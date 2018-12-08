×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SGIFF: Singapore’s ‘A Land Imagined’ Wins Silver Screen Award

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Locarno Film Festival

Singaporean filmmaker, Yeo Siew Hua’s “A Land Imagined” added another award to its bulging kitty by winning best picture at the Singapore International Film Festival’s Asian feature film competition. It is the first time in the festival’s 29 editions that a Singaporean film has won the accolade.

“A Land Imagined” is a noir film where an insomniac policeman investigates the disappearance of a Chinese migrant worker. The film premiered at Locarno, where it won three awards, including the Golden Leopard. It festival tour yielded further awards at El Gouna, Pingyao, QCinema, Valladolid and the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

The jury, headed by Hong Kong filmmaker Stanley Kwan, said that the film “combined clear and original vision, strong storytelling, and technical achievement in addressing an increasingly important issue not only to Singapore but to the world”.

Pham Thu Hang won best director for her feature documentary “The Future Cries Beneath Our Soil,” about the dark shadows of war and death in Vietnam. Manoranjan Das won best performance for Rima Das’ Indian coming of age tale “Bulbul Can Sing.” Behrouz Nooranipour’s “Dayan,” about ISIS operations in Iranian Kurdistan, was accorded a jury special mention.

Related

Danech San’s Cambodian film “A Million Years” won the best Southeast Asian short award. Also in the shorts category, Indonesian filmmaker Aditya Ahmad’s “Kado” won best director and the youth jury prize. Chiang Wei Liang’s “Luzon” won the award for best Singaporean short. Thai director Korakrit Arunanondchai’s short “With History In A Room Filled With People With Funny Names 4” received a jury special mention.

Cambodian veteran Rithy Panh was presented the festival’s honorary award. Actress and filmmaker Joan Chen was presented the Cinema Legend award. “A Land Imagined” actress Luna Kwok was given the SGIFF’s Swarovski Inspiring Woman in Film award during the festival.

“Never Been Kissed” by Dao Thi Minh Trang was awarded the Most Promising Project of the Southeast Asian Film Lab.

“It has been a heartening experience to see SGIFF quickly establishing itself as the epicenter where some of the most talented independent filmmakers and producers from Southeast Asia congregate to share creative ideas and to continue inspiring each other. The Silver Screen Awards will continue to cement its position as an inspiring space for the industry to explore and recognize a stellar body of cinematic works emerging from across the region; and at the same time continue our commitment to nurture and champion next-generation filmmaking talents, celebrating their bold artistry and storytelling,” said Yuni Hadi, executive director, SGIFF.

SGIFF is an event of the Singapore Media Festival, hosted by the Info-communications Media Development Authority.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • SGIFF: Singapore's ‘A Land Imagined’ Wins

    SGIFF: Singapore's ‘A Land Imagined’ Wins Silver Screen Award

    Singaporean filmmaker, Yeo Siew Hua’s “A Land Imagined” added another award to its bulging kitty by winning best picture at the Singapore International Film Festival’s Asian feature film competition. It is the first time in the festival’s 29 editions that a Singaporean film has won the accolade. “A Land Imagined” is a noir film where [...]

  • Gael Garcia Bernal Talks ‘Museo,’ ‘Chicuarotes,’

    Gael Garcia Bernal Talks ‘Museo,’ ‘Chicuarotes,’ ‘Z,’ ‘Wasp Network’

    In 2018 Gael Garcia Bernal provided powerful cameo roles in Gonzalo Tobal’s “Accused” and Sara Colangelo’s “The Kindergarten Teacher” and starred in Alonso Ruizpalacios’ drama-thriller “Museo,” about the 1985 looting of 140 priceless Mayan and Meso-American artefacts from Mexico’s National Anthropology Museum. The pic bowed in Berlin, had its North American premiere in Toronto, and [...]

  • Egypt's Ahmed Magdy on Tackling Abortion

    Egypt's Ahmed Magdy on Human Abortion and Giraffe Reproduction in 'The Giraffe'

    Young Egyptian actor Ahmed Magdy (“Microphone,” “Ali, the Goat and Ibrahim”) is making his directorial debut with surreal drama “The Giraffe,” in which a nocturnal search on Cairo’s streets for money to pay for a young woman’s emergency abortion intersects with a mystery involving the breeding of giraffes in the Giza zoo. “Giraffe,” which is [...]

  • ATF Unveils Inaugural Chinese Film Pitch

    ATF Unveils Inaugural Chinese Film Pitch Winners

    Three projects from Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore with potential as theatrical feature films were this week named as winners of the inaugural ATF Chinese Pitch. The event was co-organized by Reed Exhibitions and G.H.Y Culture & Media. From Singapore, came “Mulan, The Robot Girl,” from The Big Shots, about a who woke up as [...]

  • ‘Filipino,’ ‘Carjacker,’ ‘Women’ Win SAFF awards

    ‘Filipino,’ ‘Carjacker,’ ‘Women’ win SAFF awards

    Filipino-American filmmaker Mel Allego’s “Filipino” won the Cre8 co-production award at the Southeast Asian Film Financing project market awards on Friday. Set in Cebu, The Philippines, the film is a political thriller written and co-produced by Mel Allego. A director has not been finalized yet. “We are looking for someone who can command the box [...]

  • Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

    Film Review: 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle'

    Let’s pretend for a moment that Disney didn’t just release a “live-action” remake of its 1967 “The Jungle Book” two years ago (technically, the new version was computer animated, but photoreal enough not to be classified among the cartoons). In a world without such competition, “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” might have seemed like a [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Varèse Sarabande's Top 10 Sellers List Led by 'Ghost,' 'T2,' 'Star Wars' Albums

    John Carpenter’s “Halloween” music? A “Star Wars” compendium? It’s no shock to see these show up on a list of soundtrack label Varèse Sarabande’s historical 10 biggest selling albums. More surprising? Non-genre soundtracks like “Rudy” and “The Man from Snowy River,” which film music fans snatched up in numbers matching some of the more obvious [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad