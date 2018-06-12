You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paul Hogan to Star in ‘Mr Dundee’ Film

Iconic Australian actor, Paul Hogan is to star in upcoming feature film “The Very Excellent Mr Dundee.” Production starts next month in Australia, Los Angeles and Vancouver.

Hogan recently thrilled and infuriated fans of the “Crocodile Dundee” film series in which he starred in the 1980s, by appearing in a short film that appeared to be a trailer for a new film in the franchise. But the clip turned out to be a advertisement for Tourism Australia.

“The Very Excellent Mr Dundee” sees Hogan playing himself and on the brink of receiving a Knighthood for services to comedy. “Don’t do anything to mess this up,” his manager tells him. However, despite all his best efforts, the next six weeks sees his name and reputation destroyed.

It is to be directed by Dean Murphy (“Charlie & Boots,” “Strange Bedfellows”) who is producing alongside Nigel Odel. International sales are to be handled by Los Angeles-based KMI.

Executive producers are KMI’s Kathy Morgan, Christopher Figg and Robert Whitehouse from London’s Piccadilly Pictures, Sherman Ng from Singapore’s Salt Media and Andrew Mackie and Richard Payten from Transmission Films. Fulcrum Media Finance and other equity partners complete the financing.

No supporting cast has yet been announced. “Watch this space as I’ve been honored to have many of my friends and colleagues, whose work I adore, agree to join us for this hilarious new adventure,” said Hogan in a statement.

Hogan has been largely absent from film and TV for much of the last decade, though earlier this year he appeared in “That’s Not My Dog!,” an ensemble comedy celebrating the art of joke telling.

