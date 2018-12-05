Singapore’s Cre8 Inks Double Deals With The Philippines’ ABS-CNB, Ursa

Singapore-headquartered production company Cre8 Productions has announced a six-film co-production and co-financing deal with ABS-CBN Films, the filmmaking arm of the Philippines leading media conglomerate ABS-CBN.

The first film of the slate, Mikhail Red’s “Eerie”, had its world premiere at the Singapore International Film Festival on Monday. The rest of the slate includes a zombie film, a psychological thriller and the first film of the Arya Alliance, and an original Asian superhero franchise developed by Cre8. Titled “The Priestess,” the film will follow a Filipino American doctor who returns to the Philippines to seek a cure for her dying mother and ends up on a mysterious island.

Executive producer of Cre8, Chan Gin Kai said: “As audiences worldwide grow increasingly discerning and the demand for quality content rises, we are constantly challenged to produce content that can entice, excite and entertain audiences. The Philippines has a wealth of strong creative talents, and ABS-CBN, a media giant with a very extensive network and vast experience is able to help us tap on this very important resource.”

Olivia Lamasan, head of ABS-CBN Films said: “Even though Philippines has a big domestic market of more than 100 million people, our company’s vision is to grow beyond the local market and Filipino diasporas, to reach new territories and build a global audience.”

Separately, Cre8 also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Philippines company Ursa Entertainment for a slate of three film and television projects. The projects include “Pintados” a crime thriller set in the slums of Manila that will follow a team of basketball players who use their competition travels as a front for burglaries; and “Silang,” a historical epic set in 18th century colonial times that will tell the story of Gabriela Silang, a heroine of the Philippines revolutionary movement who fought against the Spanish and the British. The film will feature Philippines martial art form Eskrima.

Jessel Monteverde, executive producer at Ursa, said: “In the past, Asian films relied only on their local markets to try to earn at the box office. But the industry has changed over the past decade. The rise of OTT platforms and other distribution channels has allowed regional films to cross borders.”

The Philippines is the country in focus at this year’s Singapore Media Festival.