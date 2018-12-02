×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Singapore Platform: David Puttnam Reiterates Call For Shorter Theatrical Windows

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lord David Puttnam speaks in Singapore 2 Dec 2018
CREDIT: Naman Ramachandran

Leading producer-turned-educator and lobbyist, Lord David Puttnam has once again called for a shortening of theatrical release windows. As recently as May this year, Puttnam had suggested a six-week exclusive period for theatrical releases. He now says that 30 days is ideal.

Puttnam was in conversation on Sunday with Singaporean filmmaker Boo Junfeng (“Apprentice”) at the ongoing Singapore International Film Festival.

“There is this ridiculous holdback on product,” said Puttnam. “Ideally, we should, very rapidly, move towards a 30-day holdback. After which (films) should be available on whatever medium people want.”

Puttnam was scornful of the idea of a film being available in cinemas for just three weeks, before making way for newer releases, but then not being available to audiences for the next 12-14 weeks when they need to be re-launched in other formats. “All that people want to see, has disappeared. Then, you’re surprised when people pirate it,” said Puttnam. “They can’t get it in the cinema, they still can’t get it on the mobile, they’ve to wait for three months to watch it. It’s ridiculous. So, the industry has a lot of thinking to do.”

Related

Puttnam has film producer credits including “The Duellists,” “Midnight Express,” “Chariots of Fire,” “Local Hero,” and “The Killing Fields.” After hanging up his producing boots, he has been involved in a range of activities, including being the U.K.’s cultural envoy to Southeast Asia. He has close ties with Singapore – the film school at Lasalle is named after him, and he regularly delivers masterclasses there.

Talking about the current state of the Singapore film industry, Puttnam said, “I think there is just a sense of ‘success is possible,’ but it now needs a push. I really think it’s taken too long to come to the party. The moment is now. Actually, the moment is past now, the moment was two years ago.”

Puttnam said that the Singapore industry needs to grow in self-confidence, and that neighboring Southeast Asian nations like Vietnam are making faster progress.

Puttnam also spoke out against red carpet events. “As an industry, I’m very worried that we’ve become red carpet obsessed,” Puttnam said. “It’s got nothing to do with making movies.” Puttnam said that making cinema is a lengthy and painful process and the red carpet is fleeting. He described red carpet pageants as “90-second thrills.”

Popular on Variety

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

More Film

  • The favourite Movie

    'The Favourite' Reigns at British Independent Film Awards

    Leading producer-turned-educator and lobbyist, Lord David Puttnam has once again called for a shortening of theatrical release windows. As recently as May this year, Puttnam had suggested a six-week exclusive period for theatrical releases. He now says that 30 days is ideal. Puttnam was in conversation on Sunday with Singaporean filmmaker Boo Junfeng (“Apprentice”) at […]

  • 'Fantastic Beasts' Sequel Crosses $500 Million

    'Fantastic Beasts 2' Scores International Box Office Three-peat With $40 Million

    Leading producer-turned-educator and lobbyist, Lord David Puttnam has once again called for a shortening of theatrical release windows. As recently as May this year, Puttnam had suggested a six-week exclusive period for theatrical releases. He now says that 30 days is ideal. Puttnam was in conversation on Sunday with Singaporean filmmaker Boo Junfeng (“Apprentice”) at […]

  • Martin Scorsese speaks during a Master

    Martin Scorsese on ‘The Irishman’: Netflix Is ‘Taking Risks’

    Leading producer-turned-educator and lobbyist, Lord David Puttnam has once again called for a shortening of theatrical release windows. As recently as May this year, Puttnam had suggested a six-week exclusive period for theatrical releases. He now says that 30 days is ideal. Puttnam was in conversation on Sunday with Singaporean filmmaker Boo Junfeng (“Apprentice”) at […]

  • Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson. Shameik Moore

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Team Talks Diversity: 'Modern Heroes for a Modern World'

    Leading producer-turned-educator and lobbyist, Lord David Puttnam has once again called for a shortening of theatrical release windows. As recently as May this year, Puttnam had suggested a six-week exclusive period for theatrical releases. He now says that 30 days is ideal. Puttnam was in conversation on Sunday with Singaporean filmmaker Boo Junfeng (“Apprentice”) at […]

  • Stephen Colbert, Meryl Streep. Stephen Colbert

    Meryl Streep Talks Trump, 'A Star Is Born' for 'An Evening With Stephen Colbert'

    Leading producer-turned-educator and lobbyist, Lord David Puttnam has once again called for a shortening of theatrical release windows. As recently as May this year, Puttnam had suggested a six-week exclusive period for theatrical releases. He now says that 30 days is ideal. Puttnam was in conversation on Sunday with Singaporean filmmaker Boo Junfeng (“Apprentice”) at […]

  • Marrakech Film Festival Ups Coverage of

    Marrakech Film Festival Ups Coverage of Moroccan Cinema

    Leading producer-turned-educator and lobbyist, Lord David Puttnam has once again called for a shortening of theatrical release windows. As recently as May this year, Puttnam had suggested a six-week exclusive period for theatrical releases. He now says that 30 days is ideal. Puttnam was in conversation on Sunday with Singaporean filmmaker Boo Junfeng (“Apprentice”) at […]

  • Ralph Breaks the Internet

    Post-Thanksgiving Box Office: 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' Stays No. 1 With $26 Million

    Leading producer-turned-educator and lobbyist, Lord David Puttnam has once again called for a shortening of theatrical release windows. As recently as May this year, Puttnam had suggested a six-week exclusive period for theatrical releases. He now says that 30 days is ideal. Puttnam was in conversation on Sunday with Singaporean filmmaker Boo Junfeng (“Apprentice”) at […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad