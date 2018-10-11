Pingyao Festival Celebrates Indie Spirit at Opening

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pingyao International Film Festival
CREDIT: Patrick Frater

With smell of coal all pervasive in the night air, Chinese auteur Jia Zhangke played host Thursday at the opening of the second edition of his Pingyao International Film Festival.

Standing at the top of the steps of a red carpet leading to an improvised open air theater, Jia gave a warm welcome, despite the chilly evening, to an impressive lineup of Chinese and foreign guests.

Red carpet names included Liao Fan, Huang Xiaoming, Gordon Lam, Zhang Yibai, and Zhao Tao, James Wang, Ren Zhonglun, Albert Lee and Sabrina Barracetti.

The ceremony included break dancers in electric suits, lengthy official speeches, and drinks, car and dating apps as sponsors. There was also an East West cultural understand award presented to Hong Kong film making icon Johnnie To.

The PYIFF, which also calls itself the Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon festival, is one of the few major film events in China not directly controlled by a government department. That’s a tip of the hat to Jia’s position as China’s leading indie. But the event cooperates closely with authorities and there is not even a hint of an underground movie. Instead but styles itself as a “boutique festival for the people.“ And all films screening have been sure to collect the green dragon government seal of approval.

Aside from its unusual regulated indie status, what makes the fest interesting is the extraordinary setting inside a walled city, and its cutting edge film lineup.

The city claims 2,700 years of history and UNESCO heritage status. Lightly touristy shops sit only a block away from the genuinely ancient. The festival makes use of a converted diesel factory as its miniplex screening hub.

Some 13 of its Chinese film selections are world premieres. Several more are the cream that played the early fall festivals in Venice, Toronto and Busan. International titles include the latest efforts by auteurs including Vetri Maraan and Ivo Ferreira.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Film

  • Bollywood’s Expanding #MeToo Movement Hits Productions

    Bollywood’s Expanding #MeToo Movement Hits Productions

    With smell of coal all pervasive in the night air, Chinese auteur Jia Zhangke played host Thursday at the opening of the second edition of his Pingyao International Film Festival. Standing at the top of the steps of a red carpet leading to an improvised open air theater, Jia gave a warm welcome, despite the […]

  • Pingyao International Film Festival

    Pingyao Festival Celebrates Indie Spirit at Opening

    With smell of coal all pervasive in the night air, Chinese auteur Jia Zhangke played host Thursday at the opening of the second edition of his Pingyao International Film Festival. Standing at the top of the steps of a red carpet leading to an improvised open air theater, Jia gave a warm welcome, despite the […]

  • Deluxe Opens New Color Grading Theater

    Deluxe Unveils New Color Grading Theater in Hollywood

    With smell of coal all pervasive in the night air, Chinese auteur Jia Zhangke played host Thursday at the opening of the second edition of his Pingyao International Film Festival. Standing at the top of the steps of a red carpet leading to an improvised open air theater, Jia gave a warm welcome, despite the […]

  • Dave Bautista Blade Runner

    Film News Roundup: Dave Bautista in Talks for 'Fantasy Island'

    With smell of coal all pervasive in the night air, Chinese auteur Jia Zhangke played host Thursday at the opening of the second edition of his Pingyao International Film Festival. Standing at the top of the steps of a red carpet leading to an improvised open air theater, Jia gave a warm welcome, despite the […]

  • iatse-logo

    West Coast IATSE Members Ratify Three-Year Contract

    With smell of coal all pervasive in the night air, Chinese auteur Jia Zhangke played host Thursday at the opening of the second edition of his Pingyao International Film Festival. Standing at the top of the steps of a red carpet leading to an improvised open air theater, Jia gave a warm welcome, despite the […]

  • Issa Rae

    Issa Rae to Star in Romantic Comedy 'American Princess'

    With smell of coal all pervasive in the night air, Chinese auteur Jia Zhangke played host Thursday at the opening of the second edition of his Pingyao International Film Festival. Standing at the top of the steps of a red carpet leading to an improvised open air theater, Jia gave a warm welcome, despite the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad