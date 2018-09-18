Pakistan Chooses ‘Cake’ for the Oscars

“Cake,” by first time feature director Asim Abbasi, has been named as Pakistan’s contender for the Oscars foreign-language category. It was released in its home territory to critical acclaim and box office success in March 2018.

Set amidst the affluent section of Karachi society, the film follows a family scattered all over the world that comes together when their aged parents fall ill. The film stars Pakistani superstars Aamina Shaikh and Sanam Saeed.

The selection was made by the Pakistan Academy Selection Committee, led by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, two-time Oscar winner for “A Girl In The River: The Price of Forgiveness” and “Saving Face,” both in the documentary short subject category.

After a hiatus of several decades, Pakistan resumed submitting films to the foreign language category in 2013 with “Zinda Bhaag.” The country is yet to secure a nomination in the category.