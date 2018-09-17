Sony Pictures Int’l Under Way on Fourth Local Movie in India

Rishi Kapoor Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor speaks during the trailer launch of his upcoming movie "All is Well" in Mumbai, India, . The film is scheduled for release on August 21, 2015India Bollywood, Mumbai, India
CREDIT: Maqbool/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Sony Pictures International Productions has green lighted its fourth local movie in India, where it enjoyed recent success with “Pad man” and “102 Not Out.”

Production is now under way on an untitled family comedy, being headed by co-writer and first time feature director Hitesh Bhatia. The film stars Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. Details of the story, co-written by Supratik Sen, were not disclosed.

The film is co-produced with MacGuffin Pictures, which produced the acclaimed “Death in the Gunj.” Producers are Abhishek Chaubey and Honey Trehan.

“We continue to ramp up our local production slate with a keen focus on stories that audiences have never seen before,” said Vivek Krishnani, managing director, Sony Pictures Entertainment, India. SPIP is the local language production arm of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

It has also moved into regional-language (i.e. non-Hindi) Indian cinema. It is finishing “9” with Malayalam star Prithviraj, which is set for a mid-November release. SPIP India has also brought the life rights of leading Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami for a film inspired from her life. It is currently in process of setting that up.

Veteran actor, Kapoor previously starred in “102 Not Out” appearing as the 75 year old son of an indefatigable older gentleman, played by Amitabh Bachchan.

