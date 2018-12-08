‘Sacred Games,’ ‘Miss Sherlock’ Win Asian Academy Creative Awards

Hulu Japan and HBO Asia’s “Miss Sherlock” won best drama series at the inaugural Asian Academy Creative Awards. The awards were spread over two evenings at Singapore’s Capitol Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

India’s Anurag Kashyap won best direction (fiction) for season one of Netflix original series “Sacred Games.” The series also won best editing for Aarti Bajaj. Adinia Wirasti won best actress for Indonesia’s “Critical Eleven,” a Starvision production for HOOQ while China’s Yu Hewei won best actor for “The Hunter,” produced by Jetsen Huashi Wangju (Changzhou) Cultural Media Co.

Indonesia’s Michael Kho won best supporting actor for Viu show “Kenapa Harus Bule?” while Taiwan’s Candy Yang won best supporting actress for “Roseki,” by Content Digital Film Co and Hakka TV.

HBO Asia and Star India’s “The Talwars: Behind Closed Doors,” produced by Make Productions, won best documentary series, while CNN’s “Secret State: Inside North Korea” won best documentary program (one off/special). CNN won several other awards including best news or current affairs presenter/anchor for Kristie Lu Stout; best single news story/report for “Punggye-ri Nuclear Site Destruction”; best news program for “News Stream”; and best lifestyle program for “Business Traveller”.

Equaling CNN’s tally of five was Singapore’s Mediacorp. Douglas Lan won best direction (non-fiction) for “National Service – The Beginning,” produced by Infocus Asia for Channel News Asia; M. Raihan Halim won best original screenplay for “SR115,” produced by Papahan Films for Suria; Jeremy Chan won the best comedy performance award for “My Agent Is A Hero,” produced by Oak 3 for Toggle; “We Are Singaporeans: Global Edition,” produced by Mediacorp Studios for Channel 5, won best game or quiz program; and “One: Unstoppable Dreams,” produced by One Championship for Okto Sports, won the best entertainment (one-off/annual) award.

Indonesia’s Yunus Pasolang won best cinematography for “Marlina The Murderer In Four Acts”, produced by Cinesurya for HOOQ and also best sound for its sound department, while Malaysia’s Relyne Ban won best theme song for Astro show “Symphony of Love.”

Bollywood star Salman Khan won best entertainment host/presenter for Endemol Shine India and Viacom 18’s “Bigg Boss,” while New Zealand’s Rachel Hunter won best lifestyle presenter for “Rachel Hunter’s Tour of Beauty,” produced by Imagination Television. “Street Dance of China,” produced by Can Xing Media for Youku Alibaba won best original program by a streamer/OTT.

Australia’s Method Studios won best visual or special fx for “Game of Thrones: The Spoils Of War Train Attack.” Natural History Unit India won best natural history or wildlife program for “The World’s Most Famous Tiger”.

Discovery Communications India won best comedy program for “Queens Of Comedy” and India’s One Life Studios won best telenovela or soap opera series for “Porus.” The Philippines’ “Tilda Appleseed,” produced by August Media Holdings, won best preschool program.

In the animation categories Cartoon Network India’s “Lamput” won best 2D animated program or series. Cartoon Network Australia’s “Bill And Tony” won best 3D animated program or series and best children’s animated program or series. Australia’s Hi-5 Operations won best children’s entertainment or drama for “Hi-5 Season 17 – Vehicles”.

NGC Network India won best current affairs program or series for “The Last Drop: India’s Water Crisis,” while Hong Kong’s HK Television Entertainment Company won best infotainment program for “Backup Memory.” The Philippines’ ABS-CBN won best single drama or telemovie for “Maalaala Mo Kaya” and Singapore’s Viacom International Mediaworks won best music or dance program for “Yo! MTV Raps Special.”

Singapore’s Refinery Media won best general entertainment program for “Asia’s Next Top Model Cycle 5”; India’s Greymatter Entertainment won best non-scripted entertainment for “The Remix,” and Korea’s CJ ENM/Studio Dragon won best adaptation of an existing format for “Life On Mars.”