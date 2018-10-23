You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shochiku Unveils Fantasy Sequel 'Tokyo Ghoul 2' 

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shochiku

Tokyo Ghoul 2,” the sequel to the hit 2017 Kentaro Hagiwara dark action fantasy, started production this month, distributor Shochiku revealed. The film is set for release next year with Shochiku distributing.

Masataka Kubota stars as a college student Kaneki who becomes a “half ghoul” after being bitten by one of the flesh-eating creatures. He lives uneasily in the ghoul world, while trying to cling to his remaining humanity.

He is joined by new main cast members Shota Matsuda (“Dias Police”), who plays a sketchy ghoul, called Gourmet, and Maika Yamamoto (“Assassination Classroom”), who plays a server at a ghoul café and becomes a fighting ally.

Based on a hit comic by Sui Ichida that has sold 27 million copies worldwide in paperback edition, “Tokyo Ghoul” and its sequel are set in an alternative world where ghouls – entities who look like humans but survive on human flesh – live in hiding.  Meanwhile hunters in the employ of the government are engaged in tracking and destroying the ghouls, who have superhuman strength and abilities.

In the sequel, Gourmet encounters Kaneki at the café and detects a human smell about him. Gourmet invites Kaneki to dine at a special restaurant, but Kaneki may find himself on the menu.

  Shochiku Unveils Fantasy Sequel 'Tokyo Ghoul 2'

    Shochiku Unveils Fantasy Sequel 'Tokyo Ghoul 2' 

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Pirates of the Caribbean' Reboot Being Explored by Disney With 'Deadpool' Writers

  Tokyo: 'Wushu Orphan' Strikes First Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tokyo: 'Wushu Orphan' Strikes First Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

  TIFFCOM: Shochiku Doubles up on Keigo Higashino Adaptations

    TIFFCOM: Shochiku Doubles up on Keigo Higashino Adaptations

  Nikkatsu Unveils Youth-Driven Slate at Tokyo Film Market

    Nikkatsu Unveils Youth-Driven Slate at Tokyo Film Market

  'Funan' Wins Top Prizes at Animation Is Film Festival

    'Funan' Wins Top Prizes at Animation Is Film Festival

  • Bohemian Rhapsody

    Film Review: 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

