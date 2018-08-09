Factory Fire Drama ‘Made In Bangladesh’ Picked up by Pyramide (EXCLUSIVE)

"Made in Bangladesh" directed by Rubaiyat Hossain. Locarno
CREDIT: Courtesy of Khona Talkies

Pyramide Films is handling worldwide sales on Rubaiyat Hossain’s “Made In Bangladesh.” It will also distribute the film locally in France.

Featuring Bangladeshi theatre actors Rikita Shimu, Novera Rahman, Parvin Paru, Maya, Deepanita Martin and a cameo from India’s Shahana Goswami (“In The Shadows”), the film revolves around a young woman and her friends who struggle to unionize their factory, after a deadly fire. The film is informed by the 2012 blaze at a garment factory in Dhaka that claimed 117 lives.

The film, made with women heading the key departments of camera, sound, editing and production design, wrapped principal photography in June and is now in post. France’s Les Films de l’Apres-Midi and Bangladesh’s Khona Talkies alongside Denmark’s Beofilm, Portugal’s Midas Films and Cinema Cocoon from Bangladesh produced.

“Made In Bangladesh” received funding from France’s CNC Aide aux cinemas du monde, the Danish Film Institute, Norway’s Sorfond+ and distribution support from the Torino Film Lab’s Audience Design Fund. The film participated in the Locarno Open Doors Hub in 2017 and received the Arte award.

Hossain is back at the Locarno Hub this year as a producer on debutant Mahde Hasan’s “Sand City” that won the CNC award.

Hossain made her debut with 2011’s “Meherjaan” that won a host of awards including at Abuja, Long Island and New Jersey. Her 2015 “Under Construction” similarly won several awards worldwide and swept the board at Vesoul.

