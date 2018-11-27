Singapore ATF: JKN Global Launching Thai Hit Film ‘Nakee 2’

Thai film and TV company JKN Global Media will use next week’s Asian TV Forum in Singapore to give an Asian sales launch to hit movie “Nakee 2.” The fantasy-romance film has earned over $12.1 million (THB400 million) since its release last month.

The story involves a detective sent to a remote village in North East Thailand in order to investigate a series of crimes. The mysterious happenings may be connected to a mythical giant snake.

The film is directed by actor-director Pongpat Wachirabunjong, who has credits in “Chocolate” and “Jan Dara: The Beginning.” It was produced by Act-Art Generation and distributed locally by M Pictures.

JKN gave the film an international sales launch at the recent MIPCOM TV market – albeit before it became a box office phenomenon – and says that it earned a strong response from buyers. “I am confident that JKN will achieve its goal and reach over THB300 million ($9 million) from selling around the world this year,” said “Anne” Jakkraphong Jakrajutatip, CEO of JKN Global Media, in a statement. The company is also pitching some 70 other series and movies.

The ATF, running Dec 5-7, 2018, is part of the Singapore Media Festival. The SMF also includes the Singapore International Film Festival, ScreenSingapore conferences and the newly-launched Asian Academy Creative Awards.