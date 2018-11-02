You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Raymond Chow, Giant of Hong Kong Film Industry, Dies at 91

Raymond Chow Hong Kong producer Raymond Chow holds the trophy after winning the Lifetime Achievement award at the Asian Film Awards in Hong KongHong Kong Asian Film Awards, Hong Kong, Hkg Chn
Raymond Chow, the film producer largely responsible for launching the career of Bruce Lee, has died, He was 91.

A giant of the Hong Kong film industry, Chow Man-Wai established the Golden Harvest production and distribution company in 1970 and dominated the Asian film business for more than two decades. The Lee-starring “The Big Boss” was released just a year later in 1971.

Golden Harvest and Chow were also largely responsible for launching Chan’s career. Other Asian stars whose names were made in Golden Harvest films include Jet Li and Michelle Yeoh.

Prior to striking out on his own, Chow had headed the equally famous Shaw Brothers company. After producing some 600 films, Chow sold his last shares in Golden Harvest in 2007. Since his departure, the company has been renamed Orange Sky Golden Harvest, and has largely focused on the cinema exhibition business.

“Mr. Chow set up Golden Harvest in the 1970s. The company has since produced a good number of movie classics, helped nurture a pool of Hong Kong talents, and brought them to the international stage. We are most grateful for his great contribution to the development of the Hong Kong film industry,” said Edward Yau, Hong Kong’s secretary for commerce and economic development.

