×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Sacred Games,’ ‘Miss Sherlock’ Win Asian Academy Creative Awards

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sacred Games Indian Television
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Hulu Japan and HBO Asia’s “Miss Sherlock” won best drama series at the inaugural Asian Academy Creative Awards. The awards were spread over two evenings at Singapore’s Capitol Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

India’s Anurag Kashyap won best direction (fiction) for season one of Netflix original series “Sacred Games.” The series also won best editing for Aarti Bajaj. Adinia Wirasti won best actress for Indonesia’s “Critical Eleven,” a Starvision production for HOOQ while China’s Yu Hewei won best actor for “The Hunter,” produced by Jetsen Huashi Wangju (Changzhou) Cultural Media Co.

Indonesia’s Michael Kho won best supporting actor for Viu show “Kenapa Harus Bule?” while Taiwan’s Candy Yang won best supporting actress for “Roseki,” by Content Digital Film Co and Hakka TV.

HBO Asia and Star India’s “The Talwars: Behind Closed Doors,” produced by Make Productions, won best documentary series, while CNN’s “Secret State: Inside North Korea” won best documentary program (one off/special). CNN won several other awards including best news or current affairs presenter/anchor for Kristie Lu Stout; best single news story/report for “Punggye-ri Nuclear Site Destruction”; best news program for “News Stream”; and best lifestyle program for “Business Traveller”.

Related

Equaling CNN’s tally of five was Singapore’s Mediacorp. Douglas Lan won best direction (non-fiction) for “National Service – The Beginning,” produced by Infocus Asia for Channel News Asia; M. Raihan Halim won best original screenplay for “SR115,” produced by Papahan Films for Suria; Jeremy Chan won the best comedy performance award for “My Agent Is A Hero,” produced by Oak 3 for Toggle; “We Are Singaporeans: Global Edition,” produced by Mediacorp Studios for Channel 5, won  best game or quiz program; and  “One: Unstoppable Dreams,” produced by One Championship for Okto Sports, won the best entertainment (one-off/annual) award.

Indonesia’s Yunus Pasolang won best cinematography for “Marlina The Murderer In Four Acts”, produced by Cinesurya for HOOQ and also best sound for its sound department, while Malaysia’s Relyne Ban won best theme song for Astro show “Symphony of Love.”

Bollywood star Salman Khan won best entertainment host/presenter for Endemol Shine India and Viacom 18’s “Bigg Boss,” while New Zealand’s Rachel Hunter won best lifestyle presenter for “Rachel Hunter’s Tour of Beauty,” produced by Imagination Television. “Street Dance of China,” produced by Can Xing Media for Youku Alibaba won best original program by a streamer/OTT.

Australia’s Method Studios won best visual or special fx for “Game of Thrones: The Spoils Of War Train Attack.” Natural History Unit India won best natural history or wildlife program for “The World’s Most Famous Tiger”.

Discovery Communications India won best comedy program for “Queens Of Comedy” and India’s One Life Studios won best telenovela or soap opera series for “Porus.” The Philippines’ “Tilda Appleseed,” produced by August Media Holdings, won best preschool program.

In the animation categories Cartoon Network India’s “Lamput” won best 2D animated program or series. Cartoon Network Australia’s “Bill And Tony” won best 3D animated program or series and best children’s animated program or series. Australia’s Hi-5 Operations won best children’s entertainment or drama for “Hi-5 Season 17 – Vehicles”.

NGC Network India won best current affairs program or series for “The Last Drop: India’s Water Crisis,” while Hong Kong’s HK Television Entertainment Company won best infotainment program for “Backup Memory.” The Philippines’ ABS-CBN won best single drama or telemovie for “Maalaala Mo Kaya” and Singapore’s Viacom International Mediaworks won best music or dance program for “Yo! MTV Raps Special.”

Singapore’s Refinery Media won best general entertainment program for “Asia’s Next Top Model Cycle 5”; India’s Greymatter Entertainment won best non-scripted entertainment for “The Remix,” and Korea’s CJ ENM/Studio Dragon won best adaptation of an existing format for “Life On Mars.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More TV

  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend -- "I'm Not The

    'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Boss Breaks Down Introducing Skylar Astin as the New Greg

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “I’m Not the Person I Used to Be,” the Season 4 midseason finale of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” As the CW’s musical comedy “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” prepares to sign off with a series finale in 2019, showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna and her team of writers have been pushing [...]

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular

    TV Review: 'RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular'

    In the near decade since “RuPaul’s Drag Race” first debuted in a defiant burst of glitter and the softest of lenses, it’s transcended from camp reality show to bonafide phenomenon, TV gold to TV platinum. More than 100 drag queen contestants later, “Drag Race” has inspired countless careers, heaps of merchandise, umpteen catchphrases, a twice [...]

  • TV Roundup: Watch the First Trailer

    TV News Roundup: 'The Blacklist' Season 6 Reveals First Trailer (Watch)

    In Friday’s roundup, NBC releases the first trailer for NBC’s “The Blacklist” Season 6, and the Disney Channel Original Movie “Kim Possible” gets a premiere date. FIRST LOOKS NBC has released the first trailer for Season 6 of “The Blacklist,” which will return with a two-night/two-part premiere event beginning Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and [...]

  • Still of Teyana Taylor as London

    'Hit the Floor' Canceled After Four Seasons at BET

    BET has canceled “Hit the Floor” after four seasons. “At this time, BET Networks will not be moving forward with a fifth season of ‘Hit The Floor.’” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “We are grateful to the most passionate fans ever who helped to bring one more season of the #DevilsNation to the [...]

  • Brian K. Vaughan Sets Overall Deal

    Brian K. Vaughan Sets Overall Film and TV Deal With Legendary Entertainment

    Multi-hyphenate Brian K. Vaughan has set an overall deal with Legendary Entertainment to develop film and TV projects for the studio. Vaughan is a versatile scribe who has penned comic books and worked on such TV series as ABC’s “Lost” and CBS’ “Under the Dome.” “Through truly inspired storytelling, Brian has created immersive, compelling worlds [...]

  • Charles Saldana Clint Eastwood Key Grip

    Key Grip Charlie Saldana Recalls His Long Career With Film/TV Greats

    Interviewing Charlie Saldana in the quiet of his North Hollywood home, the 79-year-old working key grip still exudes the cool confidence of someone who’s spent a lifetime in partnership with one of Hollywood’s great directors: Clint Eastwood. Saldana still possesses an actor’s looks, with a salt-white mustache and a full silver mane. He began his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad