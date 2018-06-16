You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shanghai Film Festival Retains Role as East-West Fulcrum

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
shanghai skyline China Placeholder
CREDIT: Yang Wei Chen/Shutterstock

Getting under way on Saturday, the Shanghai International Film Festival looks set on keeping its place as the most convenient set-piece meeting place in China for the local and foreign movie industries.

The 10-day event marked the opening of its 21st edition with the screening of Chinese-made drama “Animal World” starring U.S. veteran Michael Douglas. The downtown opening ceremony at the Lyric Theater was preceded by the usual red-carpet pageant.

With celebrity actor-director Jiang Wen leading out the main competition jury, the parade was always going to be starry.

The festival moves into full business gear from Sunday, with forums and panel discussions involving leading Chinese executives Ren Zhonglun from Shanghai Film Group, Enlight’s Wang Changtian, Bona’s Yu Dong and Huayi’s James Wang. The growing filmic influence of China’s Internet majors is marked by the presence of three Alibaba representatives as speakers on Sunday alone.

In the margins of the festival, business deals are to be announced by companies including Tang Media Patrnership, Huayi Bros., and Tencent Pictures.

Jiang, whose “Hidden Man” is in post-production ahead of a highly anticipated late July release, returns to the stage on Monday to give a masterclass.

Just as important as the local representatives, the regular flow of foreign delegations sees Shanghai still working as a meeting place. This year there are major delegations of producers and officials from New Zealand and India. And the Dutch Film Commission is making a visit to explore opportunities, while also touting its locations, 35% production rebate, and the bilateral co-production treaty signed in 2016, but as-yet unused.

The festival’s formal market will open its doors mid-week. It is preceded by the SIFF Project market, which anyway holds the greater attraction for foreign visitors. This year, some 30 aspiring feature projects will pitch themselves to potential financiers, co-producers and distributors.

More Film

  • Mifa Special Events : "Building brands:

    Annecy: Creative Europe Media Program to Study, Strengthen Branding

    Getting under way on Saturday, the Shanghai International Film Festival looks set on keeping its place as the most convenient set-piece meeting place in China for the local and foreign movie industries. The 10-day event marked the opening of its 21st edition with the screening of Chinese-made drama “Animal World” starring U.S. veteran Michael Douglas. […]

  • shanghai skyline China Placeholder

    Shanghai Film Festival Retains Role as East-West Fulcrum

    Getting under way on Saturday, the Shanghai International Film Festival looks set on keeping its place as the most convenient set-piece meeting place in China for the local and foreign movie industries. The 10-day event marked the opening of its 21st edition with the screening of Chinese-made drama “Animal World” starring U.S. veteran Michael Douglas. […]

  • Annecy: Blue Sky Hosts ‘Spies in

    Blue Sky Lays out Mission for ‘Spies in Disguise’

    Getting under way on Saturday, the Shanghai International Film Festival looks set on keeping its place as the most convenient set-piece meeting place in China for the local and foreign movie industries. The 10-day event marked the opening of its 21st edition with the screening of Chinese-made drama “Animal World” starring U.S. veteran Michael Douglas. […]

  • Five Titles Illustrate Annecy TV Film

    Five Titles Illustrate Diversity in Annecy’s TV Films in Competition

    Getting under way on Saturday, the Shanghai International Film Festival looks set on keeping its place as the most convenient set-piece meeting place in China for the local and foreign movie industries. The 10-day event marked the opening of its 21st edition with the screening of Chinese-made drama “Animal World” starring U.S. veteran Michael Douglas. […]

  • 'China Salesman' Review

    Film Review: 'China Salesman'

    Getting under way on Saturday, the Shanghai International Film Festival looks set on keeping its place as the most convenient set-piece meeting place in China for the local and foreign movie industries. The 10-day event marked the opening of its 21st edition with the screening of Chinese-made drama “Animal World” starring U.S. veteran Michael Douglas. […]

  • 'Race 3' Review

    Film Review: 'Race 3'

    Getting under way on Saturday, the Shanghai International Film Festival looks set on keeping its place as the most convenient set-piece meeting place in China for the local and foreign movie industries. The 10-day event marked the opening of its 21st edition with the screening of Chinese-made drama “Animal World” starring U.S. veteran Michael Douglas. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad