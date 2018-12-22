×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Opening of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Leads in China

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
CREDIT: Sony Pictures Animation

In today’s film news roundup, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” leads the box office in China, “Bumblebee” spent $84 million in California and Katrina Begin gets a starring role in “The Secret.”

CHINA OPENING

Sony’s opening day of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” led the box office Friday in China with $6.6 million, topping three new local titles.

It was the top first day for a Hollywood animated film in 2018 in China, surpassing “The Incredibles 2” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” Projections are for a $26 million to $28 million for the weekend. As of Dec. 21, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” had taken in $48 million in North America and another $28.5 million internationally.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is Sony’s seventh pic about the webslinger. The six “Spider-Man” movies have collectively generated $4.9 billion worldwide. Last year’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” starring Tom Holland, hauled $880 million globally and a sequel will bow next year.

“Spider-Verse” features Shameik Moore voicing Miles Morales, a half-Puerto Rican and half-African-American teenager from Brooklyn who is bitten by a genetically modified spider, develops spider-like abilities, and discovers an alternative universe where more than one Spider-Man exists.

Related

‘BUMBLEBEE’ ECONOMICS

The production of Paramount’s “Bumblebee” contributed more than $84.8 million to the California economy, according to data released by the studio Friday.

The production hired more than 2,800 local workers, who took home nearly $50.5 million in wages, and supported 1,250 local vendors. The “Transformers” prequel spent 189 days on locations in Solano, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mammoth, San Francisco, and Santa Cruz.

“When it comes to the latest installment of the Transformers franchise, there’s more than meets the eye,” said the Motion Picture Association of America’s Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin. “The production of this film not only directly employed thousands of creative professionals, it also spent tens of millions of dollars at local businesses throughout the state – adding to California’s already robust creative economy.”

The production spent $25.5 million on local rentals and purchases for set decoration, production, and other supplies. It also spent $1.8 million on lodging, $1.7 million on hardware and lumber supplies, nearly $1.4 million on transportation and more than $590,000 on local catering and other food items for the cast and crew.

CASTING

Actress Katrina Begin will star in a leading role opposite Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas in “The Secret,” directed by Andy Tennant.

The project is based on the self-help book, which focuses on a hard-working widow and mother of three who hires a handyman to fix her house during a storm. As the handyman grows closer to the family, he shares his philosophy of believing in the power of positive thinking. Bekah Brunstetter wrote the screenplay.

Covert Media is financing the project. Robert Cort is producing with Covert Media CEO Paul Hanson. Begin’s credits include “Grounded for Life,” “ER,” “Gossip Girl” and “No Ordinary Family.”

Popular on Variety

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

More Film

  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

    Film News Roundup: Opening of 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Leads in China

    In today’s film news roundup, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” leads the box office in China, “Bumblebee” spent $84 million in California and Katrina Begin gets a starring role in “The Secret.” CHINA OPENING Sony’s opening day of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” led the box office Friday in China with $6.6 million, topping three new local [...]

  • Mediapro Enters Animation with Rokyn and

    Mediapro Enters Animation with Rokyn and ‘Mudanza Dimensional’

    MADRID —  Mediapro, one of the biggest independent companies in Europe, is entering animation, partnering with Rokyn Animation, for animated feature “Mudanza Dimensional.” To be presented at next March’s Cartoon Movie in Bordeaux, the principal European animated feature co-production forum, “Mudanza Dimensional” is written by popular Spanish comedian and actor Joaquín Reyes (“La hora chanante,” [...]

  • Aquaman

    'Aquaman' to Conquer Box Office With $70 Million Opening Weekend

    “Aquaman” is set to conquer the North American box office as it heads for an opening weekend of about $70 million, early estimates showed on Friday. The three-day figure is at the high end of recent forecasts issued for the pre-Christmas weekend. Friday’s estimates also showed the openings of “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Bumblebee” battling [...]

  • Heather Parry Live Nation

    Live Nation Productions Chief Heather Parry Put on Leave Amid Verbal Abuse Claims (EXCLUSIVE)

    Live Nation Entertainment has placed production chief Heather Parry on a leave of absence in response to a Variety investigation into allegations of verbally abusive behavior and offensive language. The move comes more than six months after 10 employees filed HR complaints, according to multiple sources interviewed by Variety over the past four months. The [...]

  • Audrey Geisel Dead

    Audrey Geisel, Dr. Seuss' Widow and 'The Grinch' Producer, Dies at 97

    Audrey Geisel, who was Dr. Seuss’ widow and an executive producer on film adaptions of his books including the recent “The Grinch,” has died, ICM Partners announced in a statement on Friday. She was 97. Geisel and Dr. Seuss — the pen name of Theodor Geisel — were married from 1968 to 1991, when he [...]

  • Aquaman

    'Aquaman' Hauls $332 Million at International Box Office

    “Aquaman” hauled $332 million from 58 international markets through Thursday, as the superhero tentpole launches in North America. Nearly two thirds of that international total — $209.5 million — has come from China. The Jason Momoa vehicle is the highest grosser of all time for Warner Bros. in China. Other top performers are Brazil with [...]

  • Lukas Dhont CAA

    CAA Signs 'Girl' Director Lukas Dhont (EXCLUSIVE)

    CAA has signed Belgian writer and director Lukas Dhont, who helmed the acclaimed pic “Girl.” This marks the first time Dhont has been represented by a U.S. agency. Dhont’s debut feature, “Girl,” is a Golden Globe nominee for foreign-language film, but drew controversy when it was not included on the shortlist of best foreign-language contenders [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad