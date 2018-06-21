You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shanghai: Documentary ‘In My Eyes’ is Triumph of Will On-Screen and Off

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Artefact

Onscreen and behind the scenes, “In My Eyes” is the product of struggle. Getting the indie-produced, Chinese-made documentary about into the main Golden Goblet competition is therefore a significant triumph.

The film is the first full-length effort by director Han Yi, who spent six years tracking Gao Shengkan as he travelled the world. Blind since age 8, Gao is described as “stubborn, impetuous and intrepid.” Han made contact with Gao, who works as a masseur, after seeing him featured in a TV newscast.

After being abused by parents who regarded him as a burden, Gao tries to put his handicap behind him. Instead he struggles with a battle for personal fulfilment balanced against traditional Chinese societal demands that he take responsibility for the well-being of his entire family.

The film makers worked with a low-to-no budget, with pauses for fundraising extending the production period far beyond what they anticipated. Many of the staff are on deferred payments. Nevertheless, “In My Eyes” boasts solid credentials in having the U.K.’s Malcolm Clarke share the production credits with Han. (A two-time Oscar-winner for short films, Clarke’s own “Better Angels” Chinese-American documentary is set for release later this year through Global Road Entertainment.)

Related

In keeping with the film’s low-cost ethos, “In My Eyes” has been picked up for international sales by Cinemarket, one of several new online marketplaces to emerge in recent months. Using blockchain technology, the platform houses materials, video and documents including contracts in a transparent fashion. The decision was made by Artefact, a Shanghai-based company that advises on marketing and festival strategy.

“We were open to trying something new and we believed in the platform’s values of transparency and trust,” Artefact executive Zheng Quan told Variety.

The company organized a private screening last week ahead of the official premiere in Shanghai this week. Next week it will be given another special screening, intended especially for Shanghai’s blind community. After that, Zheng says she is aiming to secure slots for “In My Eyes” at the Golden Horse festival in Taiwan and the International Documentary Festival Amsterdam.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Shanghai: Documentary 'In My Eyes' is

    Shanghai: Documentary 'In My Eyes' is Triumph of Will On-Screen and Off

    Onscreen and behind the scenes, “In My Eyes” is the product of struggle. Getting the indie-produced, Chinese-made documentary about into the main Golden Goblet competition is therefore a significant triumph. The film is the first full-length effort by director Han Yi, who spent six years tracking Gao Shengkan as he travelled the world. Blind since […]

  • Mackie Messer Munich Film Festival

    Munich Film Festival Keeps Its Finger on Pulse of Zeitgeist

    Onscreen and behind the scenes, “In My Eyes” is the product of struggle. Getting the indie-produced, Chinese-made documentary about into the main Golden Goblet competition is therefore a significant triumph. The film is the first full-length effort by director Han Yi, who spent six years tracking Gao Shengkan as he travelled the world. Blind since […]

  • Korea’s CJ to Finance, Distribute 25

    Korea’s CJ to Finance, Distribute 25 Turkish Films by 2019

    Onscreen and behind the scenes, “In My Eyes” is the product of struggle. Getting the indie-produced, Chinese-made documentary about into the main Golden Goblet competition is therefore a significant triumph. The film is the first full-length effort by director Han Yi, who spent six years tracking Gao Shengkan as he travelled the world. Blind since […]

  • 'Spiral' Review: A Look at the

    Film Review: 'Spiral'

    Onscreen and behind the scenes, “In My Eyes” is the product of struggle. Getting the indie-produced, Chinese-made documentary about into the main Golden Goblet competition is therefore a significant triumph. The film is the first full-length effort by director Han Yi, who spent six years tracking Gao Shengkan as he travelled the world. Blind since […]

  • Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin

    Film Review: 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado'

    Onscreen and behind the scenes, “In My Eyes” is the product of struggle. Getting the indie-produced, Chinese-made documentary about into the main Golden Goblet competition is therefore a significant triumph. The film is the first full-length effort by director Han Yi, who spent six years tracking Gao Shengkan as he travelled the world. Blind since […]

  • Universal Launches Direct Distribution in Hong

    Universal Starts Direct Distribution in Hong Kong, Appoints Anita Cheung

    Onscreen and behind the scenes, “In My Eyes” is the product of struggle. Getting the indie-produced, Chinese-made documentary about into the main Golden Goblet competition is therefore a significant triumph. The film is the first full-length effort by director Han Yi, who spent six years tracking Gao Shengkan as he travelled the world. Blind since […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad