×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sergey Dvortsevoy’s ‘Ayka’ Wins Grand Prize at Kinoshita-Backed Tokyo Filmex

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

The Tokyo Filmex festival concluded its 2018 edition by giving its grand prize to Sergey Dvortsevoy’s “Ayka.” This was the first edition of the festival under the control of property to entertainment group, Kinoshita.

“Ayka” debuted in competition in Cannes earlier this year. It is a drama about an immigrant woman struggling to survive against overwhelming odds in Moscow.

“Jinpa,” a brooding and mysterious Tibetan road movie, directed by Pema Tseden, collected the second-place grand jury prize. The film had its premiere in Venice, where it won the best screenplay award. Japanese mystery, “His Lost Name,” directed by Hirose Nanako earned a special mention.

In parallel to the juried prizes, the festival presented other awards. The audience award went to “Complicity,” by Chikaura Kei. A student jury awarded its prize to Chinese director Bi Gan’s “A long Day’s Journey Into Night,” which had made its first appearance in Un Certain regard in Cannes.

Festival organizers said that they played a total of 40 films, including 7 shorts. They reported a 26% increase in audience numbers this year, climbing to 13,700.

Kinoshita came to the rescue of the festival earlier this year, after Filmex lost Office Kitano as its principal supporter following the corporate restructuring of Kitano. Kinoshita, which owns nursing homes and retail properties, has entertainment interests including distributor Kino Films and the Dongyu Club talent agency.

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More Film

  • L.A. Phil Tackles Kubrick's Sublime Musical

    Concert Review: L.A. Phil Tackles Kubrick's Sublime Musical Terrors at Disney Hall

    The Tokyo Filmex festival concluded its 2018 edition by giving its grand prize to Sergey Dvortsevoy’s “Ayka.” This was the first edition of the festival under the control of property to entertainment group, Kinoshita. “Ayka” debuted in competition in Cannes earlier this year. It is a drama about an immigrant woman struggling to survive against […]

  • Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in

    'The Favourite' Reigns Over Indie Box Office With Best Screen Average in Almost Two Years

    The Tokyo Filmex festival concluded its 2018 edition by giving its grand prize to Sergey Dvortsevoy’s “Ayka.” This was the first edition of the festival under the control of property to entertainment group, Kinoshita. “Ayka” debuted in competition in Cannes earlier this year. It is a drama about an immigrant woman struggling to survive against […]

  • ‘Aamis’, ‘Eeb Alley Ooo!’ Win Facebook

    ‘Ravening,' ‘Eeb Alley Ooo!’ Win Awards at India’s Film Bazaar

    The Tokyo Filmex festival concluded its 2018 edition by giving its grand prize to Sergey Dvortsevoy’s “Ayka.” This was the first edition of the festival under the control of property to entertainment group, Kinoshita. “Ayka” debuted in competition in Cannes earlier this year. It is a drama about an immigrant woman struggling to survive against […]

  • Ricky Jay'Life of Pi' film premiere

    Ricky Jay, Master Magician and Actor in 'Deadwood,' 'Boogie Nights,' Dies at 72

    The Tokyo Filmex festival concluded its 2018 edition by giving its grand prize to Sergey Dvortsevoy’s “Ayka.” This was the first edition of the festival under the control of property to entertainment group, Kinoshita. “Ayka” debuted in competition in Cannes earlier this year. It is a drama about an immigrant woman struggling to survive against […]

  • Judge Dredd Owner Rebellion Sets Up

    Judge Dredd Owner Rebellion Sets Up $100 Million U.K. Film and TV Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Tokyo Filmex festival concluded its 2018 edition by giving its grand prize to Sergey Dvortsevoy’s “Ayka.” This was the first edition of the festival under the control of property to entertainment group, Kinoshita. “Ayka” debuted in competition in Cannes earlier this year. It is a drama about an immigrant woman struggling to survive against […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad