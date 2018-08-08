Priyanka Chopra Returns to India With ‘The Sky is Pink’

After a Hollywood breakthrough that saw her star in “Quantico,” “Baywatch,” and “A Kid Like Jake,” Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is back to work in India. She is set as one of the leads of Shonali Bose’s “The Sky Is Pink.”

The film also stars Farhan Akhtar (“Lucknow Central”) and Zaira Wasim (“Secret Superstar”). Principal photography started Wednesday in Mumbai. Locations will include Delhi, London and the Andamans.

“The Sky Is Pink” is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who died in 2015. She was 18.

The film is co-produced by Chopra, alongside Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films. Screwvala and Kapur are both former chiefs of Disney India. “Pink” is the first title for RKP. RSVP’s “Karwaan” starring Ifrran Khan is currently on release.

“This film is very personal and precious,” Bose told Variety. “In January 2015 18-year-old Aisha Chaudhary watched the trailer of my film ‘Margarita, With A Straw’ 30 times and told her parents she hoped to live to see the film. She died a few weeks later without that wish being fulfilled. Her parents took six months to track me down and say that they only wanted one filmmaker in the world to tell their daughter’s story. They knew that a few years prior I too had lost a child.”

Bose debuted in 2005 with “Amu” that won the FIPRESCI Prize at the Mumbai Film Festival. “Margarita, With A Straw” won several international prizes including the NETPAC award at Toronto.

Chopra will next be seen in “Isn’t It Romantic,” due in 2019. She produced 2016’s “Ventilator” and made a cameo appearance in the film. Her last Indian starring role was in “Jai Gangajal” the same year.