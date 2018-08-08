Priyanka Chopra Returns to India With ‘The Sky is Pink’

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Priyanka Chopra'Isn't It Romantic' on set filming, New York, USA - 14 Jul 2018
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

After a Hollywood breakthrough that saw her star in “Quantico,” “Baywatch,” and “A Kid Like Jake,” Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is back to work in India. She is set as one of the leads of Shonali Bose’s “The Sky Is Pink.”

The film also stars Farhan Akhtar (“Lucknow Central”) and Zaira Wasim (“Secret Superstar”). Principal photography started Wednesday in Mumbai. Locations will include Delhi, London and the Andamans.

“The Sky Is Pink” is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who died in 2015. She was 18.

The film is co-produced by Chopra, alongside Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films. Screwvala and Kapur are both former chiefs of Disney India. “Pink” is the first title for RKP. RSVP’s “Karwaan” starring Ifrran Khan is currently on release.

“This film is very personal and precious,” Bose told Variety. “In January 2015 18-year-old Aisha Chaudhary watched the trailer of my film ‘Margarita, With A Straw’ 30 times and told her parents she hoped to live to see the film. She died a few weeks later without that wish being fulfilled. Her parents took six months to track me down and say that they only wanted one filmmaker in the world to tell their daughter’s story. They knew that a few years prior I too had lost a child.”

Bose debuted in 2005 with “Amu” that won the FIPRESCI Prize at the Mumbai Film Festival. “Margarita, With A Straw” won several international prizes including the NETPAC award at Toronto.

Chopra will next be seen in “Isn’t It Romantic,” due in 2019. She produced 2016’s “Ventilator” and made a cameo appearance in the film. Her last Indian starring role was in “Jai Gangajal” the same year.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Film

  • Priyanka Chopra'Isn't It Romantic' on set

    Priyanka Chopra Returns to India With ‘The Sky is Pink’

    After a Hollywood breakthrough that saw her star in “Quantico,” “Baywatch,” and “A Kid Like Jake,” Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is back to work in India. She is set as one of the leads of Shonali Bose’s “The Sky Is Pink.” The film also stars Farhan Akhtar (“Lucknow Central”) and Zaira Wasim (“Secret Superstar”). Principal […]

  • Locarno: Italian Director Duccio Chiarini on

    Locarno: Italian Director Duccio Chiarini on Piazza Grande Entry 'The Guest'

    After a Hollywood breakthrough that saw her star in “Quantico,” “Baywatch,” and “A Kid Like Jake,” Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is back to work in India. She is set as one of the leads of Shonali Bose’s “The Sky Is Pink.” The film also stars Farhan Akhtar (“Lucknow Central”) and Zaira Wasim (“Secret Superstar”). Principal […]

  • John Bailey Oscar Luncheon

    John Bailey Re-Elected to Second Term as Academy President

    After a Hollywood breakthrough that saw her star in “Quantico,” “Baywatch,” and “A Kid Like Jake,” Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is back to work in India. She is set as one of the leads of Shonali Bose’s “The Sky Is Pink.” The film also stars Farhan Akhtar (“Lucknow Central”) and Zaira Wasim (“Secret Superstar”). Principal […]

  • TIFFANY HADDISH stars in "Night School,"

    Here's a Quick Guide to All of Tiffany Haddish's Upcoming Movies

    After a Hollywood breakthrough that saw her star in “Quantico,” “Baywatch,” and “A Kid Like Jake,” Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is back to work in India. She is set as one of the leads of Shonali Bose’s “The Sky Is Pink.” The film also stars Farhan Akhtar (“Lucknow Central”) and Zaira Wasim (“Secret Superstar”). Principal […]

  • Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne

    Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne in Talks to Star in Thriller 'The Good Nurse'

    After a Hollywood breakthrough that saw her star in “Quantico,” “Baywatch,” and “A Kid Like Jake,” Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is back to work in India. She is set as one of the leads of Shonali Bose’s “The Sky Is Pink.” The film also stars Farhan Akhtar (“Lucknow Central”) and Zaira Wasim (“Secret Superstar”). Principal […]

  • Kesha Praying

    Kesha Finds Her Way Out of the Woods in New 'Rainbow' Documentary Teaser

    After a Hollywood breakthrough that saw her star in “Quantico,” “Baywatch,” and “A Kid Like Jake,” Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is back to work in India. She is set as one of the leads of Shonali Bose’s “The Sky Is Pink.” The film also stars Farhan Akhtar (“Lucknow Central”) and Zaira Wasim (“Secret Superstar”). Principal […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad