‘Signal Rock’ Set as The Philippines Oscar Contender

The Philippines has selected “Signal Rock” as its contender in the foreign-language section of the upcoming Academy Awards. The film is directed by Chito Rono and stars Christian Bables and Elora Espano.

The family drama documents how the population of Biri Island in the 1990s had to climb a high rock in order to get a mobile phone signal. The film was shot on location over a period of two weeks.

Production was by Regal Films. The film has a commercial theatrical release in The Philippines in August. It will next month play at the Busan International Film Festival in Korea.

The Philippines first put forward films for Oscars consideration in the 1950s, and has consistently selected films in most years since the mid-1990s. To date none have been retained by the Academy for nomination.