edko Films is handling international sales and will also distribute the film in China.

Related

“Official co-productions are a fantastic opportunity for creative partners to come together and collaborate on story, share skill sets and benefit from the financial screen incentives offered by both countries. We are thrilled to have ‘The Whistleblower’ being produced in Australia, and are sure our Chinese guests will be impressed by the Australian cast, crew and locations,” said Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason.

The film involves line producer Dean Hood, cinematographer Marc Spicer, casting director Louise Mitchell, production designer Jeff Thorp and VFX supervisors Peter Stubbs and Scott Zero.

There is a growing number of Australian VFX and post production staff with experience on Chinese movies,” producer, and Perfect Village head Ellen Eliasoph told Variety recently in Toronto. “These are great skills to have.”

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Film

  • Jia Zhangke's Pingyao Festival Returns for

    Jia Zhangke's Pingyao Festival Returns for Second Edition

    Production is under way on “The Whistleblower,” one of the biggest Australian-Chinese co-production movies ever made. The film is a thriller about a Chinese expatriate who discovers a conspiracy at the firm he is working for. The film is directed by Chinese woman director Xue Xiaolu, who achieved a critical breakthrough in 2010 by putting […]

  • Tang Wei Chinese actress Tang Wei

    Tang Wei Stars in Major China-Australia Co-Production 'The Whistleblower'

    Production is under way on “The Whistleblower,” one of the biggest Australian-Chinese co-production movies ever made. The film is a thriller about a Chinese expatriate who discovers a conspiracy at the firm he is working for. The film is directed by Chinese woman director Xue Xiaolu, who achieved a critical breakthrough in 2010 by putting […]

  • Valerian

    Luc Besson's EuropaCorp Promotes Régis Marillas to Interim Deputy CEO Role

    Production is under way on “The Whistleblower,” one of the biggest Australian-Chinese co-production movies ever made. The film is a thriller about a Chinese expatriate who discovers a conspiracy at the firm he is working for. The film is directed by Chinese woman director Xue Xiaolu, who achieved a critical breakthrough in 2010 by putting […]

  • Consequences Review

    Film Review: 'Consequences'

    Production is under way on “The Whistleblower,” one of the biggest Australian-Chinese co-production movies ever made. The film is a thriller about a Chinese expatriate who discovers a conspiracy at the firm he is working for. The film is directed by Chinese woman director Xue Xiaolu, who achieved a critical breakthrough in 2010 by putting […]

  • Mademoiselle de Joncquieres Review

    Film Review: 'Mademoiselle de Joncquieres'

    Production is under way on “The Whistleblower,” one of the biggest Australian-Chinese co-production movies ever made. The film is a thriller about a Chinese expatriate who discovers a conspiracy at the firm he is working for. The film is directed by Chinese woman director Xue Xiaolu, who achieved a critical breakthrough in 2010 by putting […]

  • Smart Genre, Zombies and Throwbacks: Trends

    Smart Genre, Zombies and Throwbacks: Trends In Genre Cinema

    Production is under way on “The Whistleblower,” one of the biggest Australian-Chinese co-production movies ever made. The film is a thriller about a Chinese expatriate who discovers a conspiracy at the firm he is working for. The film is directed by Chinese woman director Xue Xiaolu, who achieved a critical breakthrough in 2010 by putting […]

  • San Sebastian: Jayro Bustamante’s ‘La Llorona’

    San Sebastian: Jayro Bustamante’s ‘La Llorona’ Goes to Film Factory (EXCLUSIVE)

    Production is under way on “The Whistleblower,” one of the biggest Australian-Chinese co-production movies ever made. The film is a thriller about a Chinese expatriate who discovers a conspiracy at the firm he is working for. The film is directed by Chinese woman director Xue Xiaolu, who achieved a critical breakthrough in 2010 by putting […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad